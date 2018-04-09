Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Diversifies As A Major Catalyst Approaches

RYTM is now in direct competition with ZFGN, but there is room for both.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) is a biopharmaceutical company, developing drugs for rare genetic disorders of obesity, which went public via IPO in October, 2017.

RYTM's lead pipeline member is setmelanotide, a peptide drug which activates the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4-R). Activation of the MC4-R promotes satiety and energy balance, making it useful in select genetic disorders where obesity is a feature (particularly those where activation of the MC4-R is reduced). When I last wrote about RYTM, the company had produced positive data with its drug setmelanotide in POMC deficiency obesity, letpin receptor (LepR) deficiency obesity and Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS; Figure 1).

Figure 1: RYTM setmelanotide pipeline, the drug has proof-of-concept results in three indications already and data is coming from an additional three indications. Source: RYTM March 2018 corporate presentation.

More data upcoming for setmelanotide in H1'18

RYTM has three additional shots on goal with its phase 2 proof-of-concept basket study of setmelanotide expected to produce results in Alström Syndrome, POMC epigenetic disorders and POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity in the first half of 2018. Given the efficacy seen with setmelanotide already in POMC deficiency obesity, leptin receptor (LepR) deficiency obesity and Bardet-Biedl syndrome, success in additional indications does not seem unlikely. For example, Alström Syndrome has similar underlying pathology to Bardet-Biedl syndrome where setmelanotide has already produced positive data in five patients. POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity is also more common than POMC deficiency obesity so a positive result in this indication would greatly increase potential future revenues from setmelanotide.

The addressable market in the indications being targeted by RYTM may also be larger than previously thought. A recent genetic epidemiology study, led by Dr Kristin Ayers from the Icahn Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology, suggests that there could be ~12,800 individuals in the US alone with POMC or LepR deficiency obesity (see the poster presentation of results here). These numbers are much higher than numbers suggested by clinical epidemiology estimates (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Clinical epidemiology studies suggests up to 2500 patients have POMC or LepR deficiency obesity but a recent genetic epidemiology study suggests there could be ~12,800 individuals in the US with POMC or LepR deficiency obesity. Source: RYTM March 2018 corporate presentation.

RYTM is ready for setmelanotide competitors, should they emerge

RYTM in collaboration with Camurus AB (OTC:CAMRF) is working on developing a longer-acting form of setmelanotide which might be administered once weekly subcutaneously, as opposed to once daily subcutaneously, providing additional convenience for patients and a potential marketing advantage over any future competitors. This long-acting formulation of setmelanotide has a half-life of ~123 hours (5 days 3 hours), according to the recent corporate presentation. By comparison the current once-daily form has a half-life of about 10 hours.

Figure 3: Data from the long acting formulation of setmelanotide. Source: Recent 10-K filing.

The long half-life of the long-acting form should indeed put the drug in the realm of once-weekly administration but it would be nice to see what hunger scores on day seven look like compared to once daily setmelanotide. For example, Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) Trulicity (dulaglutide), a once weekly GLP-1R agonist for diabetes has a mean terminal half-life of about 4.7 days after repeat dosing of the 1.5 mg dose in patients with type 2 diabetes.

While we have no knowledge of competitors developing product candidates intended to treat MC4 pathway deficiencies, other than Prader-Willi-Syndrome, competitors may emerge. If that were to occur and competitors initiated clinical trials for product candidates that treat the same indications as setmelanotide, patients who would otherwise be eligible for our clinical trials may instead enroll in the clinical trials of our competitors’ product candidates, and could impact our commercial success. - Comments from RYTM 10-K filing.

RYTM in-licenses a new drug: RM-853

On April 2, 2018, RYTM announced it had acquired worldwide development and commercialization rights for T-3525770, which will now be referred to as RM-853, from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF, OTCPK:TKPYY). RM-853 is an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase (GOAT) inhibitor in preclinical development for Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). RYTM notes that elevated levels of the peptide hormone ghrelin are seen in PWS and contribute to hyperphagia (excessive appetite) which leads to obesity. GOAT inhibitors stop the production of the appetite-inducing form of ghrelin (acyl-ghrelin) which should reduce appetite in individuals with PWS (and potentially in other indications too) and thus lead to reductions in body weight or at least stabilize body weight. Inhibiting the action of GOAT may also increase levels of des-acyl-ghrelin (since it is not being converted to acyl-ghrelin) which has its own effects on appetite (it appears to decrease appetite) and metabolism.

Figure 4: Des-acyl ghrelin is converted to acyl-ghrelin by the acyl-transferase GOAT. Both acyl-ghrelin and des-acyl ghrelin are active, acyl ghrelin is a well established appetite stimulant. Des-acyl ghrelin decreases appetite. Source: Short article on the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology website.

TKPYY will receive an upfront payment of $5 million from RYTM in the form of RYTM common stock. TKPYY is also eligible to receive milestone payments and single-digit royalties on future RM-853 sales.

RM-853 to compete with ZFGN's ZGN-1258

Trials of setmelanotide in PWS were previously conducted but results apparently weren’t strong enough for RYTM to continue development of setmelanotide in this indication. With RM-853, RYTM is returning to the PWS space and thus becomes a competitor with Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN). I have written twice previously about ZFGN, which has a compound called ZGN-1258 in preclinical development for PWS. ZFGN and RYTM are thus at the same stage (preclinical) in PWS. ZFGN, like RYTM also has another drug (ZGN-1061) being developed for indications other than PWS (diabetes with obesity).

Figure 5: ZFGN company pipeline. Like RYTM with RM-853, ZFGN's ZGN-1258 is not the company's most advanced pipeline member. Source: ZFGN website.

For RYTM I see the acquisition or in-licensing as an important way to reduce dependence on setmelanotide. As clinical experience with setmelanotide grows, it becomes less and less likely that there is a side effect about which we have not yet heard of from setmelanotide which could derail the drug and hence RYTM itself, a risk which I spoke about in my previous RYTM article. Nonetheless, I would still encourage RYTM to diversify a little and the company has done exactly that by in-licensing RM-853.

In the past when I have written about two companies in direct competition, I have considered that there might be room for both competitors on the market. One such example was the competition between Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) in the peanut allergy space. Both stocks were able to run up into phase 3 results at the same time resulting in a profitable trade well before results were ever announced. When DBVT did announce results which disappointed the market, the drop in DBVT was offset by the gain in AIMT, allowing those who held through the results to make a profitable trade also. Such a scenario might set up with RYTM and ZFGN in years to come, but in the meantime the entry into phase 1 will likely only produce simple safety data and perhaps some efficacy data in obese subjects (not likely PWS patients) who might report reduced hunger scores and weight loss. Such data would provide something close to proof-of-concept but the true proof-of-concept would come with data from PWS patients in phase 2.

In summary, PWS is neither the most advanced indication for RYTM or ZFGN, we won’t be able to compare their PWS drugs (RM-853, ZGN-1258) very well with phase 1 data and there is probably room for both on the market anyway. As such there is no need to pick one stock over the other although they are direct competitors.

Financial update

The company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $148.1 million in cash at year-end 2017.

Figure 6: RYTM has invested the proceeds from the IPO into short-term investments. Source: Recent 10-K filing.

Net loss was $10.5 million for Q4’17. RYTM is predicting cash would last into 2H'19 which based on the cash and net loss numbers leaves plenty of room for a pick-up in expenses such as larger trials and regulatory activities. I do expect RYTM's R&D expenses to increase as additional phase 3 studies get underway in 2018. There were 27,284,140 shares of RYTM’s common stock outstanding as of March 9, 2018, corresponding to a market cap of $530.95 million. The lockup expiry for RYTM passed on April 3, and insiders may now begin to make sales of the company's stock. The anticipation of such an event is likely the cause of RYTM's lacklustre performance of late.

Recommendation and risks

Traders might be tempted to see if RYTM stock trades down further with inevitable Form 4's for insider sales likely to be the catalyst. The problem is that data from the phase 2 basket trial of setmelanotide might come at any time in Q2'18. The clinicaltrials.gov entry for that phase 2 trial has an estimated primary completion date of September 2017 (September is not in Q2!) but the trial entry has not been updated since August, 2017. The estimate of the primary completion date (September 2018) has been the same since the trial record was created in January, 2017. Once enrollment in a trial completes or as enrollment in a trial nears completion, a company will often adjust the estimate of the primary completion date. That hasn't happened here, which makes life hard for traders who would like to guess where exactly in Q2 results from the study might come. I recommend looking for an entry on RYTM sooner rather than later then.

A major risk to holding through upcoming results is that disappointing data could cause the stock to sell off, the exact degree to which that would occur is hard to gauge because it is not clear what the market expects from this data. I feel the stock would not drop to cash because the other indications for setmelanotide (POMC deficiency obesity, BBS and LepR deficiency obesity) have already demonstrated the value of setmelanotide.

