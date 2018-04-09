LIBOR Replacement: SOFR Is Not The Answer

The American regulatory apparatus is pushing hard for the adoption of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a version of the repo rate, to replace LIBOR.

"But sometimes things ain't what you think they're gonna be. What you want ain't always what you need."

- Luke Combs

A signpost on the road to megabank nationalization.

The megabanks should consider the nature of the bargain the globe’s bank regulators are presenting to them if they adopt SOFR, a Treasury-priced interest rate, to replace LIBOR. There are, no doubt, informal official assurances that as the cost of money to the banks rises above the cost of money to the Treasury, there will be a federal subsidy or rescue when the hundreds of trillions in loans based on the Treasury index are suddenly being written at a loss. But next time the Fed steps in to help, the rescue may look more like that of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the Crisis. Not the temporary affair that was provided to the megabanks.

Is LIBOR dead?

LIBOR, the basis for loan and derivatives valuation for decades, has fallen into disfavor over the past decade. This fall from grace came as no surprise. LIBOR is, indeed, the devil’s work. But SOFR is LIBOR’s smarter brother. Both are tainted by their unholy relationship to the mandarins of the British banking establishment.

The Brit’s objective in introducing LIBOR was to profit from the global financial distress created by collision of an irresistible force – the financial uproar resulting from the collapse of the Bretton Woods Agreement, coupled with the rise of OPEC; with an immovable object – our government’s inability to adjust hidebound rules preventing American banks from paying the global market interest rates required to attract wholesale money. The Fed’s Regulation Q forbade US banks from paying their customers what the market demanded. And with inflation bumping 10 percent, the market wanted plenty.

The UK’s market mandarins heard the pleas of global investors seeking dollars that would pay some semblance of a market interest rate. The Brits are number two in global market-making. Hence, far more openminded than their American regulatory counterparts when the market becomes insistent.

British bank regulators have two endearing qualities from the point of view of American corporations.

They are more responsive to the legitimate financial problems created by a changing world environment.

They are willing, sometimes even eager, to look away when financial institutions deal a few cards from the bottom of the deck – if the banks are sufficiently subtle not to cause embarrassment. And if Britain prospers as a result.

In the early 1970’s, opportunity knocked on London’s door. By accepting dollar deposits without those pesky US regulatory rules, the UK market sucked US corporate borrowers across the Atlantic into the tender clutches of British moneymen. The American banks quickly followed. These newbie American banks quickly learned that they could do more than avoid bad domestic bank regulation; they could avoid more responsible American regulations as well.

First and foremost, American banks learned how to leverage The Bank of England’s willingness to look the other way when commercial banks took devious measures to extract rents from their customers. LIBOR was the first fruit of this British permissiveness.

LIBOR is an insidious tool. The objective of LIBOR, originally, was to leave the impression with corporations that they could learn the bank’s wholesale cost of money; the basis, borrowers believed, for their loan rates. But by raising money via time deposits, instead of negotiable instruments, the banks can disguise their actual cost of money, since time deposit trades go unreported. To maintain appearances, banks concocted a rate – the London interbank offer rate (LIBOR) – that purported to reflect bank money costs. But from the outset, LIBOR was designed to be manipulated, usually upward.

But Oops! What British regulators and their banking charges never bargained for was the dramatic success of LIBOR. There is much about LIBOR to recommend it as a basis for loan and derivatives trading rate-setting. First, it is more immune to political mucking about than its American rate competition. Second, the Brit’s hear-no-, speak-no-, see-no-evil attitude toward financial picadilloes makes it easy to put a favorable public face on the endless game of bait-and-switch that is the bread and butter of fat-and-sassy wholesale bankers.

London will always be an attractive home for financial institutions, Brexit notwithstanding, because LIBOR is emblematic of British regulatory intent. The Brits will do whatever is necessary to attract financial institutions’ business if a patina of propriety is maintained.

Long live SOFR!

Enter the American regulator’s solution to the trumped-up accusations leveled by the public and its elected representatives toward LIBOR. LIBOR has become the straw man that bankers plan to provide a public that is fed up with megabank misadventures. LIBOR is to be burned at the stake in a giant misdirection. The idiot LIBOR traders who sought to boost their bonuses through chat room cabals that moved trillion-dollar positions a few ticks in their direction have been paraded in front of the public in the best tradition of the Salem witch trials. (Pay no attention to the memo from Tim Geithner to officials at the Bank of England. Pay no attention to the phone conversation between The Bank of England and the CEO of Barclays. That was LIBOR manipulation in the public service.)

The problem with LIBOR, so the tale is told, is technical. The banks have lost interest in term borrowing. They have found the overnight market more attractive. There are no trades on which to base LIBOR quotes. SOFR, in contrast, is a veritable ocean of liquidity. So, life will presumably be good again if we move to SOFR, an overnight repo rate based on Treasury collateral. Repo (repurchase agreements) are agreements to exchange cash for collateral to be returned later (usually next day) at an agreed price.

How did the markets “discover” repo?

The markets didn’t discover repo. The megabanks discovered the bankruptcy code could be subverted with repo. Financial institutions have a version of Harry Potter’s “cloak of invisibility.” Complicated financial shenanigans. Repo is rife with financial shenanigans. And when financial shenanigans threaten financial catastrophe, Congress can be, well, “encouraged” to provide protection from judicial watchfulness.

Repo found shelter from the bankruptcy courts though Congress-provided protection of from judicial examination in bankruptcy. Beginning in 1978, Congress has been regularly expanding a class of financial instruments exempted from the “stay” in bankruptcy. That is, holders of repo collateral may seize it before the bankruptcy court performs its role of protection of the bankrupt estate.

Repo crept into this club in 1984. Originally a prerogative limited to Treasuries, the collateral that qualifies for the stay was extended to include the kitchen sink in 2004. The fun part of repo – its attraction to the megabanks – is rehypothecation. This is the ability of a repo lender, upon receipt of collateral, to use it to advance further credits. Thus, the potential exists to lend without limit based on a single collateral security.

If this rock-and-roll version of secured repo lending disturbs you, you are not alone.

In their interesting examination of the Financial Crisis, “Securitized Banking and the Run on Repo,” Gorton and Metrick argue that the collapsing repo market was among the dominant causes of the Crisis. In their words,

"The Panic of 2007-2008 was a run on the sale and repurchase market (the “repo” market), which is a very large, short-term market that provides financing for a wide range of securitization activities and financial institutions. Repo transactions are collateralized, frequently with securitized bonds. We refer to the combination of securitization plus repo finance as ‘securitized banking’ and argue that these activities were at the nexus of the crisis.”

More relevant to the desirability of replacing LIBOR with SOFR, Holmstrom explains the difference between the way the repurchase agreement market adjusts for increasing credit risk and the way unsecured markets like LIBOR and commercial paper make this same adjustment.

"Money markets are fundamentally different from stock markets. Stock markets are about price discovery for the purpose of allocating risk efficiently. Money markets are about obviating the need for price discovery using over-collateralized debt to reduce the cost of lending. Yet, attempts to reform credit markets in the wake of the recent financial crisis often draw on insights grounded in our understanding of stock markets. This can be very misleading.”

In other words, LIBOR and commercial papers reflect increased risk through increases in the credit premium embedded in the interest rate. Repo, on the other hand, reflects increased risk by requiring additional collateral at a given interest rate. This makes LIBOR and commercial paper consistent with loan pricing; SOFR, inconsistent with loan pricing. When a flight to quality squeezes the megabanks, driving loan rates down as bank costs of funds increase, the piper will be paid.

