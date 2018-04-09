Sangamo: 3 Waves Of Pipeline Expansion

Sangamo (SGMO) has presented at several conferences already in 2018 focusing primarily on their pipeline and development activities. Despite signing transformational collaborations with Pfizer (PFE) and Gilead (GILD) over the past year, they are still seeing interest from third parties hoping to jointly pursue new disease targets. Sangamo stated that while they are still open to certain strategic collaborations targeted at competitive, large-trial diseases such as Alzheimer's and HIV, they are primarily pursuing three waves of development and preclinical candidates that they intend to control themselves.
The first wave of inherited metabolic diseases will be led by Fabry disease, for which they expect an IND filing within a couple months. The second wave, CNS diseases, requires validation of AAV delivery crossing the BBB. This and additional NHP data is expected in the "very-near term". This wave includes collaborated targets (Huntington's, ALS, FTLD) as well as multiple tau reduction targeted therapies. The third wave will be pursued by the group of immunologists being hired to jointly develop oncology therapies with Kite. The following is an updated pipeline outlined at the Cowens conference in March 2018.
Inherited Metabolic Diseases
Mucopolysaccharidoses are rare genetic disorders caused by the deficiency of certain lysosomal enzymes. MPS I and II are caused by mutated DNA which comprise the ability to produce the enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase "IDUA" or iduronate-2-sulfatase "IDS". These enzymes control the buildup of glycosaminoglycans "GAGs".
Hurler's Syndrome MPS I
- SB-318 (Empowers) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, RPD)
- Amended protocol to bring additional patients into trial.
- Data available end of 2018
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing
- Collaborator: Internal program
- Epidemiology: National MPS Society estimates 2,000 MPS I patients in US (1 in 25,000 new births)
- Other trials to watch: RGX-111 (AAV9 vector)
Hunter Syndrome MPS II
- SB-913 (Champions) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, RPD)
- Treated 2 patients as of March 15th
- Data-mid 2018
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing
- Collaborator: Internal program
- Epidemiology: National MPS Society estimates 500 MPS II patients in US (1 in 100,000 new births)
- Other trials to watch: RGX-121 (AAV9 vector)
Fabry Disease is a lysosomal storage disease caused by a deficiency of alpha-galactosidase A enzyme.
- ST-920 preclinical
- Expect IND filing mid-2018
- Target trial initiation by CYE
- Data 2019
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Gene Therapy
- Collaborator: Internal program
- Epidemiology: National Fabry Disease Foundation estimates there are over 50,000 people in the U.S. with Fabry Disease including classic and late-onset forms. A Missouri screening revealed the Fabry mutation rate at one in 2,913 newborns though research indicates many of these detected gene mutations may not result in symptoms.
Undisclosed Targets
- Research stage
- Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing
- Collaborator: Internal program
Hematology
Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder caused by a genetic defect in a single gene (monogenic). CDC estimates 400,000 people worldwide are living with hemophilia.
Hemophilia A is caused by a defect in the Factor 8 gene
- SB-525 (Alta) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, FTD)
- First patient infused October 2017
- 4 patients treated in 2 cohorts as of March 13th
- Data-mid 2018
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Gene Therapy
- Collaborator: Pfizer
- Epidemiology: CDC estimates 16,000 U.S. people are living with Hemophilia A (400 new births each year)
- Other trials to watch: BMN 270, SPK-8011, SHP654
Hemophilia B is caused by a defect in the Factor 9 gene.
- SB-FIX (FIXtendz) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, FTD), CTA Europe
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing
- Collaborator: Internal program
- Epidemiology: CDC estimates there are 4,000 US people living with Hemophilia A (100 new births each year)
- Other trials to watch: AMT-061, SPK-9001
Beta-thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused by mutations in the beta-globin gene which reduces the production of hemoglobin. Therapeutic approach is to disrupt erythroid specific BCL11A enhancer.
- ST-400 Clinic Phase I/II
- First patient dosing expected any day
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy (autologous)
- Collaborator: Bioverativ/Sanofi
- Epidemiology: World Health Organization and National Organization for Rare Disorders "NORD" estimates over 280,000 people worldwide with disease plus 60,000 annual newborns. In U.S. and EU there are 15,000 to 20,000 with disease and 1,500 born each year. CDC estimates there are 1,000 in U.S. with beta-thalassemia major.
- Other trials to watch: LentiGlobin, CTX-001 preclinic
Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder from a mutation of the encoding beta-globin gene. Therapeutic approach is to disrupt erythroid specific BCL11A enhancer.
- BIVV-003 preclinical
- Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver
- Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy (autologous)
- Collaborator: Bioverativ division of Sanofi (SNY)
- Epidemiology: CDC estimates 100,000 people in U.S. have SCD
- Other trials to watch: LentiGlobin, CTX-001 preclinic
CNS Diseases
Tauopathies
- Preclinical
- Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons
- Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)
- Collaborator: Currently advancing program internally
Huntington's Disease
- Research stage
- Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons
- Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)
- Collaborator: Shire
- Epidemiology: The Huntington's Disease Society of America estimates there are 30,000 people in the U.S. that have HD and an additional 200,000 are at risk of developing the disease.
- Other trials to watch: Spark preclinical
ALS/FTLD -C9ORF72
- Research stage
- Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons
- Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)
- Collaborator: Pfizer
Undisclosed Targets
- Research stage
- Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons
- Alzheimer's requires intravenous solution
- Stated in past that Cystic Fibrosis and Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy are solvable when they can deliver to tissue.
- Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)
- Collaborator: Internal program
- Multiple occasions company has stated they are not a neuroscience company and are looking for a partner is areas such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's that involve large trials.
Immunology and Oncology
CAR/TCR/NKR
- Preclinical
- Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy (Autologous and Allogeneic)
- Collaborator: Kite/Gilead
- Other trials to watch: bb2121, UCART19/123
Undisclosed Autoimmune Disease Targets
- Research
- Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy
- Collaborator: Internal program
Other Targets
- Research
- Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy
- Collaborator: Internal program
Sangamo has led genome editing into the clinic and has seen their ZFN platform validated as best in class for cell and gene therapies by leading pharmaceutical companies. Management believes their current trials will be transformative for the company this year and is leveraging their editing platform technology to pursue a broad and diverse pipeline of owned therapeutic targets. We are currently in a seasonally slow period for biotechnology but look for Sangamo progress on several fronts over the remainder of this calendar year. This could also include another validating collaboration in CNS (reference: Barclays conference) following any reported progress delivering AAV vectors to the brain. Look in my blog for additional articles on Sangamo or Bridge and Tunnel Investment Forum for continual updates on gene editing and gene therapy tracking group stocks as seen in the following bitmaps:
Abbreviations:
AAV Adeno-associated virus
ALS Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
BBB Blood Brain Barrier
CDC Centers for Disease Control
CNS Central Nervous System
GMP Good Manufacturing Practice
FTLD Frontotemporal lobar degeneration
IND Investigational New Drug
NHP Nonhuman primate
ODD Orphan Drug Designation
RPD Rare Pediatric Disease
ZFP TF Zinc Finger Protein Transcription Factor
Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO, PFE, GILD.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.