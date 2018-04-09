General Electric: Buy Now

This trade is simply too one-sided - and recent moves like the decision to sell portions of its healthcare business show that the company has the right focus in mind.

These days, it is clear that General Electric (NYSE:GE) has very few friends in the market. If we read the financial news headlines, it might actually look like GE has zero friends in the financial investment markets. But these are the types of one-sided situations that lead to significant turnaround possibilities once there are no sellers left in the market. Is this the scenario that is unfolding for GE? It is still early to tell. But, in our view, most of the bad blood is out of the market. There are macro factors that support the outlook for the company, and recent managerial decisions at GE have been encouraging. We like the risk-reward dynamic that currently exists in General Electric - and we believe that the time is now to buy into this beaten-down behemoth.

An interesting note here is the fact that even with what has been thought to be panic selling in the stock, the one-year performance has actually shown a much more stable outlook. GE is lower by a massive 56.36% for that period. But we are encouraged by the fact that volume has been rising over the last few months. We are grinding lower at a slowing rate, and we believe that this is evidence of more buying activity moving into the stock.

This, however, would not be abundantly obvious if you read most of the negative financial news headlines that have been tied to the company during this period. Is this fake news? If it is, GE could generate significant upside from its current levels.

The negativity has been reflected in the steady barrage of analyst downgrades that have plagued share valuations. It is true that those holding General Electric could be vulnerable to heightened trade concerns at the macro level. We would also like to see the company sell off its outdated businesses where true competition from GE is no longer a realistic possibility. But added factors like rising oil prices, reduced pension obligations, and a new managerial direction will work in combination with GE’s solid performances in healthcare and aviation.

Furthermore, we view the GE lawsuits from shareholders/bondholders as a distraction (from a financial standpoint) and do not expect this to have a substantive impact on the earnings outlook. In other words, these downgrades are excessive - and we are taking the other side of the trade.

We are realists, and it is clear that General Electric currently has no friends in the market. But, sometimes, that is actually a good thing. If the selling pressure truly has been excessive, it means that buying opportunities exist here. GE directional decisions show an improving ability to pare down assets (i.e. recent stories on growing relationships with Humana) and generate cash flow. Many in the market did not think any of this was possible just a few months ago, and we think there is money to be made in this turnaround. The dividend remains elevated in an otherwise yield-starved market, with a current payout rate of 3.68%.

If we are looking at the long-term price history in GE, it could reasonably qualify as what the kids today call an “OMG.” The stock’s valuation prospects have continually gone from bad to worse. But when we see long-term moves like these, technical chart levels can make it much easier to be objective about where buy/sell orders should be placed. When sentiment is guiding a stock as much as we see now in GE, order flows are much more likely to be parked in specific price regions which can be identified in these ways.

Heavy selling pressure still the name of the game, but we believe GE is in the process of making a long-term bottom. The stock has moved to its 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move from its 2009 lows to its 2016 highs. This is a deep retracement in what has become the dominant price move for the stock. We are long GE base on its dividend and its depressed valuations, and we will look to buy more on any further declines. #OMGE

What is your position on GE? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.