TerraForm Power And Saeta - Not As Sweet As It Seems

Saeta Yield's acquisition upside and projected dividend growth are mostly already priced in. We rate TERP a HOLD.

Acquiring Saeta Yield would lead to reduced liquidity and increased debt, leaving little room for further acquisitions in the near future.

Q4 results have been in line with guidance, but disappointing, with most key metrics behind Q4 2016, largely due to asset sales and lower wind and solar resource.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) offers a 6.8% dividend yield (on FY2018 target dividend), in line with the peer group average. Brookfield's (NYSE:BAM) involvement has brought momentum to TERP with projections of strong dividend growth, operational improvements, and debt structure optimization. However, accretive transactions remain integral to long-term growth. For now, TERP seems largely dependent on a particular large transaction involving Saeta Yield ("Saeta").

This article builds on our previous article, "TerraForm Power Q3 Results Have Disappointed, But Growth Prospects Are Promising", and provides an update on the Q4 2017 results and the Saeta acquisition.

Company Overview

TerraForm Power owns and operates renewable generation assets. The company's portfolio consists of renewable energy facilities located in the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Chile, and the United Kingdom with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606MW (90% coming from the US), of which 41% from solar and 59% from wind.

Source: TERP website

As of March 2018, 96% of cash flows are under long-term contracts with a remaining life of c. 14 years, and the combined fleet has an average age of 5 years.

Q4 2017 Update

TERP's Q4 2017 results were disappointing, with most key metrics behind Q4 2016. The weaker results were primarily caused by asset sales and lower wind and solar resource (c. 3%). Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $99m vs. $110m YoY and negative $4m of CAFD vs. $7m in Q4 2016.

Source: TERP quarterly results, Pandora Capital. Note: Historical results have been adjusted for change in TERP's CAFD calculation methodology

Since Brookfield has become TERP's new sponsor, the YieldCo has executed multiple debt refinancings aggregating to a total of $1.6bn to extend debt maturities and lock in interest expense savings in an environment of monetary tightening.

TERP also declared a Q1 2018 dividend of $0.19 per share, implying $0.76 on an annual basis, which is higher than the then original target dividend of $0.72 per share and in line with the announced target dividend of $0.76 per share post the Saeta acquisition announcement.

Debt & Liquidity

Since the Brookfield transaction, TERP's liquidity position has improved to $1,015m. Additional term loans and an increase in credit facilities were larger than cash outflows over the quarter.

Source: Q4 2017 Results, Pandora Capital

Total debt as of December 2017 amounts to $3.6bn, including $1.9bn HoldCo debt and $1.7bn non-recourse project-level debt.

Source: Q4 2017 Results, Pandora Capital

We believe that TERP's current liquidity position (including the $500m acquisition line) and lack of near-term debt maturities are adequate to support TERP's liquidity needs and to fund future acquisitions subject to the outcome of the Saeta transaction.

Source: Saeta Acquisition Presentation

Growth Prospects & Saeta Acquisition

Unlike other peers, TERP's management does not provide a detailed breakdown of its right-of-first-offer ("ROFO") pipeline. Although it may have opportunities to acquire Brookfield's 3,500 MW renewable assets, management states that it would be open to small transactions and opportunistic about large ones, such as Saeta. A lack of a concrete ROFO pipeline suggests an unclear growth outlook for TERP.

The Saeta portfolio (see below) totals 1,028MW, including 778MW wind farms and 250MW concentrated solar. Saeta's renewable assets are mainly located in Spain (789MW), with some exposure to Portugal and Spain.

Source: Saeta Acquisition Presentation

On February 6, 2018, TERP launched a tender offer to acquire Saeta for approximately €1bn or €12.20 per share. TERP intends to fund the acquisition through a $400m backstop equity offering to Brookfield and $800m with its available debt facilities. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the shareholders accepting the tender offer.

As Saeta's share price has been around the €12.20 level since announcement, the market views the transaction as very likely to be successful. If the transaction is successfully completed, management projects it will be highly accretive with an increase of c. 24% in CAFD per share.

Cash Generation & Dividends

TERP's FY2017 CAFD guidance of $118m was in line with management's expectations (including the impact of asset sales and capital structure changes). With Saeta's assets, it is estimated that pro-forma FY2017 CAFD could increase by $65m to $183m.

Source: Saeta Acquisition Presentation

We expect this increase in CAFD to require some time after the Saeta acquisition is completed in order to refinance and optimize TERP's debt financing. Therefore, to estimate CAFD over FY2018 on a conservative basis, we add half the additional $65m CAFD generated by Saeta (as we expect the transaction to close by Q2 2018) to our previously estimated CAFD for FY2018 using current assets, with the balance realized in FY2019.

We then project total CAFD to increase by c. 10% per year through FY2022 as we expect TERP to take advantage of the 3,500 MW ROFO pipeline generated by Brookfield, in addition to increasing efficiency and reducing costs of operations.

Source: TERP results, Pandora Capital

Our forecast reaffirms management's guidance of dividends until FY2022, together with a target payout ratio of 80% to 85%. The P/CAFD ratio on a FY2018 basis of 12.7x is in line with the peer group average, and we believe that TERP is appropriately valued. Since our forecast includes cash flows from the Saeta transaction, it also indicates that this event is already priced in.

Conclusion

At the current share price, the dividend yield stands at 6.8% (on FY2018 projected dividend of $0.76 per share), expected by management to increase by approximately 6% annually until 2022, and supported by accretive acquisitions. We rate TERP a HOLD and do not suggest adding exposure to it.

Moreover, as the Saeta acquisition is also likely to be priced in, any fallout in the tender offer or regulatory approval could provide a significant negative correction to TERP's share price.

