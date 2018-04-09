Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund: Buying The Correction

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Broad Market (SCHB) fund is an attractive investment at its current market price. I continue to believe equities will finish 2018 higher than where they began, so buying on down days should prove a profitable strategy. While trade wars and inflation fears have rattled the market short-term, I believe these risks are largely overblown, and expect a substantial move higher once we get past them. Economic growth continues, corporate profits are strong, and unemployment figures remain at low levels. Finally, the Fed has kept its previous interest rate guidance intact, lessening fears that Fed action will stunt further growth.

Background

First, a little background on SCHB. SCHB is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. Currently, SCHB is trading at $62.95/share and yields around 1.75% annually. I reviewed SCHB at the start of the year, and was generally optimistic about the U.S. economy and the stock market as a whole. While the year started off strongly, it is clear we have entered a new phase of the market, with increased volatility and an official correction in the major markets. Because of this, SCHB is down about 3% since I recommended buying it, which is not a metric to be proud of. Despite this market weakness, I continue to remain optimistic about stocks for 2018, and expect a turnaround as current headwinds subside and economic growth continues. Therefore, I remain long SCHB, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Weak Jobs Number - A Sign of Future Wage Increases?

While the biggest news from last week was the escalating trade war between Trump and China, another important story was the jobs report for March. On the surface it looked weak, with non-farm payrolls rising by only 103,000, a big drop off from the 326,000 jobs created in February. While this may seem like bad news, part of this drop was contributed to both poor weather and the larger than expected gain in the prior month - which was expected to average out a bit in March. While economists predicted less of a drop than what actually happened, a telling reason behind this may be because the overwhelming majority of employable workers have already found work. This opinion was voiced by J.P. Morgan's Funds chief global strategist David Kelly, who told CNBC "there is not a lot of inventory of really great workers to hire who are still unemployed. That may be slowing down job growth".

So why would this be good? Well the takeaway for me is that the labor market is becoming increasingly tight - and that is good news for workers. As companies struggle to find skilled talent, they may be forced to raise wages significantly to attract them. This is already beginning to happen, as wages have increased 2.7% year over year. While this figure is not wildly impressive, it does show continued progress on the wage front, and is coupled with the fact that we had .3% wage growth in March over February, compared to an only .1% gain month over month previously. This gives credence to the belief that employers are having to increase wages to get workers, and that will bode well for the American consumer going forward.

Fed Watch - Sticking With "Gradual" Language

While I just discussed the benefits of a tightening labor market and increased wages, those developments also present risks to our economy. The fear is that as the labor market strengthens, the Fed will increase interest rates at a faster pace to combat the rising inflation expected as a result. That could stifle further growth, resulting in a net negative for the economy as a whole.

The good news is, meaningful inflation has not reared yet reared its head, and the Fed has stuck to its guidance from last year of three rate hikes in 2018. In fact, just last Friday, on the backdrop of the jobs report, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed remains committed to raising its key interest rate "gradually", which is the key word traders are looking for. This approach is consistent with the Fed statements after their March meeting, and indicates the Fed does not see a present need to accelerate their projected path. And Powell is not alone. This sentiment was echoed last week by Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who stated "gradual" interest-rate hikes are still warranted. Therefore, the Fed is largely keeping its commitment to low, albeit increasing, rates for the next 12-18 months, and that is positive for equities.

Trade Fears - An Opportunity For The Bold

Of course, the biggest news last week, and the most negative, was President Trump's proposal on Thursday instructing the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China. This is Trump's second round of tariff proposals, and it was in response to China's announcement of tariffs on 106 U.S. goods. Therefore, over the past week we have seen a high stakes tit-for-tat tariff talk. So, at this point you may be asking, why is this an opportunity? Well, the market has reacted swiftly to these announcements, and the result has been a steep drop, including an almost 600 point drop on Friday (4/6/18). Given that the market is almost 3,000 points off its highs, we are looking at much more attractive valuations in almost every sector. And, the bright side is, the actual effects of these tariffs and "tough trade talk" have yet to be seen. What I mean by this is the tariffs have not actually gone in to effect, so there is still room for a diplomatic solution. The Chinese tariffs have no effective date at this point, which is a very encouraging sign. Furthermore, Trump's tariff announcement to end the week is only expected to go in to effect if the Chinese tariffs go in to effect, which is not a guarantee.

My takeaway from this is that, while share prices seem to reflect the trade war as a reality, which is not truly the case. Many are pushing for a diplomatic solution to any trade concerns, including representatives in China. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, stated China's door to dialogue with Washington remains "open" and urged the U.S. to come to the table for a discussion. The lack of an effective start date also is a not-so-subtle message to the U.S. that they are willing to resolve trade issues prior to making these tariffs a reality. That is a positive sign, and one of the reasons why I believe buying in to the market now has some very real upside. In fact, even Trump struck a diplomatic tone, stating: "The United States is still prepared to have discussions in further support of our commitment to achieving free, fair, and reciprocal trade". Therefore, while a lot of the negative news is being baked in to share prices, I truly believe cooler heads will ultimately prevail, and that positive development should send the market sharply higher.

Bottom-line

While the market has come under intense pressure recently, my outlook for equities in 2018 remains positive. Rather than selling along with everyone else, investors should use the drops to add to equity positions, especially if they have a long-term outlook. While trade and inflation headlines are important concerns, the U.S. economic backdrop is still quite good. Americans are finding work, wages are going up, and we have a corporate-friendly government. The chart below illustrates how job creation and unemployment have both been strong over the past few years:

Source: Bloomberg

SCHB is a great way to capitalize on a growing economy, as it represents broad exposure across the economy and has a high weighting towards financials, which offers a built-in hedge against rising interest rates. I currently view stocks as "on sale", and continue to add to my long positions on every down day. With that in mind, I continue to recommend investors consider initiating positions in SCHB at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.