Harley-Davidson: Risk Factors

HOG's ability to leverage its brand strength with focus on the next generation of riders and lightweight bikes will determine the Company's future.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG), the legendary motorcycle-maker founded in 1903, has recently come under some pressure as sales have been declining, customer demographics evolving and a generally more negative attitude has developed towards motorcycles due to steadily rising rates of accidents and fatalities in recent years.

In 2017 Harley-Davidson's worldwide retail motorcycle sales decreased by 6.7% in 2017, with U.S. retail sales down by 8.5% and international retail sales down by 3.9%. Net income for HOG fell by nearly 25% to $521.8 million in 2017 from $692.2 million in 2016. Despite being partially offset by international growth the Company expects shipments to be down by 2-4% in 2018 due to "a very weak U.S. industry for new motorcycles" and "competitive pressure from continued new product introductions throughout markets globally, particularly in lower price, smaller displacement motorcycles." In addition, the Company will continue its emphasis on increasing efficiency by engaging in manufacturing optimization that will cost $120-$140 million and result in a lower 2018 operating margin, or approximately 9.5-10.5%. The Company expects its manufacturing optimization plan to deliver annual on-going cash savings of $65-$75 million after 2020 (starting from $25-$30 million in 2019). (See Annual Report 2017.)

After trading as high as nearly $75/share the Company's share price has come down and today (April 2018) stands at roughly $42/share, having declined by approximately 30% since early 2017. With a P/E ratio of approximately 13 (earnings yield of 7.7%), dividend yield of 3.5% and a buyback yield of 6.3% (based on 2017 share repurchases) is Harley-Davidson Inc. a buy?

Financials

In general, the financials for HOG have been very good in the last 10 years. Return on equity has averaged 28.9% since 2011 with sales ranging from $5.3 billion to a peak of $6.2 billion in 2016 (at which time ROE was nearly 37%). While enjoying an operating margin of roughly 15%-20%, this has resulted in average annual earnings for shareholders of $3.3/share. With a strong market position and brand recognition the Company has been able to deliver approximately 40% gross margin while keeping a lid on costs (SG&A being 20% of sales). Net profit margin has usually stayed above 10% with the exception of 2009 and 2010. In 2017 it dipped to just above 9%.

It is worth noting that the Company's cash conversion cycle has grown quite significantly in recent years, reaching a high in 2017 of roughly 50 days from a low of nearly 22 in 2008. This can be traced in part to shorter payables period but primarily to inventory; HOG's inventory period has increased from 37 in 2008 to 55 in 2017, i.e. the Company is now taking longer to sell its inventory.

Free cash flow has averaged nearly $3.9/share per annum since 2010 and $2.9/share when going back to 2008 (the Company suffered a slowdown following the crisis of 2008 and reported a loss in 2009, with revenues falling by 20%). In 2017 free cash flow was $5.64/share (Annual Report 2017).

Despite the generally good financials the real question is, "Can investors count on getting these free cash flows in the future?".

In that respect, there are are two primary risk factors to consider: Debt and Sales.*

Debt

Looking at the financials for Harley-Davidson one element is particularly striking. The Company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379% (and a long-term-debt-to-equity ratio of 249%). Normally this would be alarming to anyone considering HOG as an investment. On a closer look though the reality is somewhat less alarming.

With significant debt one would expect earnings to be volatile with a large portion of expenses coming from interest payments. In the case of HOG the Company is barely affected by interest payments at all. In 2017 interest expense was $31 million (0.55% of sales) while earnings were nearly $522 million. The Company's interest coverage ratio has also been very high (approximately 29 in 2017) and only reaching a low of roughly 5 in 2010, which still would be considered very sufficient.

As rates will generally rise in the coming terms this ratio will likely fall with increased interest expense. However, unless the Company comes under severe duress the interest payments on the debt are unlikely to significantly affect future earnings.

The more important part is rather in terms of liquidity. Each year a large portion of the Company's current liabilities is in the form of short-term debt (portion of long-term debt due within the year). The Company has continually refinanced its debt, for example paying back debt of $1.4 billion in 2017 while issuing a nearly identical amount in debt and thereby netting out the potential cash flow effect. By constantly refinancing its debt the Company has not had to pay back the outstanding debt by reaching into equity holders' pockets or taking a piece of the free cash flow.

The real risk due from this substantial debt financing is therefore rather cash-flow risk stemming from the inability to fully refinance debt due at every moment in time. Under such circumstances the Company would need to tap into the free cash flow, and given the size of the debt portion in the Company's capital structure this could quickly leave little left for shareholders. With free cash flows generally staying under $1 billion (nearly $800 million in 2017) and comparing that to required debt payments of at least $1 billion ($1.4 billion in 2017) it is easy to see that if the Company is not able to fully refinance the debt due the shareholders will quickly feel the pain from diminished free cash flow (to equity). Most of the free cash flow in 2017 was returned to shareholders through dividends ($252 million) and share repurchases ($465 million).

Using 2017 numbers as an example, imagine a worst case scenario where the Company would be unable to refinance the debt due. This would mean it'd need to pay $1.4 billion in debt repayments. A free cash flow of $800 million would be insufficient and hence it would need to take the rest out of equity (either the cash account or through a capital raise). It is easy to play around with these numbers, but they still show how a relatively small gap between refinanced debt and debt payments can quickly eat into the free cash flows and subsequently leave less for shareholders.

But what would cause the Company to have trouble refinancing its debt?

Some sort of a sudden credit event or contraction in the capital markets might adversely affect the Company's ability to raise funds, but given the "one-off" nature of such events with the likelihood of it only being temporary (not affecting the long-term fundamentals of the Company or the cash flows fur sustained period of time) a more logical possibility would be a secular decline in sales.

If the Company continues to experience slowing sales it might become harder to refinance the debt with creditors growing increasingly worried about the Company's future ability to repay the debt. In the beginning the cost would then certainly rise, although higher interest expense is very manageable. In addition the Company might face some further restrictions on its use of capital, which would be damaging in terms of the ability to explore new ventures in response to declining sales. Lastly, it would need to scale back on share repurchases and possibly cut the dividend. As mentioned earlier, it doesn't take all that much to significantly affect those returns of capital to shareholders given how the Company has in recent years almost entirely paid out the free cash flow available to equity holders.

Although one could argue the benefits of having such leverage and high debt-to-equity ratio (it putting extra pressure on the Company in a good way, encouraging management to push for results to counter the possibility of a future sales decline), the Company would still be smart to start decreasing its significant reliance on debt financing. Right now the Company is definitely putting additional risk on shareholders by having this much debt. There's not much that would have to go wrong for shareholders to be affected - if things turn really sour there's hardly any safety cushion; the immediate effect would be less cash available to shareholders with lower dividends and less share repurchases.

In short, a decline in sales would not only diminish free cash flow to equity per se - if it were to be a secular decline the effects would be exacerbated through higher interest expense and a potential shortfall in debt refinancing.

On the other hand, if expectations for stable and preferably growing future sales turn true, coupled with high interest coverage, there is no reason why the Company shouldn't be able to continue its current way of debt financing.

In support of the above, Fitch Ratings mentioned the following in its credit rating affirmation (April, 2017) for HOG: "The most significant risk to HOG's ratings continues to be the cyclicality of the motorcycle industry and the potential for an economic slowdown to reduce motorcycle demand, resulting in lower profitability and possible liquidity pressure. A significant downturn accompanied by tightened credit markets could exacerbate the pressure by limiting HDFS's access to stable sources of capital and forcing HOG to provide financial support to its finance subsidiary." In addition, Fitch praised the Company's credit profile "despite some erosion in sales over the past two years and relatively high share-repurchase activity. The company's ratings are also supported by its strong brand recognition, solid liquidity position, high margins and well-funded pension plans. Despite declines in U.S. retail sales in 2015 and 2016, HOG continues to command over half of the U.S. heavyweight motorcycle market, with a market share of 51.2% in 2016, well above its key competitors."

The real uncertainty then going forward is the top line. Will sales continue to decline or will they balance out and start growing again?

Outlook

Motorcycles have always had some flare of risk to them and often been seen as dangerous. This has been underlined in recent years as motorcyclist fatalities have risen significantly - and more than doubled in the US since 1994. This, coupled with the aging of HOG's current customer demographics and changing preferences of a younger generation (e.g. environmental consciousness, preference towards spending on experiences rather than expensive things, desire for smaller and lighter alternatives instead of the classic heavyweights that Harley-Davidson is best known for), has led to a decrease in demand for new motorcycles.

According to its annual report for 2017, Harley-Davidson is responding to this new reality. The 2017 Tax Act "will support the Company's objective to invest in high-impact product by redefining product in traditional spaces and expanding into new spaces such as the rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape. The Company plans to bring Project Livewire, an electric Harley-Davidson motorcycle, to market within 18 months and will increase its investment in electric motorcycle technology, products and infrastructure in 2018 and beyond."

Offering electric motorcycles may actually be a good idea. Targeting younger demographics with an environmentally-friendly, easy-to-use product that fits their lifestyle in cities or the countryside, and corresponds to their modern way of living, ideas of freedom, minimalism, control and independence can give HOG a lucrative opportunity for future growth.

Harley-Davidson's greatest strength is probably its supreme brand recognition - when people think motorcycles they think Harley-Davidson. This has given HOG a significant market share in the motorcycle market (especially in the United States) and a resulting prosperity for the Company's shareholders.

Marketing an all-new electric motorcycle that targets perhaps a somewhat different market segment from the traditional Harley-Davidson target customer may be a challenge. The future prospective customer of Harley-Davidson is not necessarily identical to the past one as preferences change in an evolving world. But if HOG can develop brand loyalty among a new generation of riders and leverage the brand strength to promote such a product successfully it can surely establish a significant market share within that sector and thereby further secure its future.

The challenge may also come from competition. Whereas Harley-Davidson has predominantly focused on heavyweight motorcycles, its competitors (e.g. Honda, Yamaha) have grabbed the market share for lightweight motorcycles. The lightweight motorcycles are generally less expensive, more agile and more applicable to a younger generation than the heavyweights. By starting to produce electric, lightweight motorcycles Harley-Davidson will be entering a more competitive segment of the market, against incumbents where it does not enjoy the same kind of dominance as it has in the heavyweight motorcycle market. The Company may then experience greater difficulty in establishing a significant market share and face greater competition that could limit the Company's ability to charge premium prices (unless they successfully manage to leverage the Company's brand strength to lightweight motorcycles).

In addition, the Company is facing a newfound competition from an old rival at home, namely Indian Motorcycle, recently revived by Polaris Industries (NYSE: PIL). Although, Indian has just barely broken into a double-digit market share it has a legendary history that could be a real threat to Harley-Davidson, at least in terms of potential brand strength.

The international market is likely to be a continued driver for growth, even though the Company experienced declining international sales in 2017 (-3.9%). "In 2018, the Company will continue to expand its independent dealer network outside the U.S. In addition, operations will begin at the Company's new facility in Thailand. This plant, like the Company's facility in Brazil, will support more competitive retail pricing in some of the emerging markets that this plant will serve by reducing the tax and tariff burden that fully assembled imports carry in those markets." (Annual Report 2017) Still, the international motorcycle market will face similar challenges as the U.S. market in terms of demand and consumer preferences going forward. Hence, one cannot count on the global market to fully counter any negative effects in U.S. demand and sales.

Looking even further into the future it is interesting to think about the role of motorcycles in the age of autonomous vehicles. Although it is hard to predict, one might expect that riding a motorcycle would be safer than doing so in the past (where with self-driving cars you take out the "unpredictable driver factor"). But on the other hand the general traffic system may change along with the introduction of new regulatory frameworks. The contrasting reality of freewheeling motorcycles and "less free" self-driving cars is an interesting thought to ponder.

Conclusion

When considering an investment in Harley-Davidson investors should primarily consider the Company's future sales and high levels of debt as the primary risk factors. To evaluate the risks they should look at free cash flow to equity and keep a close eye on sales and the developments of each sales components.

If investors can count on the sales going forward then a 7.5% free cash-flow yield is quite attractive in a low-return world (based on 10-year average free cash flow of nearly $3/share and a market price of approximately $40/share).

In an uncertain world, however, an investment in HOG comes with a great deal of risk: With demand for heavyweights expected to decline investors can not count on the current level of sales going forward, unless the Company compensates by gaining market share in the market for lightweight motorcycles. The success of the Company in doing so and its ability to subsequently enjoy the same kind of gross margins as it has in the past will in large part depend on the Company's ability to leverage its brand strength to resonate with a younger generation, beat the competition and sustain its pricing power while employing its long-term objective to "build riders globally".

The investment risk that comes with uncertain future sales - resting on the Company's ability to employ the above strategy - is one that investors will need to individually evaluate in relation to their own risk profile, alternative investment options and the potential reward.

The high debt levels of HOG require an investment in the Company's shares to have a greater margin of safety than in an identical but unlevered company. In an unlevered company sales (and free cash flow) could be "allowed" to decline by a margin of safety before hurting investors in terms of minimum required yield. In the case of HOG, a (secular) decline in sales would not necessarily result in correspondingly decreased free cash flows - the negative effects could be exacerbated through liquidity constraints and debt refinancing issues. With high levels of debt the Company's share price may also experience significant volatility in the near term, especially if such liquidity concerns come into play.

Perhaps Warren Buffett can assist in the decision-making process:

"When we look at the future of businesses, we look at riskiness as being sort of a go/no-go valve. In other words, if we think that we simply don't know what's going to happen in the future, that doesn't mean it's risky for everyone. It means we don't know - that it's risky for us. It may not be risky for someone else who understands the business. However, in that case, we just give up. We don't try to predict those things."

(Warren Buffett, 1998 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting)

From all the above it is safe to say that HOG is an exciting investment choice, especially for investors with the guts to stomach a potentially bumpy ride.

*Note: This is not an exhaustive list of potential risk factors.

