Under Armour: Poised For Underperformance?

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)’s ROE has been declining for the last four years, and its 2017 ROE is negative. In addition, for the last four years, UAA’s ROE has significantly trailed two key competitors Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU). UAA, NKE, and LULU all follow relatively similar product differentiation strategies. Thus, NKE and LULU represent reasonable firms to benchmark the financial performance of UAA.

Why is UAA’s ROE deteriorating and so much worse than its key competitors? Going forward, do we expect this pattern to change in 2018?

Decomposition Of ROE

Using the 2015 10-K and 2017 10-K reports for UAA, I restructured their financial statement using the advanced DuPont Model. Examining UAA’s Advanced Dupont Model, shown below, you can see that UAA’s Return on Net Operating Assets (RNOA) has been deteriorating due to declines in both Net Operating Margin (NOM) AND Net Operating Asset Turnover (NOAT). (Leverage has had a minimal impact on UAA’s deteriorating ROE. Changes in non-operating return are being driven largely by changes in RNOA.)

Advanced Dupont Model: UAA 2014 2015 2016 2017 Net Operating Margin (NOM) 6.9% 6.1% 5.7% (0.5%) x Net Operating Asset Turnover (NOAT) 2.17 2.00 1.86 1.72 = Return on Net Operating Assets (RNOA or ROIC) 14.9% 12.2% 10.6% (0.9%) Net Borrowing Cost (NBC) 1.5% 1.9% 2.4% 2.5% Spread (RNOA - NBC) 13.4% 10.3% 8.2% (3.4%) X Financial Leverage (LEV) 0.18 0.31 0.40 0.43 = Non-Operating Return 2.4% 3.2% 3.3% (1.5%) ROE = RNOA + Non-Operating Return 17.3% 15.4% 13.9% (2.3%)

The above analysis tells us that UAA’s deteriorating ROE is driven by operational aspects (NOM and NOAT) rather than leverage.

Next, I present the Advanced Dupont Model for UAA and its two key competitors for 2017. This analysis, shown below, indicates that UAA’s RNOA is much worse than its competitors and this is due to both its NOM and its NOAT being worse than its competitors. UAA, NKE and LULU all have minor leverage, so this is not significantly influencing the differences in ROEs (and Nike’s negative leverage of low-return financial assets is actually dragging its ROE down).

Advanced Dupont Model: 2017 UA NKE LULU Net Operating Margin (NOM) (0.5%) 12.5% 9.8% x Net Operating Asset Turnover (NOAT) 1.72 3.41 1.79 = Return on Net Operating Assets (RNOA or ROIC) (0.9%) 42.4% 17.5% Net Borrowing Cost (NBC) 2.5% (1.7%) N/A Spread (RNOA - NBC) (3.4%) 44.1% N/A Financial Leverage (LEV) 0.43 (0.18) N/A Non-Operating Return (1.5%) (8.1%) N/A ROE = RNOA + Non-Operating Return (2.3%) 34.4% 17.5%

The consistent message here is that UAA has relatively low and deteriorating NOM and NOAT. Since the most significant difference is NOM, I will first provide additional analysis of what is going on with UAA’s margin.

Net Operating Margin (NOM)

NOM can be evaluated by looking at 3 major components (Gross Margin, SG&A as a percent of sales and the Effective Tax Rate). We’ll ignore the effective tax rate, as the effective tax rate for 2017 is odd due to the passage of the 2017 tax act. Here are Gross Margin and SG&A expenses for the three companies:

2014 2015 2016 2017 Gross Margin UAA 49.0% 48.1% 46.4% 45.0% NKE 44.8% 46.0% 46.2% 44.6% LULU 52.8% 50.9% 48.4% 52.8% SG&A as a % of Sales UAA 37.6% 37.8% 37.8% 41.9% NKE 31.5% 32.3% 32.3% 30.8% LULU 28.2% 29.9% 30.5% 34.1%

Analysis Of NOM: Gross Margin

UAA’s gross margin is down significantly – primarily because of the deep discounting that they’ve done. They used to sell in Dick’s (NYSE:DKS) and higher price point stores. They’ve started selling in Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), DSW (NYSE:DSW) and Famous Footwear and margins have suffered. Also, UAA’s sales mix has shifted to what has historically been lower margin business (footwear and international sales). Their strategy focuses on being a product differentiator; with the discounting moves, we have to ask whether UAA is straying from its strategy by going for lower margin sales.

In addition, UAA also has inventory management issues, which has led to further discounting to move inventory resulting in lower gross margins. In this regard, the MD&A in UAA's 2017 10-K indicates that the majority of the change in gross margin was due to “inventory management efforts including higher promotions and increased air freight.”

In the 2017 earnings call, UAA management indicated that they anticipate a slight improvement in gross margin for 2018 due to more direct to consumer (DTC) sales in the mix and lower product costs. UAA management is “expecting meaningfully lower promotional activity in the back half of the year of 2018 compared to the back half of 2017.” Some considerations about UAA’s future include the following:

In the 2016 earnings call, UAA management discussed that footwear and international businesses carry lower margins. In 2016, UAA management indicated that they anticipated that 2017 gross margin would decline as “continued sales mix shifts as our footwear and international businesses continue to outpace the growth of our higher-margin apparel and North American businesses.” Sales growth in recent years has been in the lower margin business areas (footwear when looking at sales by product and international when looking at location). This seems likely to continue given the information on 2018 Revenue expectations. How does this changing sales mix relate to management’s expectations about higher gross margins in 2018? In 2014, footwear was only 14% of total sales and in 2017, this increased to 21% of total sales. This change in sales mix likely had some impact on the 2017 decreasing margins. If the sales mix continues to shift towards footwear, will margins continue to deteriorate? In 2014, international sales were only 9% of total sales and in 2017 this increased to 22% of sales. In previous years, UAA management mentioned that international is lower margin business. This likely had some impact on the 2017 decreasing margins. If the sales mix continues to shift towards international sales, will margins continue to deteriorate? In the 2017 earnings call transcript, management stated, “Asia Pac being our highest growth region and also it's our now highest gross margin region as well.” How has the company achieved this significant turnaround such that Asia Pacific is now the highest gross margin region? Is this due to the significant growth of DTC stores in Asia Pacific? Will the potential trade issues with China impact this?

Note that total DTC sales increased from 2014 to 2017 (from 30% to 35% of total sales); however, discounting and increased footwear sales have resulted in UAA’s total gross margins declining. What makes management think this won’t happen again in 2018? Additionally, there are concerns about DTC sales growth discussed below in revenues, which suggest that DTC may need to reduce margins to achieve sales growth.

Management indicated that 2017 margins were down due to “higher promotions.” Even with these higher promotions, sales only increased 3% in 2017. The company is predicting “low single-digit” revenue growth in 2018 and has indicated that they will reduce sales promotions in 2018. Given the competitiveness of the industry and the apparent need for promotions to achieve sales growth in 2017, what makes management think that 2018 will be different? That is, why won’t management need to maintain promotions in 2018 to achieve their desired sales growth numbers?

In the 2017 earnings call, they also said: We're expecting our second quarter revenue growth rate to be the highest of the year, as we work through elevated inventory in North America. This implies that there may be promotions to “work through the elevated inventory.” Won’t this decrease gross margins in 2018? As discussed above, UAA has had significant inventory issues, and if they continue, this could put continued downward pressures on margins in 2018.

Analysis Of NOM: Selling, General And Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

UAA is spending significantly more of each revenue dollar on SG&A expenses compared to NKE and LULU. This may be due to economies of scale issues and UAA’s recent expansion overseas. Also, UAA has been increasing its distribution warehouses, its “direct to consumer” stores and investing more in the connected fitness platforms, which are not paying off yet.

In the MD&A analysis of SG&A, management indicated that they were spending more on marketing (e.g. sponsorships and growth of international business). SG&A expenses also increased significantly due to development of UAA brand and factory house stores (UAA is trying to expand the DTC channel as this generates higher margins). Areas of concern about SG&A include:

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel is expanding. In addition to the website: In 2014, they had 147 global brand and factory house stores; in 2017, they had 295. Brand and Factory house stores are growing faster than DTC sales are growing (and average per store sales are declining). This results in a higher percentage of SG&A expenses per sales dollar. Presumably, these DTC sales should be generating higher gross margins; however, we aren’t seeing the gross margin benefit.

International sales have been growing. However, as a percentage of revenues, marketing and other costs have been increasing. A company should typically see some economies of scale here as they start to grow. The 2017 Earnings Call Transcript says: it remains a priority to support our growth in our DTC and international businesses, which require continued investments. When will the company start to see economies of scale resulting from these? It seems like their larger and larger investments are generating smaller sales growth and returns.

Analysis Of NOM: Restructuring Charges

UAA broke out certain expenses as “restructuring” and discussed these as ‘non-recurring expenses’. These costs were about 3% of sales (thus, even removing these expenses when analyzing ROE would result in a lower 2017 Net Operating margin compared to 2016). Page 64 of the 10-K details these amounts. Several of the expenses are impairment charges; however there are also “employee-related costs,” “contract exit costs” and “other restructuring costs.” If UAA is putting costs in there that would normally be in SG&A, then SG&A expenses could have been even HIGHER than what we are already seeing.

Next, we will evaluate UAA’s poor Net Operating Asset Turnover (NOAT).

Net Operating Asset Turnover (NOAT)

UAA’s NOAT has been declining over time and is significantly worse than NKE and just slightly worse than LULU. First, we can see that UAA has significant increases in days in inventory as well as increasing days to collect receivables. Days to pay suppliers increased significantly in 2017:

UAA Cash Conversion Cycle: 2014 2015 2016 2017 Avg Days to Collect Receivables 29.0 32.9 40.0 45.2 Avg Inventory Holding Period 116.7 117.0 120.1 138.4 Avg Days to Pay Payables 41.8 32.5 41.0 59.5 Cash Conversion Cycle 103.9 117.4 119.1 124.1

Comparing Fiscal 2017 Cash Conversion Cycle to competitors:

2017 Cash Conversion Cycle: UAA NKE LULU Avg Days to Collect Receivables 45.2 36.8 1.3 Avg Inventory Holding Period 138.4 94.8 91.7 Avg Days to Pay Payables 59.5 40.2 7.1 Cash Conversion Cycle 124.1 91.4 85.9

UAA’s Cash Conversion cycle has been deteriorating over the last 4 years and is significantly worse than NKE and LULU. I won’t focus on days to pay suppliers their payables as this primarily helps UAA’s cash flow (although it can strain relationships with suppliers).

Analysis Of NOAT: Days In Receivable

LULU primarily sells via their own retail outlets and, thus, doesn’t have significant receivables. Given that DTC sales are a larger portion of sales (35% in 2017 versus 30 to 31% in prior years), I would expect receivable days to be declining as UAA is directly collecting money from consumers. In prior year earnings calls, UAA management has indicated that the high receivables were due to (a) timing issues with large sales at year-end and (b) more international sales. Receivables weren’t discussed for 2017 results.

The good news is that the allowance for doubtful accounts is up to 3.2% of receivables (up from 1.8% in 2016). Thus, it appears that they are reserving for a higher relative amount of bad debts. This is likely a good thing given the recent bankruptcy of two large customers (Sports Authority and Sports Chalet)

There continue to be concerns about why the days in receivable are so high. If it is due to international sales and the company’s focus is to continue to grow these sales, then will days in A/R continue to climb and tie up working capital in receivables? Additionally, NKE has significant international sales compared to UAA and their days to collect receivables is stronger than UAA. This raises concerns about UAA’s efficiency in collecting receivables.

Analysis Of NOAT: Days In Inventory

UAA’s days in inventory is very high compared to competitors and has been deteriorating over time. This has likely increased pressures for UAA to discount and helped create lower gross margins. According to the 2017 Earnings Call: Inventory was up 26% to $1.2 billion. Important to the inventory story is the split between North America and our international businesses. In North America, inventory was up at a mid-teen percentage rate, while our international inventory was up nearly 50%, supporting the strength of this business. Areas of concern include:

North America sales were down 5% in 2017 – yet 2017 inventory was up in the “mid-teen percentage.” International sales increased 46% while inventory was up nearly 50%. This implies that the issue with inventory is in the North America market rather than in the growing international business.

In the earnings call, the CFO said: we took over $300 million out of our top line plan for 2017. And obviously at that point, a lot of that inventory had already been produced, was either on its way to us or was already within our distribution facility. So there's definitely some overhang coming into 2018 that we're dealing with. This suggests that there will need to be some significant discounting (which will likely drive down gross margins). Given that the excess inventory appears to be in the competitive North American market, this makes it even more likely that discounting will occur (driving down margins in North America).

There are concerns about inventory obsolescence. I imputed the inventory obsolescence reserve by using Schedule II of the 10K as well as the deferred tax asset disclosures. Inventory Obsolescence reserve has been about 3% to 4% of inventory in 2013 through 2016. In 2017, days in inventory are at their highest point ever (138 days) and the reserve is down to 1.8% of inventory. Given the high days in inventory, I would expect the obsolescence reserve to be a higher percentage of inventory. From my estimates, the obsolescence reserve appears to be under-reserved.

In the 2017 earnings call, UAA management discussed the fact that they want to better manage inventory levels by reducing the number of SKUs available. That will likely reduce inventory levels; however, what about the tradeoff with revenue and revenue growth? Will reduced offerings negatively impact sales growth?

Revenue Concerns: Revenues By Location

International revenues are a smaller percentage of total revenues for UAA than for NKE but UAA is emphasizing this area and international revenues are growing faster than North American sales. International segment operating Income margin has historically been worse than North America but International has been consistently improving while North America has been declining. By country, Asia-Pacific has the strongest operating margin (and better than North America). EMEA is weak but has been improving. Latin America operating margin has been significantly negative with little improvement and should be an area of concern.

OPERATING MARGINS 2014 2016 2015 2017 North America 13.3% 10.2% 13.3% 0.5% EMEA -8.8% 3.5% 1.5% 3.8% Asia-Pacific 31.0% 25.4% 25.1% 18.9% Latin America -24.0% -23.9% -28.8% -20.5% Connected Fitness -68.0% -45.8% -114.8% -62.0% Total International -1.98% 6.19% 1.96% 5.80%

Revenue Concerns: Revenues By Sales Channel

Sales Channel 2014 2015 2016 2017 Wholesale 67% 67% 65% 61% Direct to consumer (DTC) 30% 30% 31% 35% Licensing 3% 2% 2% 2% Connected Fitness N/A 1% 2% 2%

For 2018, UAA plans to grow revenues in the mid-single digits, improve gross margins and reduce inventory levels (by reducing the number of SKUs). Without discounting and with reducing the number of SKUs, how do they expect to grow sales? Their largest customer (Dick's) has developed their own brand of private label clothing, which will compete with UAA (“Second skin”). This will likely reduce wholesale sales.

In 2017, UAA discounted, offered more promotions and is now selling in lower price venues (Kohl's, DSW, Famous Footwear). Management has indicated that they want to turn this around in 2018. However, if customers have gotten used to deep discounts, will UAA be able to do this? As reported by Business Insider, Dick’s, one of their largest wholesale customers, said that their own margins were hindered by this “highly promotional environment.”

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) market is a targeted growth area and has grown over the last 5 years to be a larger portion of total sales. This is higher margin business; however, this hasn’t become a large enough part of the business for them to see increasing gross margins resulting from this changing sales mix. Also, as shown below, total DTC sales per store have generally been declining.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Percent of Revenues from DTC 30% 30% 30% 31% 35% Total Revenue $2,332,051 $3,084,370 $3,963,313 $4,826,745 $4,976,553 Estimated DTC Sales $699,615 $925,311 $1,188,994 $1,496,291 $1,741,794 Total brand and factory stores 127 147 191 241 295 DTC Sales per Store $5,509 $6,295 $6,225 $6,209 $5,904

UAA’s strategy has typically been a product differentiator. Is this consistent with being in Kohl's and DSW? In the 2017 earnings call, UAA’s CEO unveiled a new mission statement: Under Armour makes you better. UAA management wants to refocus on how performance should be central to all products and emphasize how UAA products make athletes perform better.

However, how many of their customers are “athletes” who want to “perform better”? Is this consistent with sales in Kohl's, DSW and Famous Footwear? If they refocus on their product differentiation and new mission statement, will sales growth take a hit as they lose their lower margin business?

Cash Flow Concerns

Given UAA’s expansion (both internationally and with DTC brand and factory houses), UAA’s Free Cash Flow has been negative for four of the past five years (2017 cash flow has been restated to be consistent with prior years):

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Cash from Operations $120,070 $219,033 ($44,104) $304,487 $231,357 Purchases of property, equipment and businesses ($235,927) ($151,452) ($838,388) ($386,746) ($281,339) Free Cash Flow ($115,857) $67,581 (882,492) ($82,259) ($49,982)

The company has been growing by investing in property and equipment and acquiring businesses. They have accomplished this by using operating cash as well as debt. However, funds needed for expansion efforts have exceeded cash generated from operations. Will UAA be able to continue to borrow to fund their expansion?

Additionally, when we consider that net property and equipment has been growing and analyze the sales generated from each dollar of net property and equipment (Property & Equipment Turnover), we see that this turnover has been steadily declining (see graph). Thus, UAA has been growing property and equipment but sales growth has not kept up with their capital expenditures.

Summary

UAA management has indicated that their 2018 plans include growing revenues while improving gross margins and managing inventory through reduced SKUs. Their previous financial statements appear to show that their 2018 plans are ambitious and unlikely to occur. UAA has bloated inventory levels, which are likely not adequately reserved for obsolescence. The company has been discounting to generate sales and will likely need to continue to discount to get rid of excess inventory.

UAA is expanding the number of brand and factory house stores to increase total sales but sales per store are declining. The company is expanding property and equipment but sales per property and equipment dollar is declining. Capital expenditures have been exceeding cash generated from operations. Given the most recent financial results, I believe it will be extremely difficult for UAA management to achieve their currently stated expectations for 2018.