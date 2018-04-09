GE And KPMG

Trust is hard to find around the GE body these days and continuing to retain the current auditor under existing circumstances is not going to contribute to its rebuilding.

KPMG has been GE's auditor for 109 years and GE has had too many accounting issues in recent times.

Two of the largest proxy advisory firms have come out with recommendations for General Electric to dismiss its auditor, KPMG, LLP.

I have just read in the Wall Street Journal that General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), has been advised to “fire” its auditor KPMG LLP. Note that KPMG has been the General Electric auditor since 1909 - a total of 109 years.

Institutional Shareholder Services made the recommendation on Thursday of this week. Glass, Lewis & Co. made a similar recommendation on Tuesday. In my opinion, this would not be a bad decision.

I have completed three corporate turnarounds of public companies in my professional career and one of the primary things the leaders of a turnaround have to do is establish trust.

Right now, it is hard for me to see that any trust exists between GE shareholders and corporate management or between GE shareholders and their auditing firm.

Furthermore, when I was a turnaround CEO I operated under the rule that you changed your audit team every four or five years, just so both parties don't get too comfortable with one another.

Given what has happened to General Electric over the past fifteen years or so, how can much trust exist?

Glass, Lewis is reported to have said “except when we believe the auditor’s independence or audit integrity has been compromised” they will not recommend a separation.

The WSJ quotes the GE proxy sent to shareholders, which cites “the benefits of having the same auditor for more than a century, including ‘institutional knowledge to handle audits in more than 90 countries for GE.”

Yes, but, what about the expenses that KMPG may have already cost General Electric? What about the expenses that KMPG may be costing General Electric right now? And, what about the expenses that KMPG may cost General Electric in the future?

And, this doesn’t even consider the cost of the loss of trust that is now connected with KMPG.

This is why a company needs new blood in a turnaround. New eyes are needed to look at how business is done. New eyes are needed to look at the accounting. And, new minds need to review the situation and propose new ways of doing things.

New eyes are needed to construct the new business model.

The Wall Street Journal discusses the fact that “KMPG is unlikely to lose the GE account,” because of the urging of Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co.

“Investors rarely reject an outside auditor recommended by a corporate board.”

Charles Elson, head of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware, states “I don’t recall shareholders ever voting out an auditor” for a large public company. But, "a strong vote against KPMG would prompt the reconstituted board to consider replacing them next year.”

General Electric is faced with having to dig itself out of a hole. The board of directors can hardly do anything right under the circumstances. In effect, they are the ones that have dug their own hole. It, therefore, is up to them to get themselves out. But, voting for the “old” team, especially when the situation is as difficult as it is, not changing the team only brings on more discontent.

Building trust is hard to do. It is extremely hard to do if the leaders you are betting on are already short on trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.