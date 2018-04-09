Main Street Capital: Superior Performance Comes At Too High A Price

Current valuation metrics are too high to recommend entering into a long position in MAIN. We suggest waiting for a price dip before re-evaluating a purchase.

Superior portfolio quality and historical performance, with minimal credit losses realized over the last few years.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is a leading Business Development Corporation (BDC), offering debt and equity capital to large and medium enterprises in a variety of sectors in the US. The company's performance over the last few years has been exceptional, with continued growth in net investment income and minimal credit losses.

Company Overview

MAIN is one of the largest BDCs with a total portfolio of $2.2bn. As of Dec. 2017, the company's portfolio is comprised of first-lien debt (79%), second-lien debt (4.5%), and equity investments (15.3%).

The company's portfolio has grown significantly since its IPO in 2007, funded through re-invested earnings, equity issuances, and debt funding. Unlike other BDCs, MAIN has developed a successful platform that invests in the lower middle market (LMM) which offers attractive risk-return characteristics, in part due to lower competition from alternative asset managers which have expanded aggressively in the large and middle market segments since the 2007 financial crisis. The LMM sector offers yields of 11.1% (MAIN's average as of Dec. 2017) and upside potential through equity-like instruments received by MAIN.

The company is also active in the middle market sector, which offers yields of c. 6-10%, and private loan investments originated through MAIN's strategic partnerships with other investment funds with target yields of 8-12%. MAIN also generates fees through asset management activities, which provide income diversification with little additional operating costs.

MAIN operates as a BDC and has a Regulated Investment Company tax structure which eliminates corporate level income tax and maximizes distributions to shareholders. In addition, the company has a Small Business Investment Company subsidiary which gives MAIN access to low-cost, fixed-rate, and long-term funding.

The company is managed internally, with management owning 3.2m shares as of Dec. 2017, equivalent to $129m market value, ensuring close alignment of management's and shareholders' interests.

Financial Performance & Dividends

MAIN's financial performance over the last few years has been stellar, with continued growth in total investment income, low operating costs, low credit losses, resulting in growth in Distributable Net Investment Income ("DNNI"), which we use to evaluate the sustainability and the potential for growth in its regular monthly dividends.

MAIN has a conservative dividend strategy with two types of distributions:

Regular dividends : Aimed at being fully covered by distributable net investment income. These dividends are paid monthly and are regularly increased in line with the portfolio's underlying earnings generation potential.

: Aimed at being fully covered by distributable net investment income. These dividends are paid monthly and are regularly increased in line with the portfolio's underlying earnings generation potential. Supplemental dividends: Paid semi-annual and aimed at distributing the income generated by investments in equity-like instruments in its LMM segment. As these gains (realized and unrealized) are viewed as more volatile, the special dividend is reviewed each six months. The distribution has been set at $0.275 per share (each six months) and has not been increased or reduced over the last three years.

The regular monthly dividends are well covered by MAIN's distributable net investment income, which accounts for interest and dividend income received from its portfolio, less interest expense and operating expenses (excluding non-cash, share-based compensation).

Upside Potential From Higher Interest Rates

MAIN is expected to benefit from a gradual increase in interest rates. As of Dec. 2017, 72% of MAIN's debt investments have floating-rate interest, whilst 92% of its credit facilities are fixed rate, resulting in higher net interest income as index rates increase. Management estimates that a 1.0% increase in LIBOR would result in a $10.9m increase in yearly net investment income, equivalent to $0.19 on a per share basis.

Since 31 Dec. 2017, the three-month LIBOR has increased by 0.64%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect LIBOR to increase by a further 0.5-1.0% by the end of 2018. We want to remind investors of the importance of a gradual increase in interest rates, as an accelerated increase in rates would reduce borrowers' ability to make interest payments and create difficulties in refinancing debt, leading to increased credit-related losses and lower debt markets activity, negatively affecting MAIN and other BDCs.

Valuation Considerations & Conclusion

MAIN currently offers a dividend yield of 7.7% (including supplemental dividends), which is below the peer average of 9.4%. The company trades at 12.5x DNII, higher than the peer average of 10.6x, and trades at 1.59x book value versus the peer average of 1.04x. The higher valuation is supported by the superior quality of its portfolio and historical performance.

Due to the high valuation, we do not recommend buying MAIN's shares at the current price, and suggest waiting for a drop in price before re-evaluating a purchase.

