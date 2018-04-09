Late-Cycle Investing: Looking For Parallels In Previous Recessions

I seek to find analogies to the current market environment and postulate on what type of returns are in store for a passive investor putting new money to work at this stage of the economic cycle.

Using this time frame as a rough guide, I take a look at market conditions leading up to the last three economic recessions.

Depending on which asset manager or economic pundit you ask, the general prediction for timing of the next US recession is anywhere from 18-24 months out.

Overview

Ray Dalio, Guggenheim investments and others have made claims that the next US recession is likely anywhere from 18-24 months out. Using this time frame as a rough guide, I take a look at market conditions and asset class performance leading up to the last three economic recessions and seek to find analogies to the current market environment. Lastly, I postulate what type of equity returns are in store for a passive investor putting new money to work at this stage of the economic cycle.

The classic definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) pinpoints these periods as "economic contraction." Using the above definition, the prior three recessions began in

July 1990 (End of the 80s boom)

March 2001 (End of the Dot-Com Era)

December 2007 (The Great Recession)

Below, I take a look at the 24 months leading up to each recession, viewing performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Daily Returns as a proxy for a diversified buy-and-hold equity strategy.

I give further context to this performance through the lens of

Federal funds rate changes (dovish or hawkish monetary policy)

US Treasury yield movements (expectations for growth, inflation, monetary policy) and

Corporate and household debt levels (constraints on future borrowing)

Lastly, I seek to categorize the current market environment by the above metrics and postulate what type of equity returns are in store for the passive investor this late in the business cycle.

The End of 80s Excess: July 1990

Start Date for Evaluation 7/31/88 Peak of Equity Markets 6/31/90 Trough of Equity Markets 10/31/88 Date of Technical Recession 6/31/90

Months to recover HWM (if you invested at start date of evaluation): 8 months

Source: DJIA Daily Return Data, all dates above rounded end of month

Prior equity market performance: After the lengthy peacetime expansion of the 1980s, the stock market suffered dramatic drawdowns in the week leading up to, and including, Monday, October 19, 1987 (also known as "Black Monday"). This date featured the single largest daily decline in DJIA history (-22.6% from previous close).

Cited causes for the crash included programmatic trading, overvaluation and illiquidity, (sound familiar?). But the major takeaway from this episode was that the economy was barely affected and growth actually increased throughout 1987 and 1988, with the DJIA regaining its pre-crash closing high of 2,722 points in early 1989.

Source: DJIA Daily Return Data, US Department of Treasury;

First 24 months: Hawkish monetary policy and great equity returns. On the back of heightened inflation fears, the Federal Reserve began to raise the Fed Fund rates aggressively at the start of our evaluation period, moving +135 bps between July 1988 and July 1989. Over the same time period, the Treasury yield curve actually declined across the board, with more dramatic movement on the back-end (10 year dropped by -116 bps over the same time period). As a result, the 2-10 spread compressed to 34 bps. An interesting point: The Fed hikes were so fast and dramatic that, by July 1989, the overnight lending rate was actually higher than the 2-year rate.

Equity market performance was strong, achieving a 25% return, with 12.74% vol and a Sharpe of 1.96.

Second 24 months: Fed reverses hikes and heightened volatility drives risk-adjusted returns lower. From July 1989 to July 1990, the Fed guided the Fed Funds rate lower, as signs of a slowing economy drove concerns of an overshoot on interest rates. 2 and 10 year rates did not move much, with the spread remaining compressed.

The real story was the deterioration in risk-adjusted equity market returns, as the Sharpe ratio declined from 1.96 to 0.62. Still respectable, with an annualized return of over 9% in the 12 months leading up to technical recession.

Household Debt throughout: Runup and then plateau. When looking at aggregate household debt numbers, there are two ways to consider this question. The first is how much it costs to service this debt as a fraction of disposable (after tax) income. This is shown with the blue line below. The second is how much overall debt (consumer + mortgage) there is with respect to the same disposable income measure. This is shown with the red line.

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

In the above chart, we see that household debt moderately during the 80s from around 60% of disposable income to around 80% immediately preceding the recession (red line) and then plateaus as consumers appear to be maxed out on personal credit and mortgage debt. During this period government debt increased as well, as the savings and loans crisis required billions of dollars of government bailouts, partially funded by taxpayer dollars.

Summary: As compared to subsequent recessions, this period was not too painful for a buy and hold equity strategy. You would have achieved positive equity market performance in both the first and second 12 months leading up to recession, with heightened equity market volatility and flattening yield curve being a consistent trend throughout the 24 months. A long equity / long back-end strategy would have generally fared best during the period prior to recession, and a diversified equity investor would have recouped their prior high-water mark only eight months after the recession began.

Dot-com Bubble Bursts: March 2001

Start Date for Evaluation 03/31/99 Peak of Equity Markets 12/31/99 Trough of Equity Markets 03/31/01 Date of Technical Recession 03/31/01

Months to recover HWM: 67 months, all dates above rounded end of month

Prior equity market performance: A period of robust equity market returns followed the late 80's recession. Payrolls expanded rapidly and loosening credit standards lead to a sustained increased in household debt. Corporate debt levels continued to increase as well. However, buoyant equity markets led to fairly stable shares relative to a company's market value.

Signs of stress began to appear in 1997, when the Asian financial crisis rocked global equity markets. On 27 October 1997, the Dow Jones industrial plunged 554 points or 7.2%, amid ongoing worries about the Asian economies. The New York Stock Exchange briefly suspended trading. The crisis led to a temporary drop in consumer spending and dented confidence, to some degree, throughout the remainder of the decade. The Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 held up equity markets for a little longer, lowering the top marginal capital gains tax in the United States and helping to fuel more speculative investments in technology companies.

First 12 months: An even more hawkish monetary policy, yield curve inversion and modest equity returns. The Federal reserve, again, began to raise the Fed Fund rates aggressively at the start of our evaluation period, moving +160 bps between March 1999 and March 2000. Over the same time period, the Treasury yield curve inverted, with two-year rates following the Fed hikes more closely than they did in the 1990 recession.

Absolute equity market performance was strong, achieving a 11.64% return, but extremely high volatility led to a modest Sharpe of 0.64.

Second 12 months: In April of 2000, Microsoft was found guilty of anti-competitive practices by the US Supreme Court and lost 15% of market value in a single day. With many investors sobering up to the idea of heightened regulation around Internet stocks, the Nasdaq index lost 25% in a single week. Volatility persisted throughout the year, as Internet company bankruptcies ticked upwards. After modest stock performance in January 2001, the bottom fell out, with an abysmal February and March preceding the technical recession of the same month. By the time technical recession hit, equity markets had already lost 10% over the prior 12 months. With volatility hovering around 20%, the Sharpe ratio was an abysmal -0.49.

Summary: An investor entering the stock market two years prior to the dot-com bubble burst would not have returned to their prior high-water mark for over 5 years. This was an extremely tough time for a buy and hold equity strategy. The most interesting parallels I see to the current market environment are (1) heightened regulatory concerns around the tech sector (Facebook data breach, Trump tweets against Amazon) as well as (2) the excitement around machine learning and broader AI capabilities in unproven business models and the heightened valuation such excitement garners.

The Great Financial Recession

Start Date for Evaluation 12/31/05 Peak of Equity Markets 10/31/07 Trough of Equity Markets 07/31/06 Date of Technical Recession 12/31/07

Months to recover HWM: 63 months, all dates above rounded end of month

First 12 months: Calm and sanguine before the storm. Similar to the late cycle of the 1990's, the first 12 months were strong for equities, achieving a 16.3% return against subdued volatility, producing a Sharpe ratio of 1.67. Out of approximately 260 trading days, there were only 12 days of performance that exceeded +150 bps and 11 days of performance that finished below -150 bps. In fact, this was 24 months was the lowest volatility period covered across the study.

The Fed, as in the previous two cycles, took a hawkish stance, guiding the Fed funds rate higher by 200 bps. Two year rates failed to respond however, rising only 24 bps over the same period. With minimal movement in the 10 year, the yield curve was, again, inverted by the end of the first 12 month period. Investors were demanding no liquidity premium, as all spot rates, 2 through 10 year, were range bound between 4.5% and 4.6%.

Second 12 months: Sharpe deteriorates, Fed doesn't back off. In the 12 months preceding the recession, the Fed continued to guide the benchmark rate higher, rising an additional 100 bps during this period. The relationship to the two year rate broke down, with the spot rate declining by -150 bps. The 10 year rate remained range bound, contributing to the least volatile period in 10 year rates across our study and a slight steepening of the yield curve.

Household Debt throughout: Highest levels on record. Consumer + mortgage debt reached peak levels, with households now owing more money than they generated in disposable income (over 120%). Debt service costs also rose, as consumers took advantage of ever loose lending standards to take out additional lines of credit.

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

Corporate debt levels: Non-financial corporate debt levels remained somewhat subdued leading up to the recession. Leverage in the financial sector was, as we would find later, difficult to measure and largely built on mortgage lending, rather than corporate lending.

Source: St Louis Fed

Summary: If you entered equity markets in the late 90's, prior to the dot-com bubble, you had to wait until roughly 2006 (over 5 years) to regain previous highs, only to experience another recession and subsequent downturn in late 2007. The Great Recession would again plunge equity market investors into troughs, and relatively new entrants (entering December 2005) would be underwater until March 2013.

So Where Are We Now?

If we use the beginning of 2018 as our starting period, there are several similarities to past "late-cycle" periods:

Fed turns hawkish. Of the last 13 Fed tightening cycles since 1950, 10 have ended in recession. According to Albert Edwards, Global Strategist at Societe General: "It [the Fed] tightens until something breaks, and it breaks sooner than they expect. In the three prior "late-cycles", we have seen the Fed raise rates in the initial 12 months (illustrated below: +135 bps, +160 bps, +198 bps respectively) only to retrace or soften hikes in the second 12 months. If we take three rate hikes as a baseline read for 1 year out from January 2018, a 75 bps increase would be modest relative to historical hikes. But, one could argue that the broader economy has become increasingly sensitive to credit tightening, as markets became accustomed to the persistent decline in Federal Funds rates and cheap borrowing rates as the new normal.

As for historical analogies, the most modest rate hike in the prior three late cycles was the late 80s (again, a +135 bps versus a projected +75 bps now)

Source: US Department of Treasury; CME Futures

Path for short and long-term rates. Current one year futures contracts on 2 and 10 year notes, project modest rises in both the short end and the long end (+58 bps and +38 bps respectively).

The actual path for short and long-term rates are a daily point of contention. The perma-bears believe a retracement on the long end is inevitable, which would lead to break in correlation with the path of benchmark rates. Again, this path would be most similar to the late 80s's where 10 year retraced -116 bps at the same time the fed was hiking ultra-short term rates.

I would tend to anchor expectations on the futures figures for the time being. If so, the most similar analogy for rate path over the next 12 months would be the late-cycle leading up to the Great Financial Recession (2 yr: +24 bps vs. +58 bps now, 10 yr: +4 bps vs. +38 bps now).

Household Debt: Thanks to ultra-accommodative monetary policy following the last recession, borrowing rates have hit historic lows and, as a result, the cost to service household debt as come down dramatically (see blue line, chart below). However, total debt levels for households (consumer + mortgage) remain elevated, sitting around a 1.0x multiple of disposable income. This type of leverage is most similar to levels seen preceding the Financial Crisis. This level of total leverage at such low service cost would lend credence to the notion that the Federal Reserve will be more cautious on rate hikes over the next 12 - 24 months, given the potential to increase total leverage up to levels seen immediately preceding the 2008 downturn.

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

Non-financial corporate leverage: Admittedly, a somewhat disingenuous metric as the denominator is effect by strong equity market performance. Even so, the current corporate debt levels hover around 37% most similar to levels seen in 2008.

Similarities to Current Market Environment

If we are keeping score…..

Attributing 1 point to for each time a market is listed above, I will then calculate a blended return for the 12 months preceding as well as the 12 months following the start of a technical recession. Note that the blended return for the first 12 months was adjusted downward as broad consensus around equity returns for this year is high single to low double digits and with Q1 finishing down - 2.49% it is unlikely that the first 24 month period will achieve a calculated blended return of +17.44%. The dot-com bubble return is probably generous at +11.61%.

Summary: If we believe that a recession is 18 - 24 months out, historical precedents would imply muted equity market performance as we near a downturn (+2.65% prior 12 months) with heightened volatility (+16.13%) and a Sharpe Ratio 0.16.

The blended 12 months return following a recession is skewed by the -36.45% return experienced during the Great Financial Recession. However, given similarities in debt levels and projected rate path, dramatic drawdowns cannot be discounted fully. The weighted average return for the 12 months following a recession is -14.37%.

The most concerning metric above is the time it takes investor to retake prior HWM's following recessions. While the 1990 recession featured only 8 months of performance below previous highs, the last two recessions both took over 5 years to attain previous highs.

Obviously, this analysis is ignoring smarter cyclical calls on sector weights and cross-asset class diversification (and yes, cash, in some cases). Nevertheless, it is informative in framing the current discussion around timing of the next recession and what it means for equity markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.