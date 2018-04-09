Lifeway: No Sense Of Urgency Amidst Declining Results

Last week, the market-leading Kefir company Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) reported terrible fourth quarter results that led shares to fall below $6 per share for a market capitalization of just $92 million. With revenue from the legacy Kefir line declining and surging selling expenses, earnings at the company turned negative. I believe the company continues to be run mostly for the benefit of the controlling family. As a minority shareholder with no meaningful vote, I would stay away from this publicly traded family business.

Red Flag #1 – Revenue Deceleration

Overall, revenue for FY17 was not good for Lifeway, as it declined 4% y/y to $119 million. However, what I found more troublesome was the large acceleration in the decline of the core Kefir brand. Through the first nine months of 2017, Kefir sales were basically flat at $80.4 million vs. $80.1 million in 2016. However, full-year Kefir sales fell 6.5% y/y to $90.5 million vs. $96.8 million in 2016. Of course, Lifeway did not break out Q4 numbers, hoping no one would do the simple math to figure out that Q4 sales of Kefir fell 40% y/y!

The core Kefir business will determine the success of Lifeway, and frankly, the core seems challenged. I think there are a few drivers for this. An obvious driver being the decline in interest in sugary products that has impacted desserts and the sugary beverages of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). However, this wasn’t a trend that happened overnight, and I believe a smart company would have positioned itself with a low sugar option. Hopefully, for the sake of Lifeway shareholders, they innovate here and come up with a better option for consumers.

Cheese sales were fine, up about 5% y/y. Unfortunately, this translates to just ~$500 thousand in incremental sales. Meanwhile, ProBugs Kefir fell 33% y/y in 2017 to $4.5 million Sales of “Other Dairy Products” was the lone bright spot, growing by about $3 million.

Again, in aggregate, the revenue deceleration is troublesome. Q1 could be terrible if we assume Q4 is any indication of underlying demand.

Red Flag #2 – Cost Acceleration

SG&A as a percentage of sales is always a helpful gauge of performance, but sometimes, it can be misleading when revenue is growing quickly or falling sharply to evaluate cost management. Lifeway’s selling expenses rose a whopping 230 basis points y/y in FY17 to 14% of sales. Yet, I found the raw dollar amount equally disturbing.

Selling expenses increased by about $2 million while sales declined by $5 million. This equation clearly does not make sense, and it appears the “key sales talent” that Lifeway added did not add any value. The company also blamed the increase on increased advertising and partnerships spend, but as to what they are spending on, we have no real good indication.

All told, the company lost about $500 thousand from operations. Even on an EBITDA-basis, the company made only a tiny $1.9 million, good for an EBITDA margin of 1.6%. Of course, as I noted last time, this number should be much higher given the excessive compensation that is paid to management. But that will not change, and it is a reality of investing in small-cap companies with poor corporate governance and high insider ownership. It will be interesting to see how much more money was taken from shareholders to the family when the proxy is released in May.

Red Flag #3 – Highly Questionable Cash Management

I’m all for companies spending money on capex. In fact, some of my favorite investments like Visa (NYSE:V) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) spend high dollar amounts on capex, likely accompanied with high incremental returns on invested capital. I want the businesses I own to invest their money in their own business.

Lifeway spent $5.3 million on capex versus operating cash flow of $3.8 million, leading to negative free cash flow of $1.5 million. Again, negative free cash flow is fine, but what is the return on investment for Lifeway’s capex spend? I doubt it’s positive given the current trajectory of sales.

Make It Easy – Avoid Lifeway

Lifeway is a company with decent potential and much better earnings power that is run by a management team that may or may not have the best interest of minority shareholders in mind. Importantly, recent sales trends and capital allocation decisions have not done much to create an attractive investment case.

The company’s cash balance since at just $5 million, and I believe credit markets for working capital coverage in FY18. After the meaningful deceleration in Q4, I believe the company could be at a troublingly low sales run rate in 2018. I believe investors should take the easy route and avoid investing in this debacle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.