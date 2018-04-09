Platinum Group Metals: Perfecting The Art Of Fleecing The Flock

However, PLG is still a risky gamble assuming that Implats acquired 50.02% of the Waterberg project next year.

I must sincerely caution anyone who considers buying PLG that it is likely a complete scam used by a few to fleece unaware investors.

The total remaining due to LMM before May 11, 2018, is $59.45 million.

PLG must raise $20 million before May 8, 2018, and another $20 million in July 30, 2018.

On April 6, the company received a cash payment of $54.5 million coincident with the registration of the applicable surface rights to a wholly owned subsidiary of RBPlat.

Investment Thesis

Platinum Group Metals, Ltd. (NYSEMKT: PLG) is a small start-up mining company established in Vancouver, Canada, with one remaining asset in South Africa called the Waterberg project.

I must sincerely caution anyone who considers buying PLG that it can be viewed as a scam used by a few to fleece unaware investors. While I will not blame the management of wrongdoing or collusion with some banks bluntly, the last few years have been utterly enlightening and evidences are convincing enough to remove any doubts about what has been and is still going on.

According to Platinum Group Metals, the company is in a process of "transforming itself" to an "exciting palladium startup mine" with an attractive new palladium project, potentially ready-to-go next year, called the new Waterberg JV.

The Waterberg Project has the potential to be a low-cost platinum and palladium producer based on a fully mechanized mine plan. The deposit is dominated by palladium. The price of palladium has approximately doubled since late 2015 due to its primary use in catalytic converters for automobiles and limited market supply.

The company has been through tough times in 2017 when its chief mine called the Maseve turned out to be a catastrophic bust. Years of bad management, hollow promises, and bogus estimates consumed hundreds of million dollars of shareholders' investment to the point of a total collapse. In my thirty years plus of experience, I have never seen such a methodical and orchestrated disintegration of cash.

Meanwhile, the architect of this monumental blunder, R. Michael Jones, the company's president, and chief executive officer, is still running the show?

With seemingly an overwhelming support of shareholders, providing a striking illustration of the famous Friedrich Nietzsche's saying: "That which does not kill us, makes us stronger." The question is who are these "shareholders" and why are they so happy to have lost nearly 95% of their investment in three years? Probably because they have benefited somehow.

On January 11, 2018, the company recorded a total deficit of $664 million, also at the end of August 31, 2017, the company recognized a total impairment of $571 million due to the Maseve mine.

During the nine month period ending May 31, 2017, the Company recorded a $280 million impairment of the Maseve Mine (of which $225 million was recognized in the three months ended May 31, 2017), which was taken primarily to recognize the effect of missed production targets. At year end August 31, 2017 the Company recognized a further impairment in the amount of $291 million based on the valuation implied by the Maseve Sale Transaction.

Note: On March 21, 2018, the Company had 154,537,206 common shares fully diluted or a market cap of $40 million.

News released on April 6, 2018.

According to the company, Maseve Investments has now completed the sale of the Maseve concentrator plant and certain surface rights to Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd.

The company and RBPlat executed definitive agreements for a two-step transaction valued at approximately $74 million (net to PLG $69.899 million after deduction net fee attributable to the sale or $4.111 million) on November 23, 2017

On February 14, 2018, conditions precedent to Step One were fulfilled. A deposit amount in escrow of approximately $3.5 million was released to the Company on March 14, 2018.

The company received the final Step One cash payment of approximately $54.5 million in South Africa coincident with the registration of the applicable surface rights to a wholly owned subsidiary of RBPlat.

1 - The company is to use approximately $46.98 million from the Final Payment to repay all remaining indebtedness under the Sprott Facility, consisting of:

Outstanding principal amount of $40.0 million, a bridge loan of $5.0 million and all accrued and unpaid interest and fees due of approximately $1.98 million.

2 - The company is also in the process of paying $7.52 million from the Final Payment to reduce outstanding indebtedness and to pay fees due under a second secured loan facility with Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC (LLM).

Following this payment, approximately $44.45 million in principal, accrued interest, and accrued production payments will remain due to LMM.

The company is also required to pay LMM a production payment termination fee of $15 million before May 11, 2018, or if later $25 million. The LMM Facility matures on September 30, 2018. All payments to LMM are first applied to the production payment termination fee.

The total remaining due to LMM before May 11, 2018, is $59.45 million.

3 - As previously reported, and as agreed with Sprott and LMM, the company must raise $20 million in subordinated debt and equity within 30 days of the Sprott Facility being repaid. Assuming a repayment on April 6, 2018, the company must raise $20 million before May 6, 2018.

Also, the company must also complete a second required raise of $20 million in subordinated debt and/or equity before July 31, 2018.

4 - To provide a financing alternative for a majority of the Second Required Payment to LMM. On March 8, 2018, the company entered into a non-binding Term Sheet with Sprott Private Resource Lending for a $15 million term loan facility on industry standard costs, terms, and conditions for a loan of this nature.

If the Sprott PRL Facility is completed, the Sprott PRL Facility may be drawn upon by the company until July 30, 2018, or such other date as mutually agreed by the company and Sprott PRL and would have a maturity date of 12 months after the closing date.

Conclusion:

Assuming that Platinum Group Metals uses the $15 million term loan facility negotiated with Sprott, the company will have to raise a minimum of $25 million before July 31, 2018.

I presume that the company has used its equity recently again and raised about up to $30 million by using a shares bought-deal of 100 million shares at a price of $0.27 to $0.30 per share, bringing the total shares outstanding to now 250 million shares.

This eventual move explains the recent drop in share price, which started on March 27 and ended April 4, with an average of approximately $0.29.

Is there any hope left?

There is still a remote possibility that PLG may fetch a higher valuation in the future, depending on the assessment of the Waterberg project?

Platinum Group Metal will reduce its stake in the project, from 58.62% (45.65% directly + 12.97% indirectly) to as low as 31.96%. Assuming Implats exercise the Phase II.

The transaction with Implats, scheduled in two phases, gives the opportunity for Implats to acquire up to 50.01% of the project upon completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

The DFS is expected to be completed in early 2019. The Waterberg JV ownership will be as follow:

If Implats decides to move to the phase II, early next year, the chances are that the investors who bought under 0.60 may eventually get a profit because Implats will likely acquire PLG 31.96% remaining stake shown in the graph above. Implats may subsequently acquire PLG this year after considering the potential value of the Waterberg project which has an NPV 8% post-tax of $507 million and LOM of 18 years. Probable reserves of 12.3M OzS 4E (103Mt @3.73 g/t 4E)

I recommend that investors read the last presentation posted on March 21, 2018.

If the DFS is not satisfactory and Implats doesn't move to the second phase, then PLG will collapse into oblivion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLG.

Additional disclosure: I own a losing position below 0.55 and hold my shares in the hope of a positive development about the Waterberg project.

