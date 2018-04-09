Sangamo: 3 Waves Of Pipeline Expansion

There are three waves of pipeline expansion underway with a primary focus on owned therapies.

The company update last month suggested progress solving AAV brain delivery and validation from nonhuman primate studies are expected to be announced soon.

Sangamo (SGMO) has presented at several conferences already in 2018 focusing primarily on their pipeline and development activities. Despite signing transformational collaborations with Pfizer (PFE) and Gilead (GILD) over the past year, they are still seeing interest from third parties hoping to jointly pursue new disease targets. Sangamo stated that while they are still open to certain strategic collaborations targeted at competitive, large-trial diseases such as Alzheimer's and HIV, they are primarily pursuing three waves of development and preclinical candidates that they intend to control themselves.

The first wave of inherited metabolic diseases will be led by Fabry disease, for which they expect an IND filing within a couple months. The second wave, CNS diseases, requires validation of AAV delivery crossing the BBB. This and additional NHP data is expected in the "very-near term". This wave includes collaborated targets (Huntington's, ALS, FTLD) as well as multiple tau reduction targeted therapies. The third wave will be pursued by the group of immunologists being hired to jointly develop oncology therapies with Kite. The following is an updated pipeline outlined at the Cowens conference in March 2018.

Inherited Metabolic Diseases

Mucopolysaccharidoses are rare genetic disorders caused by the deficiency of certain lysosomal enzymes. MPS I and II are caused by mutated DNA which comprise the ability to produce the enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase "IDUA" or iduronate-2-sulfatase "IDS". These enzymes control the buildup of glycosaminoglycans "GAGs".

Hurler's Syndrome MPS I

SB-318 (Empowers) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, RPD) Amended protocol to bring additional patients into trial. Data available end of 2018

(Empowers) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, RPD) Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing

Collaborator: Internal program

Epidemiology: National MPS Society estimates 2,000 MPS I patients in US (1 in 25,000 new births)

Other trials to watch: RGX-111 (AAV9 vector)

Hunter Syndrome MPS II

SB-913 (Champions) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, RPD)

Treated 2 patients as of March 15th Data-mid 2018

(Champions) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, RPD) Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing

Collaborator: Internal program

Epidemiology: National MPS Society estimates 500 MPS II patients in US (1 in 100,000 new births)

Other trials to watch: RGX-121 (AAV9 vector)

Fabry Disease is a lysosomal storage disease caused by a deficiency of alpha-galactosidase A enzyme.

ST-920 preclinical Expect IND filing mid-2018 Target trial initiation by CYE Data 2019

Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Gene Therapy

Collaborator: Internal program

Epidemiology: National Fabry Disease Foundation estimates there are over 50,000 people in the U.S. with Fabry Disease including classic and late-onset forms. A Missouri screening revealed the Fabry mutation rate at one in 2,913 newborns though research indicates many of these detected gene mutations may not result in symptoms.

Undisclosed Targets

Research stage

Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing

Collaborator: Internal program

Hematology

Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder caused by a genetic defect in a single gene (monogenic). CDC estimates 400,000 people worldwide are living with hemophilia.

Hemophilia A is caused by a defect in the Factor 8 gene

SB-525 (Alta) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, FTD) First patient infused October 2017 4 patients treated in 2 cohorts as of March 13th Data-mid 2018

(Alta) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, FTD) Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Gene Therapy

Collaborator: Pfizer

Epidemiology: CDC estimates 16,000 U.S. people are living with Hemophilia A (400 new births each year)

Other trials to watch: BMN 270, SPK-8011, SHP654

Hemophilia B is caused by a defect in the Factor 9 gene.

SB-FIX (FIXtendz) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, FTD), CTA Europe

(FIXtendz) Clinic Phase I/II (IND, GMP, ODD, FTD), CTA Europe Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Genome Editing

Collaborator: Internal program

Epidemiology: CDC estimates there are 4,000 US people living with Hemophilia A (100 new births each year)

Other trials to watch: AMT-061, SPK-9001

Beta-thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused by mutations in the beta-globin gene which reduces the production of hemoglobin. Therapeutic approach is to disrupt erythroid specific BCL11A enhancer.

ST-400 Clinic Phase I/II First patient dosing expected any day

Clinic Phase I/II Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy (autologous)

Collaborator: Bioverativ/Sanofi

Epidemiology: World Health Organization and National Organization for Rare Disorders "NORD" estimates over 280,000 people worldwide with disease plus 60,000 annual newborns. In U.S. and EU there are 15,000 to 20,000 with disease and 1,500 born each year. CDC estimates there are 1,000 in U.S. with beta-thalassemia major.

Other trials to watch: LentiGlobin, CTX-001 preclinic

Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder from a mutation of the encoding beta-globin gene. Therapeutic approach is to disrupt erythroid specific BCL11A enhancer.

BIVV-003 preclinical

Delivery: AAV vectors in Liver

Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy (autologous)

Collaborator: Bioverativ division of Sanofi (SNY)

Epidemiology: CDC estimates 100,000 people in U.S. have SCD

Other trials to watch: LentiGlobin, CTX-001 preclinic

CNS Diseases

Tauopathies

Preclinical

Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons

Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)

Collaborator: Currently advancing program internally

Huntington's Disease

Research stage

Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons

Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)

Collaborator: Shire

Epidemiology: The Huntington's Disease Society of America estimates there are 30,000 people in the U.S. that have HD and an additional 200,000 are at risk of developing the disease.

Other trials to watch: Spark preclinical

ALS/FTLD -C9ORF72

Research stage

Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons

Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)

Collaborator: Pfizer

Undisclosed Targets

Research stage

Delivery: AAV vectors (intrathecal, intravenous or intracranial) in neurons Alzheimer's requires intravenous solution Stated in past that Cystic Fibrosis and Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy are solvable when they can deliver to tissue.

Therapeutic approach: Gene regulation (ZFP TF)

Collaborator: Internal program Multiple occasions company has stated they are not a neuroscience company and are looking for a partner is areas such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's that involve large trials.



Immunology and Oncology

CAR/TCR/NKR

Preclinical

Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy (Autologous and Allogeneic)

Collaborator: Kite/Gilead

Other trials to watch: bb2121, UCART19/123

Undisclosed Autoimmune Disease Targets

Research

Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy

Collaborator: Internal program

Other Targets

Research

Therapeutic approach: Cell Therapy

Collaborator: Internal program

Sangamo has led genome editing into the clinic and has seen their ZFN platform validated as best in class for cell and gene therapies by leading pharmaceutical companies. Management believes their current trials will be transformative for the company this year and is leveraging their editing platform technology to pursue a broad and diverse pipeline of owned therapeutic targets. We are currently in a seasonally slow period for biotechnology but look for Sangamo progress on several fronts over the remainder of this calendar year. This could also include another validating collaboration in CNS (reference: Barclays conference) following any reported progress delivering AAV vectors to the brain. Look in my blog for additional articles on Sangamo or Bridge and Tunnel Investment Forum for continual updates on gene editing and gene therapy tracking group stocks as seen in the following bitmaps:

Abbreviations:

AAV Adeno-associated virus

ALS Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

BBB Blood Brain Barrier

CDC Centers for Disease Control

CNS Central Nervous System

GMP Good Manufacturing Practice

FTLD Frontotemporal lobar degeneration

IND Investigational New Drug

NHP Nonhuman primate

ODD Orphan Drug Designation

RPD Rare Pediatric Disease

ZFP TF Zinc Finger Protein Transcription Factor

