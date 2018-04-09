Generation Next Franchise Brands: Looming $100+ Million Meltdown?

Also concerning, VEND’s founder/majority shareholder/chairman was found by an Australian court to have “repeatedly engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct” in a phonecard and vending machine franchise business.

Already this year, VEND has sold 19 million shares of company stock at 50-to-63 cents … huge discount to current levels. The new business likely means more potentially dilutive stock/debt.

VEND has failed before. Its fresh, healthy snacks vending franchise business has been discontinued after yearly losses more than doubled, hitting $-5 million by mid-2016.

We believe VEND will continue to lose millions as its robot vending machine enters the frozen yogurt market. VEND is late to the party, as the on-again-off-again market is dropping.

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTC:OTCQB:VEND) stock is flying around 4-year highs … even as the company sells stock for under half today’s going rate.

The company plans to roll out vending machines containing small robots that serve frozen yogurt, a fad that has come and gone amid oversaturation in recent years.

But the bulletin board stock’s $100-plus million market value seriously overestimates the value of this business, in our view.

We believe the valuation is difficult to justify considering Generations’ business failure, checkered past, financial condition and recent discount stock sales.

Check out Generation’s website here, then we'll examine some issues threatening to melt this yogurt stock.

Selling Stock At 63 Cents

Selling stock and booting its accountants kept Generation busy around the first of the year.

The stock traded at $2.06 at the closing bell on March 29. The next day, the company disclosed it sold 6.159 million shares for one-third the going price or just 63 cents apiece.

Earlier, on Jan. 2, 2018, with the stock fetching 88 cents per share, the company raised $6.4 million as it sold 12.8 million shares at 50 cents apiece.

About two weeks later, the company raised a red flag as it dismissed its accounting firm Anton & Chia – which replaced a firm that resigned in 2015 – which replaced a firm dismissed in 2013 after expressing doubt that the company (then named Green 4 Media) would be able to continue as a going concern. The most recent accountant group is a small, lower-tier, non-Better-Business-Bureau-accredited firm, Benjamin & Young.

Now cheap stock may be hitting the market, while more dilutive offerings and financial hurdles likely await Generation's expensive proposition …

Replacing Failed Vending Business

Under the name of Fresh Healthy Vending International, the company offered a vending machine franchise business based on healthy snacks and drinks.

But net losses of over $-2 million yearly persisted in 2014 and 2015. By June 2016, net losses had grown to $-5 million.

The business just wasn't cutting it.

So, last spring, the freshly minted Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc. discontinued new franchise sales and ceased all marketing of healthy snack vending franchises. “Furthermore,” the company disclosed, “we have sold our corporate route and no longer operate our own healthy vending machines.”

Yet the company promotes the old business on its website today, urging visitors to “Get Started!” in the healthy vending business that Generation has ditched:

(Source: Generation Next)

Regardless, Generation states it is now focused on vending machines containing small robots that serve up frozen yogurt in 60 seconds.

(Source: Generation Next)

But as of mid-February the company had not yet delivered a single one of these arguably gimmicky devices.

That’s right. Not one.

Nevertheless, Generation on April 2 announced “record bookings … aggregating 714 robots and approximately $29 million.”

We're not buying it.

“We have a schedule to install up to 500 pre-sold robots end of April - June 2018. Locations for these have been secured,” company founder and chairman, Nick Yates, explained to TheStreetSweeper.

We find it difficult to believe the company can go from zero vending machines to 714 in under two months.

“Each of these first robot installs,” Mr. Yates said in an April 3, 2018 email, “allows us to represent about 40k of revenue. (Approx)”

“We also have the ability to manufacture about 250 a month thereafter however we have only sold approx 1000 to date which represent approx $40m in unrecognized revenue which we will soon recognize,” Mr. Yates wrote in an April 4, 2018 email.

Whether anyone will want to buy even one machine per month is debatable, in our view, and so are the revenue estimates.

Sources in the vending machine business say a vending machine generating ~$800 revenue per week consistently is virtually unimaginable.

Meanwhile, yogurt has been an on again, off again fad for decades. Frozen yogurt was popular in the 1990s, when the Seinfeld TV show’s character Kramer invested in a non-fat frozen yogurt shop, leading to belly-bulging results for his buddies.

(Source: Fandom. Seinfeld characters gulp frozen yogurt in 1993.)

Generation is late to the party because yogurt consumption is dropping.

Per capita consumption of yogurt in the United States from 2000 to 2016 (in pounds per person)

(Source: Statista, Consumer Goods & FMCG)

Now, let’s step back just a few years ...

Checkered Past: Company, Founder/Majority Stockholder

Allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in the U.S. and Australia dog Mr. Yates, the founder and chairman who also owns the lion’s share of the company at around 16.6 million shares.

California

His company’s troubles began about two months after the incorporation papers were filed in California in 2010.

The state alleged “material misstatements or omissions” made by Mr. Yates and Mark Trotter, co-founder and former shareholder of Generation predecessor Fresh Health Vending (FHV). The company’s franchise registrations were revoked from 2010 through 2012.

State regulators also issued a Stop Order, according to regulatory filings, that prevented the company from selling franchises in California until November 7, 2016

Franchisee: “I’m Heartbroken”

By July 2015, the company had offered a total of $934,500 in rescission payments to nine franchisees in its home state of California.

Also, California franchisee John Coffin and his Slender Vender LLC sued the predecessor company FHV and executives including Mr. Yates in 2014, alleging violations of the California Franchise Investment Law, fraud, breach of contract, unfair competition, false advertising and violations of the California Labor Code in connection with the sale and purchase of Coffin's franchises.

A jury found in favor of Mr. Coffin in 2016 and awarded damages and other costs of $1.1 million. Ultimately, both sides dropped the appeals process in 2017. And a confidential settlement handed Mr. Coffin $500,000 over 25 months, plus $200,000 in securities valued at $1 per share.

“I’m heartbroken every day,” one former healthy vending machine franchisee in Kentucky who requested anonymity told Franchisetimes.com. The man told the publication that he lost $60,000 of his $80,000 investment.

“That was all my retirement money and I feel like I was sold a bill of goods,” he added.

Mr. Yates said in an email to TheStreetSweeper dated April 3, 2018: "I will also forward you the details regarding the settlement with the gentleman with whom you refer to in the franchise Times article. I'm assuming that it's very important that you get your facts legally correct so that they remain unbiased. Please allow my in house counsel to contact you with those details. I've CC'd him so this request is also on record." Despite our requests for further comment, no more emails arrived other than one at 12:20 a.m. April 4 stating that the company is approved to sell franchises in every state.

The comment above was Mr. Yates' response to our question, which still remains unanswered:

Why is it going to be different for franchisees this time?

Washington



The State of Washington issued a consent order in 2012 requiring principals Mr. Yates and Mr. Trotter of YoNaturals Inc., which changed its name to FHV Holdings Corp.(controlled by Yates, now dissolved), and was acquired by Generation Next, to cease and desist from selling franchises and violating anti-fraud statutes.

The defendants failed to provide requisite business opportunity disclosure documentation, court records state, and failed to disclose their litigation history.

Australia

Mr. Yates’ difficulties stretch back to his native Australia. He was among a group of five sued in Australian federal court in 2006 on allegations the company representatives “repeatedly engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.”

Mr. Yates was found jointly liable for breaching trading practices and ordered to pay $3.5 million to victims.

The group operated a pre-paid phone card franchise and In-Touch Networks, a franchise that allegedly sold second-hand vending machines.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission described the operators’ aggressive advertisements claiming potential profits of up to $1.5 million per year.

But those who bought the machines complained they could make little or no money despite investing up to $260,000. They argued the vending machines and phone cards were faulty; and the franchisor didn’t provide suitable machine locations.

The Commission wrote: “Justice Gyles found that Nick Yates: "authorised the initial representations made by advertisements in each case and knew that there was then no proper or reasonable basis for those representations. He could not have believed them to be true.”

“Further he (Yates) very quickly became actually aware of all of the serious deficiencies that occurred in relation to the successful operation of each of the Vending Machines and …of all the difficulties and deficiencies complained of by the distributors…”

Promotional Activity

Meanwhile, Generation has been touted by professional promotional campaigns as far back as 2013. And promos continue today.

Current promotions seem to imply that a brokerage firm has produced “new research” and a “target price.” …

The same day, SeeThruEquity posted on Twitter:

But SeeThruEquity is not a broker or investment adviser.

Though SeeThruEquity has not responded to our request for comment, the firm discloses it charges companies for the promotional material:

(Source: SeeThruEquity)

Generation's press releases have also been frequently tweeted by Social Start Now since March 20.

According to Social Start Now’s vice president of sales, such promotions cost from $3,000 to $20,000 monthly.

The company did not respond to TheStreetSweeper's questions about whether it has ever paid for stock promotions by SeeThruEquity or others; or promotional material by Social Start Now.

Keep in mind that promoting stocks is legal as long as it is disclosed. But Wall Street frowns on promoted stocks.

Third-Party Paid Promotions Kick Off This Story Stock

The promotions of this story stock go back to around late 2013 to early 2014.

In early 2014, a kind-hearted third party paid a promoter known as Stock Palooza a whopping $300,000 for a 1-day blitz on Generation, then called Fresh Healthy Vending. The disclosure indicates a stunning $900,000 total compensation for just three days of promotions.

(Source: stockpromoters)

There’s always some grandma somewhere, as investingadvicewatchdog notes, who falls for these emailed “newsletters” designed to “create awareness” about little stocks.

So is it wise to follow heavily promoted, low-revenue, no-earnings companies that generate little more than good stories?

Legendary investor Peter Lynch ran Fidelity’s Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990 and beat the S&P 500 nearly every year. Yet Mr. Lynch claimed he was 0-for-25 when he invested in companies with no revenue but a great story.

Conclusion

At this point, we just can’t find any value at all in a yogurt company that, in our view, is on the verge of meltdown.





Disclosure: I am/we are short VEND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author, Sonya Colberg, was compensated by TheStreetSweeper to write this article. She has no position in this stock and has no plans to establish a position.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.