The Bio-Tech 'Wreck': General, And Company-Specific Analysis

I maintain a cautious but broad exposure to the industry while waiting for investment trends to turn up again.

Coming into earnings season, this article provides comments on the industry as a sector and on many leading biotech stocks.

The biotech sector may have begun to wear some investors out after the disappointing news from Incyte and Merck Friday about an immuno-oncology drug.

Introduction - if no bad luck, then no luck at all?

Has biotech really been born under a bad sign?

Some days/weeks/months/years it really appears so, with the Incyte (INCY) blow-up the latest example (see below for brief discussion).

There is no clear definition these days of what biotechnology is and is not in contrast to traditional pharmaceuticals. In an investment sense, the difference relates in part to perceived risk on/risk off. Biotech stocks, whether invested in individually, in a leading large cap ETF (IBB), or in a leading small cap-focused ETF (XBI), tend to trade on "the dream" rather than as established franchises such as Pfizer (PFE) represents. However, as health care stocks, biotechs also have risk off characteristics: long product runs with both patent and governmental protection from direct copycat products, steady demand, and public subsidies to health care from the profits generated in other sectors of the economy.

Can the biotech "center" hold? After all, IBB and XBI are down from their 2015 highs, but nothing horribly, and they are well up from 5 and more years ago.

May true carnage lie ahead, such as a crash?

Other than not investing as if a further, general biotech crash is going to happen any time soon if at all, I'm not going to answer these questions directly. In the rest of the article, I will try to provide some relevant thoughts about these issues, as well as provide brief comments about several larger biotech stocks I follow as we enter into Q1 reporting season.

Herewith, some observations, both generally and by company as well as top-down.

Biotechs are knocked down from their pedestals

It happens to all glamour stocks at some point. At some point in the sector's bull market, the future just appears not as bright as stock traders envisioned. One stock breaks its uptrend, then another. The sector may get where it is today, which is where tech stocks were in 2001-2: where have all the leaders gone? When, chastened investors saddled with realized and unrealized losses wonder, or shrunken unrealized gains, will they (we) ever learn? Note, of course, the Tech Wreck followed an unprecedented bubble, which the more major biotechs did not approach in 2014 or 2015, so no historic crash to normalize valuations makes sense as it did to a large degree coming off the tech top (QQQ) in 2000.

That said, ever since the amazing Year of Biotech (2014) and the half-year of 2015 that followed, I've been trying to remain aware of the duality of this and other hot sectors. As an example, after the Year of Biotech drew to a close, Seeking Alpha was kind enough to do an interview with me on the field, dated Dec. 30, 2014. Here are the title and a bullet point (I believe this is not behind a PRO firewall):

DoctoRx Positions For 2015: I Have Cut Back On My Exposure To All Biotech Substantially I have cut back my exposure to all biotech substantially. The field is immensely complicated, burdened by litigation, full of exciting possibilities, and littered with investment minefields.

As brilliant as the first half of 2015 was for biotech stocks, the next almost three years has been almost equally disappointing, sometimes dismal. Lots of competition and pipeline failures have led to many commercial shortfalls versus expectations, leading to a bear market in IBB.

I think that just as was the case in 2003 with tech, a problem for the bio-tech sector today is the lack of clear leadership. Not many could know then that it was Apple (AAPL) all the time...

Next up, some observations on the larger biotechs I follow, provided with Friday's closing price.

AbbVie (ABBV)

$89.78

My March 23 article on ABBV and its latest issues is now behind a PRO firewall. I will have more to say about ABBV after it reports Q1 results.

An overview of the most important issue: biosimilar substitution trends are a little worrisome for Humira forward sales in the EU, and portents are a bit ominous for the US, but that is some time away. That issue has hurt the stock. So has the realization that despite positive news on two major pipeline products last year, which helped send the stock soaring to the $120+ range, ABBV does have its share of pipeline or product failures on an intermittent basis. There is also growing competition to Imbruvica.

ABBV has a seemingly secure 4.16% dividend yield but a high net debt load. I view it as a solid permanent 'hold' - by which I do not mean bad things, unlike the way the Street uses 'hold' as a code word to institutions to sell.

Trading thought: an income-oriented strategy might take advantage of the VIX being relatively normal these days, and selling covered calls on ABBV.

Amgen (AMGN)

$168.14

On Feb. 12, I wrote Amgen As A Source Of Funds, when the stock was in the $173-174 range. The article is now behind a PRO firewall. The stock has performed roughly in line with IBB since then, but has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY), which is almost unchanged from that date. Compared to utility stocks (XLU) and other defensive stocks such as REITs (VNQ), and to my long-time favorite AAPL, AMGN has so far been a good source of funds over the past 8 weeks. I continue to hold the view that AMGN is a weak stock for the long run, but it "will be there."

For Q1 results, it would be encouraging if Repatha sees a surge in sales, and/or if some of its other young products also begin to generate enthusiasm.

Overall, I see AMGN as a show-me story regarding development of commercially major products - which is what a biotech major needs to excel in.

Biogen (BIIB)

$257.65

I have long looked at this as a value play, because its prior CEO, Dr. George Scangos, who was supposed to revitalize BIIB's R&D, did not do so successfully. BIIB does have great earning assets, however. If its MS drug Tecfidera can get a once-daily version on the market and grow its sales against strong competition in the MS space, this critical product could provide a beat to expectations. However, the Novartis (NVS) take-out of Avexis (AVXS) is a negative for BIIB, as it increases the chances that the AVXS gene therapy product for SMA will come to market and hurt Spinraza sales.

I'm not ready to buy the BIIB sell-off.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

$60.88

This company has not made a lot of news recently. Opdivo and Yervoy carry on, and no doubt its anticoagulant Eliquis is seeing nice sales growth. BMY has an interesting, diverse pipeline, and a top-notch R&D leader in Dr. Tom Lynch; the CEO is a physician. With that scientific firepower, it is encouraging that the CFO exercised 37,460 options at $22.14 on Feb. 23 and sold none (ETrade data).

Note that forward earnings shown on conventional sources are non-GAAP. Nonetheless, now that BMY has descended near $60, I am getting interested in adding more shares. In addition to having long term EPS growth potential, BMY could be a potential takeover target for a small number of pharma giants.

Celgene (CELG)

$86.95

My latest CELG article, Key Implications Of Celgene's Latest Fiasco (Ozanimod), from Feb. 28, is behind a PRO firewall, but the title gives the flavor. This is by far my biggest fundamental biotech disappointment amongst the large caps, as there are questions about most aspects of the company now except its two core myeloma drugs, which are wonderful assets.

There might be fireworks during the Q&A part of the conference call following the earnings release. Many things ranging from Otezla sales to management issues to pipeline issues to regulatory competence could undergo unusual scrutiny. The usual CELG happy talk will not make analysts happy.

Gilead (GILD)

$73.41

I'm interested in its commercial strategy for its CAR-T line. More important, I'm especially interested in sales trends for its core HIV/AIDS line of drugs. Less important but still of some importance to GILD's stock price is how its hep C line of drugs is faring against ABBV's Mavyret.

GILD also has a broad pipeline in oncology, NASH and autoimmune diseases. Some truly encouraging news somewhere in that grouping would be very welcome and long overdue.

I have not seen a reason to trade GILD lately, rather to just hold what I currently have.

Incyte (INCY)

$64.02

The stock was understandably crushed Friday by the failure of a critically important Phase 3 study of its highly-touted enzyme inhibiting anti-cancer agent epacadostat. The study was of this drug in combination with a major Merck (MRK) drug, Keytruda, for advanced melanoma. Epacadostat had significant value to INCY's market cap, and the weak Phase 3 results put a scare into biotech investors. This disappointment came on the heels of recent disappointing results out of ABBV and the shocking news out of CELG that its seemingly routine NDA filing for an MS drug, ozanimod, was defective and not able to be reviewed by the FDA (and other less prominent pipeline failures here and there in the industry).

INCY has invested approximately 100% of profits into its pipeline. So while sales trends for its blockbuster Jakafi will be important, its pipeline strategy may be more of the focus from analysts on the conference call.

INCY is back to its March 2016 low - but it traded below $19 in June 2013. I think we will learn something about how risk tolerant, or not, biotech investors are based on how INCY trades from here.

Regeneron (REGN)

$319.61

I'm very interested in the sales numbers for Eylea, Dupixent and even Praluent. Then, I expect mostly positive news on the R&D from the genius who is in charge of R&D, Dr. Yancopoulos.

REGN is my favorite smaller, not fully-diversified tech-driven growth stock. But it has risks of several kinds, and I hope it never feels compelled to pay dividends. REGN is down to nearly 4-year lows; it may be undervalued on a sum-of-the-parts basis. But only time can tell on that one.

$28.05 (OTC:ADRS)

The world's largest biotech, Roche should give an interim report on Q1, but not full financials. The company is facing biosimilar and other erosive factors for all three of its mega-blockbusters. A report surfaced recently that in the UK, biosimilars were taking 80% of the market for one of those mega-blockbusters. Meanwhile, management has been promoting, at year-end, the prediction that the company will beat the naysayers and actually grow through the upcoming challenging years.

Given that I have recently lowered my equity exposure a good deal (from peak levels), I did sell some RHHBY, but long term, I look at it as the core biotech company.

There is a lot to watch for in the pipeline and sales picture with RHHBY. The company has numerous clinical trial read-outs coming soon in immuno-oncology that may move the stock significantly. I hope to have much more to say about the stock by early August.

Vertex (VRTX)

$154.25

VRTX may have a wide trading range, given two divergent considerations: extreme valuation based on current-year financials, but clearly delineated strong multi-year growth potential. The latter consideration is because it looks to be gaining a long term lock on drug treatments for cystic fibrosis. The Street expects earnings hyper-growth for several years, at least, which could easily lead to appreciation based on consensus expectations for $9 EPS in 2021. VRTX has had some beat-and-raise quarters, which may mark its emergence as a credible stock for the long term.

I buy dips in VRTX and sell rips. At some point, perhaps soon, I look to become a long term shareholder, but right now I see the Fed's tightening and general anxieties about biotech as continuing to make this a trading stock for a retiree. Another strong profit report and forecast could be meaningful here.

That finishes a pre-earnings review of a few points on the above names. Now, to conclude, some back and forth on biotech investing as I see things.

The future of biotech stocks: first, some negatives

I'll propose two major challenges for the industry. The most major one is the massive amount of R&D that has gone into the field in the past 5+ years, as the stocks soared. An ancillary problem is that deal prices for R&D assets got frothy (my opinion). Too much spending on R&D is similar to too many E&P oil companies drilling holes in the ground: success just leads to price wars. Failure is just failure.

The second problem is whether management capabilities have kept up with the scientific and commercial opportunities. From many years of watching the biotech and pharma industries, and years of personal involvement, I believe that these are unusually difficult businesses to run. The interplay of science, medicine, regulation, sales strategies, marketing techniques, etc. are especially difficult. Also, the very nature of selling a product for use by a sick person by marketing a doctor is a further complication.

The above points suggest that too much money has come into the industry, outrunning its ability to have an appropriate ROIC from R&D, and providing challenges to find enough great executive teams to manage the growth effort.

Putting the above two considerations together, some industry consolidation and rationalization of R&D may begin to occur.

Thinking about these issues leads to the discussion of another one. The information technology industries naturally produce a small number of big winners, but pharma is different. There are many competitors, and successful compounds occur almost by random. Whereas, no matter how brilliant someone is, AAPL and Alphabet (GOOGL) are all that matter in smartphones. Microsoft (MSFT) as well as AAPL are all that matter in small computers and operating systems thereof. Facebook (FB) and GOOGL are all that matter, realistically, in Internet advertising. And so on. Those sort of monopolies or duopolies are almost unheard of in biotech/pharma, as there are few platform technologies; software programs built upon other, older, well-adopted platforms; very large-scale network effects, etc.

As a result, the question is what valuation to place on current-period earnings for a biotech stock.

It is possible that if companies with dominant aging drugs see sales and earnings declines, more pain could be in store for the sector in view of all the challenges. Price pressures that could appear in the US would of course exacerbate matters.

The future of biotech stocks: reasons for hope

My core reason to expect some significant, long term alpha from the "right" names in biotech is that I am optimistic about the spread of prosperity globally, driven by science. When this occurs, people may have more free time and may watch more entertainment, maybe making Netflix (NFLX) bulls happy. But, no maybe about it, more and more people will want more access to more effective and safer medications to treat and prevent a growing number of problems.

Improved treatments for a growing range of conditions, both therapeutic and preventive, are reaching the market. As with information technology and telecommunications, change may appear incremental - then one looks up and sees how primitive cutting-edge stuff from a decade ago now appears.

Since government cannot develop biotech drugs well, it will fall to profit-seeking companies.

Going back to the Tech Wreck analogy, the big challenge for people who looked past the valley of limited innovation in 2003 to a future rise of tech stocks was finding the future winners. It is possible that among the list above, one or more will be the next AAPL, and should be bought right now.

But who can say for sure, and who can name the right one or ones?

Or, maybe some small, junior biotech will emerge from the pack and become the next GOOGL or FB, a late starter with immense growth rates.

Thus I stay with a diverse group of biotechs and watch closely for the next AAPL, GOOGL, FB, etc. - but with no guarantee there will be one.

Summary

Whether any individual investor or money manager should have any allocation either to individual biotech stocks, ETFs or other biotech investment vehicles is not a question I am trying to answer. Rather, this article provides some thoughts about pros and cons of the sector as an investment vehicle, and of individual names in the sector. We will learn more as earnings season unfolds and stocks react to news and forward guidance. My own preference is to think back to the Tech Wreck as it was unfolding and then bottoming, then think of how many strong years of growth in the sector and many individual names were to come. That analogy, coupled with my assessment of business opportunities available to biotech companies, keeps me tracking and invested in the sector with a long term perspective. The trek may look dreary and full of potholes, but there may be important rewards down the road that are worth the journey.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

