Follow CEO Su And Sell AMD

In the last couple of weeks, several SA writers have pulled out my name, arguing that I'm incorrect to be a bear on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and that I don’t understand the company's true potential. In fact, looking over the articles from the past several weeks, I can indeed assert that I'm alone in seeing this company's potential for what it is.

In fact, I should remind readers that in spite of my consistent warnings over the past 10 months, while AMD's stock was priced around $12-$14 per share, it is now priced around $9.61 ($9.3 billion market cap), and investors who had paid attention to my warnings would be at least 20% better off. AMD remains a pass. Note, I do not advocate shorting any stocks, and this is why it is not a short.

My central warning surrounding AMD has been that, in spite of much company-rhetoric, AMD has been unable to generate positive GAAP free cash flow in FY 2017 - in fact, in most years, AMD fails to generate free cash flow, and that is why its retained earnings are close to $8 billion in accumulated losses.

Moving on, AMD's insider ownership is smaller than first meets the eye. Firstly, AMD's insider ownership is reported to be around 1.8% of the outstanding stock. However, upon closer examination, something interesting can be picked up. Firstly, of the 17 million that are reported as insider ownership, nearly 60% are actually in the form of restricted stock units or options. In fact, the majority are options which are allocated to CEO Dr. Lisa Su. Now, this is important, because these options need to be purchased (at a strike price) to actually be held by Dr. Su - allow me to explain this via an example.

Dr. Su currently has around 4 million stock options assigned to her name, thus, roughly speaking, two-thirds of what is reported to her are actually stock options that need to be purchased at the strike price (these options are 'in the money').

However, given that in 2018 alone, Dr. Su has sold close to $3 million worth of AMD stock, I do not see her in a hurry to invest in AMD options - which brings me to my next point. Of the 17 million shares reported as 'insider ownership',

Include[d are] 1,100,458 shares pledged by one executive as a short-term pledge to secure a personal loan that will be reduced over time.

These stock pledges are often done (although not always) because the executive wishes to sell shares to raise personal funds, but not raise concern among shareholders that the executive has sold their ownership. Like this, the shares are still associated with that executive's name, and it offers the impression of larger insider ownership than if the shares were outright sold.

Next, looking over the table in the proxy form, I tried to figure out which executive would have 1.1 million shares in AMD to pledge.

I am left with four potential executives: CEO Lisa Su, CFO Devinder Kumar, CTO Mark Papermaster and Senior Vice President Forrest Norrod. Now, through a process of elimination, I think it is safe to exclude Norrod, because of the 1.3 million shares under his name; roughly 720K are options, so there are not enough shares to his name for him to pledge. The same logic could be applied to Papermaster, because of the 2.9 million shares to his name, 1.8 million are options, so that would imply that he sold his total stock ownership, which, while possible, I assume it is doubtful. As for CFO Kumar, of the 2.1 million shares to his name, 1.7 million are options. Therefore, we are left with Dr. Su as the only executive with enough shares to sell, but not wishing to cause undue concern among shareholders. It is interesting, given how vehemently AMD's shareholders defend its stock, to know that possibly CEO Su, one of the holders of the stock, is pledging the stock to brokers who in turn allow these shares to be sold 'short'. To be fair, in these cases, there is a contract made between the pledging executive and the broker where it is stipulated whether or not the shares can be sold short, and I do not know in AMD’s case how the contract was written up.

Moreover, it is also interesting to see how Mubadala, which last year held 19.4% of AMD stock, this year has sold some shares and its ownership is now down to 12.6%.

In less than 1 month time, AMD will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting with 'proposal 3' being:

to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 1.5 billion shares to 2.25 billion shares.

During most of 2017, the narrative coming out of AMD was that 2017 was the year for products and that 2018 was to be the year for revenues. At the Q4 2017 earnings call, during its Q&A, when CFO Kumar was asked by Wells Fargo analyst David Wong about AMD's ability to generate free cash flow in 2018, Kumar assured Wong that AMD would generate positive free cash flow during 2018. However, I'm failing to see why, if AMD was to generate positive free cash flow, it would also need to increase its authorized common stock by 700 million shares.

I do not advocate shorting AMD because I believe that shorting offers poor risk-rewards, with the maximum upside being 100%. Also, I'm not in any way stating that AMD does not have great products. The more I have followed AMD, the more I have come to understand the positive strides which AMD has made of late. In fact, I have few doubts in my mind that AMD is in a much better position than it was just two years ago. My only argument is that shareholders will fail to be positively rewarded by paying up more than $9.3 billion for its stock.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

