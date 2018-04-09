Shake Shack: Buy The Reversal

Shake Shack (SHAK) is breaking out higher on strong fundamental growth. Although its share price has fallen by roughly half over the last few years, it looks to be forming a bottoming pattern. Fundamental growth is fueling investor optimism, while management attempts to get a control of costs. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss point as bottoming formations can be volatile.

Price Action

SHAK's share price is breaking out higher on strong fundamental growth. The company's stock experienced weakness after a strong IPO. Investors were initially wary of the company's valuation and how much differentiation another restaurant could have in the current retail environment. After its share price halved from July 2015 through mid-2017, strong fundamental growth began to peak investors' interests.

Although margins have felt some compression due to cost pressures, strong growth, and global traction for the company are leading investors to bid its share price higher. Upside momentum is picking up, which has led me to purchase shares. My stop-loss level is at $41.5, should its share price reverse lower. Bottoming stock prices can be volatile, even if they are accompanied by a solid fundamental story, causing me to keep my stop-loss level tight.

Fundamental Narrative

SHAK is experiencing strong growth, which has come at the expense of bottom-line results, but is nonetheless keeping investor optimism up. During the most recent quarter, the company experienced robust growth, opening 16 new Shacks and returning to positive comp growth. Full-year revenue growth of 34% was beyond management's initial and updated guidance, while adjusted EBITDA growth of 29% was driven by the execution of its digital, menu innovation, and development strategies, according to management

The company's growth has resulted in 162 Shake Shack's worldwide across 12 countries and 20 U.S. states. On the domestic development front, SHAK opened its 100th Shack in the United States, with 90 company-owned Shacks and 10 domestic licensed by the end of the year. It executed a record number of openings, with 11 new company-operated Shacks, five of which opened in the month of December, resulting in 26 new Shacks for fiscal 2017 and over 41% unit growth over the prior year.

Internationally, SHAK is also experiencing impressive growth. The company expects 16 to 18 net new licensed Shacks in 2018 with international growth focused on Japan, South Korea, and its upcoming entry to Hong Kong and Macau in 2018 and Shanghai in 2019.

While the company is opening more Shacks than they have in previous years, the sales and profit impact of those openings will not be fully solved until 2019, according to management. However, the full impact of the associated pre-opening costs will hit in 2018 affecting its overall financials for the fiscal year.

Another aspect hurting future earnings is declining unit volume growth. Unit volumes are declining given the increase in lower volume Shacks entering its base, alongside minimum wage increases and regulatory pressures, according to management. Although the company is expanding, it is adding stores that are bringing in lower average unit volumes. Management's ability to improve efficiency going forward will impact earnings growth in future years.

As SHAK moves further along in its journey to 450 Shacks, improving cost controls and efficiency will be imperative. The current strategy aims to create maximum levels of awareness and excitement around Shake Shacks coming to market and for its teams to execute as flawlessly as possible, according to management.

Below is a chart of SHAK's revenue and earnings per share over the last few years. Revenue has tripled quickly over this span, while earnings per share is coming under pressure amid the cost increases discussed above. Investor sentiment is currently being driven by the strong revenue expansion however, which should continue to fuel the company's share price move higher.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.