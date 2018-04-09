Biotech Forum: The Week Ahead

We discussed those events and outline how we are currently navigating this volatile market in the paragraphs below.

Markets plunged Friday in reaction to escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The major indices ended up again in the red last week.

The biotech sector was having a solid week through market close on Wednesday. However, this high beta part of equities went down with the overall market and lost more than three percent in the sell-off on Friday alone.

Biotech also was not helped by a major trial disappointment at oncology mid-cap Incyte (INCY) Friday around an IDO inhibitor that was in studies in combination for various indications of cancer. This drug was predicted to have blockbuster potential of $2 billion in peak sales and look set to sail through to approval. Unfortunately, trial results did not produce the results the Street or the company were expecting. This knocked down the stock of Incyte by more than 20%. The news also rocked others targeted the same space and cast a negative sentiment on the whole sector late in the week. Newlink Genetics (NLNK) lost over 40% of its value in trading Friday. The company's IDO pathway inhibitor has a differentiated mechanism of action which still might demonstrate clinical benefit. However, Newlink's management came out with the statement that it will reviewed its trial programs and provide an update to investors at a later date.

On a brighter note, Clovis Oncology (CLVS) was up over five percent on the week. The FDA on Friday green lighted a clean label expansion for its primary drug Rubraca. We highlighted this PDUFA date in last week's update.

So what is ahead for the biotech sector in the coming week? Here are some of the key trial milestones, conferences and PDUFA dates in the upcoming week.

Tuesday, Selecta Biosciences (SELB) will release additional data from its Phase 2 study around its compound SEL-212 to treat Tophaceous gout.

Thursday, Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) will be presenting additional data around its compound AEB1102 for the treatment of Arginase I deficiency. Preliminary data was released March 13th and was positive. Arginase I deficiency is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of an enzyme called arginase which leads to the accumulation of ammonia in the blood.

Saturday, Albireo Pharma (ALBO) will be presenting Phase 2 data around its compound A4250 to treat progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

We have the European Association for the Study of the Liver or EASL conference running from April 11th through April 15th. Among companies presenting Phase 2 data will be MediciNova (MNOV) and Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) who both have compounds in mid-stage studies for the treatment of NASH. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) will also be presenting results from a Phase 2 study around its compound to treat hepatitis D at this event. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will provide update Phase 1/2 data for its compound givosiran for the use against acute hepatic porphyrias at EASL as well.

There are no PDUFA dates on the calendar this week. However, the American Association for Cancer Research is hosting their annual meeting in Chicago for four days starting this Saturday. Dozens of oncology concerns will be making presentations and this part of the sector could get a boost this week into this highly anticipated event. The conference runs Saturday through Tuesday.

Navigating This Market

The VIX or 'fear index' is now trading more than 70% above where it came into the year. Since early February we have seen myriad 1%, 2% and even 3% daily moves in the market. Despite both the domestic and global economy being stronger than they have been in years, investors are focused on the possibility of an escalating trade war, worries about inflation accelerating and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by a quarter point two or three more times in 2018.

It is hard as an equity investor to maintain composure when the Dow has at least one and sometimes several 500-point moves seemingly every week. The amount of inquiries I am fielding from subscribers, Real Money Pro readers and Seeking Alpha followers has seen marked increase over the past two months.

I think it is extremely important every investor has a 'game plan' for their portfolio in times like these. It can be the difference in being able to navigate events like the over 550-point plunge in the Dow and also being able to deploy 'dry powder' into the market confidently on big dips in equities like on Friday.

So do you have a game plan? If not, I think it behooves every investor to look at their investment goals as well as their comfort with risk. A good investment strategy takes both of those items into strong consideration. Here is a brief outline on some of the basic tenets I am using to allocate my own portfolio right now.

At least 25% of the portfolio remains in low beta/high yield plays. This is one the hardest things I have to force myself to do. I find this part of the market 'boring' but collecting dividends and lowering the volatility of my overall portfolio makes this necessary even if it is as much fun as watching paint dry. This is especially true compared against the small and mid-cap biotech stocks I spend most of my columns on. Meanwhile I continue to have numerous income plays like Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) and Hersha Hospitality (HT) in my portfolio even as I rarely write about the.

Next, I keep 10% to 25% of my holdings in cash within my portfolio especially this late into a bull market. I started 2018 in the higher end of that range. I have actioned numerous sell-offs in the market to bring that percentage down to around 14% as of my portfolio as of Friday's market close.

Finally, I almost am exclusively putting 'dry powder' to work in the market using Buy-Write option orders. I have outlined numerous of these opportunities in recent weeks in my daily instablog posts. These are working quite well for the most part, and certainly have been outperforming a strict buy & hold straight equity strategy in this down market.

So that is my game plan. Please feel free to share your own game plan in the comments below as one of the benefits of being in the SeekingAlpha community is to learn from each other.

