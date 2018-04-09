Cenovus Energy: Cash Flow Doubles While Mr. Market Dumps The Stock

Some transportation issues have emerged but those issues represent a small part of production that can be reversed later in the fiscal year.

On the one hand, cash flow from operations rose fantastically during the year. On the other hand Cenovus Energy (CVE) stock tanked like liquidity issues were just around the corner. The market had a very unrealistic view of the future of the company.

Lately though, Mr. Market has begun to rethink his dire predictions and the stock is beginning to rally from its lows despite the market pullback. There is still a long way to go for the stock to recover. Canadian issues in general are still in the doghouse. But Cenovus Energy is one of the luxury breeds in the house. Investors may want to look at the stock while the stock is on sale.

Historical Perspective

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

The May 17, 2017 acquisition of the Conoco Phillips joint venture interest clearly aided the cash flow situation. The company only owned the entire joint venture for about 7 1/2 months. Yet cash flow took a giant leap from the previous year. In particular cash flow from operating activities (which is cash flow from operations, the GAAP number, before the changes in assets and liabilities) actually more than tripled. Adjusted funds flow, which the company used to eliminate non-recurring items, doubled. This company had no problems obtaining adequate prices for its thermal products despite the headlines.

Mr. Market focused on the widening WCS differential from WTI and TANKED THE STOCK several times despite the clear operational improvement shown above. Generally the stock remained well below the price when the deal was announced. Lately, there may be just an inkling of faith that financial Armageddon is not around the corner.

Most company executives would be thrilled to death to double cash flow from the previous year while the price of the product sold is publicly declining. Management clearly did an excellent job insulating the company from the effects of the WCS price decline.

The latest corporate presentation has slides from a few months back as well as some current updates. These slides are clearly historical but also fairly accurate for the last fiscal year. The company had about 25% mitigated through its joint venture with Phillips 66 refineries. But management clearly marketed the product to more favorable markets using both the contracted pipeline capacity and the rails. Otherwise that cash flow improvement would never have happened.

Current Situation

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Currently management is working hard to show savings from the synergy of combining the partnership with the rest of the operations. That roughly C$1 billion adds to the free cash flow reported by the company and can be used to pay down debt if that becomes a priority. The oil sands operating costs are extremely low compared to many competitors. General and administrative costs are streamlining without the joint venture record-keeping requirements.

Management will be far more agile without a joint venture partner. Conoco Phillips (COP) was clearly financially distressed. That distress could easily stress a joint venture. Conoco Phillips needed some money to finance the debt load. Cenovus Energy is under no such pressure at the current time. The temporary debt has been eliminated as planned through the sale of the properties sold. This company could easily generate more than C$2 billion of free cash flow this year to pay down more debt. Management does have a goal to get the long term debt-to-cash flow from operations below 2:1. But there is clearly no rush since commodity prices began to increase.

2018 Guidance And The Future

Management is still maintaining the current guidance despite the current transportation issues in Canada. Management recently lowered the first quarter guidance to possibly 350,000 daily oil sands production. The drop in production below the guidance is not that significant. New production has come online in the second half of fiscal year 2017. Obviously at least some of that production has no transportation when considering the current issues. Management has taken steps to optimize maintenance and turnaround times as well as potential down-times. Plus management is negotiating with the railroads (as is much of the industry) to schedule more rail cars through its loading docks at Bruderheim.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

The fact that another strong quarterly comparison will happen due to the merger has been lost in all the market concerns. The guidance above still allows the oil sands production to nearly double from the first quarter of 2017. Cash flow will also probably increase significantly despite the headwinds.

Management originally stated that the goal of decreasing the debt needed to be accomplished as a major priority. Decreasing debt ratios allow management time to carry out the debt reduction priority on favorable terms.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

The adjusted EBITDA shown above is very close to the cash flow shown initially. Banks prefer to define EBITDA, especially adjusted EBITDA for the banks, to be recurring cash flow.

Another quarter, the first quarter of 2018, will replace the first quarter of 2017 in the calculation. Cash flow in the latest quarter will probably be significantly higher as it has been since the acquisition. That means the ratio above (net debt to EBITDA as defined in the lending agreement) will decline significantly in the first quarter and may decline more in the second quarter even if no more long term debt is retired. The acquisition was not effective until May, 2017. Yet the debt ratio as calculated by the lenders was effective immediately. This is one of the reasons that management slowed the pace of the asset sales.

Depending upon market prices for the products sold and available transportation. This ratio could fall below the management goal of 2 without much effort on the part of management. Most likely management will sell some more properties when the prices become decent to create a financial cushion for the inevitable cyclical downturn. Clearly, though the hedging program will give management some time to build that cushion.

The first two quarters of the year clearly will provide some strong financial comparisons to the year before. Management may need to temporarily slow the growth train. But several proposed pipeline projects appear to promise relief within the next couple of years. In the meantime, the company has the ability to grow by investing in its Deep Basin assets.

This is clearly not the result that the market pictured for this company.

The enterprise value shown above is reasonable. It is about 8 times the cash flow from operating activities shown initially in the slide. However, since the acquisition, the cash flow has been averaging about C$1 billion per quarter. A reasonable (and probably very conservative) assumption would be an annual cash flow rate of C$4 billion. Then the enterprise value trades at about six times the annual cash flow rate. That a very cheap multiple for a company that just doubled its production and has considerable free cash flow to further decrease the debt balance (or increase production).

Any benefits obtained by increasing access to rail transportation or better pricing as the WCS differential decreases compared to the WTI pricing would increase that annual cash flow rate significantly. Management did very well last year insulating the company from the WCS price decline. Investors should expect management to overcome the current transportation challenges.

More growth will be in the future of this company. Management has a lot of potential projects to select. Therefore, investors should expect further growth in the future of the company. Some future property sales to further pay off debt will not detract that much from the very current bright growth picture.

This stock was dumped by Mr. Market despite some very positive earnings and cash flow comparisons. As that track record continues, investors can expect Mr. Market to revise his opinion of this stock. Management has done an excellent job assimilating the acquisition and paying off the bridge loan as originally projected. The challenges of the declining WCS pricing were handled very well also. Future management out-performance would be a very reasonable investor expectation. The bipolar performance of the stock decreasing while earnings and cash flow increase should disappear soon.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

