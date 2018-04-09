Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

After the recent correction hitting the rest of the market, this sector is again the second most overvalued after energy. Industries in the sector are overpriced by 17% to 39% relative to their historical averages in median price/earnings. Independent power producers/traders are good in price/sales, but bad in price/earnings. Other groups are overvalued in the 2 valuation metrics reported here. Profitability doesn't justify overpricing: all industries are below or close to their historical averages in ROE. Electric utilities look the worst one combining the 3 metrics reported here.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in independent power producers/energy traders and deteriorated in electric utilities.

P/S has improved in water utilities and is stable elsewhere.

ROE has improved in water utilities and deteriorated in independent power producers/energy traders.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 8%.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 utilities stocks are Ameren Corp. (AEE), Edison International (EIX), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Ticker Name Industry AEP American Electric Power Co Inc. UTILELECTRIC EXC Exelon Corp. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS BKH Black Hills Corp. UTILMULTI CNP CenterPoint Energy Inc. UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWR American States Water Co. UTILWATER

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in utilities on 4/9/2018

I take 3 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("avg.") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg. D- P/E P/S Avg. D- P/S ROE Avg. D-ROE Electric Utilities 22.09 15.94 -38.58% 2.19 1.22 -79.51% 8.72 10.43 -1.71 Gas Utilities 20.18 17.24 -17.05% 1.78 0.97 -83.51% 12.2 11.49 0.71 Multi-Utilities 20.11 16.59 -21.22% 1.91 0.95 -101.05% 9.95 9.48 0.47 Water Utilities 28.78 23.68 -21.54% 4.78 3.94 -21.32% 8.66 7.96 0.7 Ind.Power Prod./Energy Traders* 41.69 34.9 -19.46% 2.58 4.16 37.98% -14.14 -5.15 -8.99

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with SPY in 1 month.

