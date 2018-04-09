Cadence Design Systems: Good Bet On Earnings Or Buyout

Demand for new innovations and products in IoT, A.I., cloud, security, and mobile devices is fueling the semiconductor industry boom.

CDNS is dominant in digital design IP and has grown market share in other areas.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) provides integrated system and electronic device solutions primarily to the semiconductor industry. The stock price has steeply declined from its highs. I believe that the reason for the selloff was fear that earnings growth has slowed.

My investment thesis is:

CDNS dominates portions of the Electronic Design Automation industry which is dominated by three players.

Investor concerns about earnings growth are overblown.

CDNS is a major player in a growing industry and demonstrates free cash flow generation with high margins to boot making it an attractive acquisition target.

The technical picture tells the story.

Competitive Position

Major competition in the EDA industry comes from Synopsys (SNPS) and Mentor Graphics which was acquired by Siemens last year. Other competitors include small EDA companies, companies with EDA capability such as Ansys (ANSS), and electronic design, consulting and IP firms.

What makes CDNS unique is its philosophy to provide its customers with solutions ranging from the smallest element to complete systems. It has swallowed up a ton of smaller companies and continually increases its R&D expenditure in the absence of acquisitions in order to maintain this ability.

The company has a dominating market leadership position of 80% in IC custom design, is also the leader with over 70% market share of the emulation market and maintains a strong presence in digital IC design/signoff, system interconnect and IP.

Demand for CDNS products is being fueled by the demand for new innovations and products in IoT, A.I. cloud, security and mobile devices. In the words of CEO Lip-Bu Tan, "The Data Driven Economy is emerging as the new paradigm and has key underlying technology waves including mobile, cloud/data center, edge computing and automotive."

Earnings

The 2017 10K reported growth in all market segments except one. The company experienced a slow start in the fiscal year for its emulation hardware products. CDNS business model is built on recurring revenue and ratable sales. This model allows for reliable and accurate earning forecasts. CDNS reported that sales in emulation hardware picked up in subsequent quarters resulting in a healthy backlog. In previous years, backlogs have resulted in 70% of revenues for subsequent reporting periods. Management guidance for fiscal 2018 is $1.62 to $1.72 per share. Applying a PE of 30 results in a stock price in the 50s, 30% higher than the current price.

Acquisition Target

CDNS has partnership relationships with companies that it also competes with. I believe that one of these companies is a likely acquirer as the transaction would result in being accretive to earnings through cost reduction and end a bipolar relationship.

CDNS is one of only two major remaining players in the EDA arena and commands a higher multiple than Mentor Graphics which was acquired at a 21% premium to its market price. Mentor's products are considered lower quality than Cadence's, and Mentor Graphics did not dominate any market sector as does CDNS.

What makes CDNS an attractive acquisition is not only its market presence but also its strong cash flow generation. CDNS reported $693 million in cash and investments as of the end of the calendar year with free cash flow of $471 million for the fiscal year. The chart bellow illustrates the extended free cash flow rise.

80% of the cash is overseas. The new tax laws makes for a compelling case that the funds may be used in the U.S. as almost half of the semiconductor companies surveyed by KMPG responded that they are most optimistic about business in the U.S.

CDNS Free Cash Flow Per Share (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The boost in free cash flow is being supported by an active shareholder friendly share buy back program whereby the company has been buying back $50 million per quarter.

Technical Picture

The stock price is about 25% off its high and below the 200 day moving average.

CDNS data by YCharts

But the stock has had a nice 5 year run.

CDNS data by YCharts

Conclusion

The selloff is based on fears of a slowdown in growth that appear to be overblown. The strong free cash flow growth coupled with the strong market position in a growth industry provide sound arguments for investment. I do not recommend buying stocks that are declining in price. There is no telling where the bottom will be. The technical picture will provide a clear buying signal. Look for a spike in trading volume on a lower trading day or for the stock price to climb above the 200 day moving average. The fundamental picture suggests a stock price 30% higher.

Downside risk is in the uncertainties of the overall market, and is always present for high tech companies competing in a quickly changing arena. The company is dependent on maintaining an edge on new product introduction and development, and there is no guarantee that it will succeed in this endeavor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.