Dick's Sporting Goods: Up A Creek Without A Paddle

Source: Dicks Sporting Goods Store- Google Images

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was once a formidable player in the retail space, providing consistent investor rewards through dividends, strong capital appreciation, and promising growth avenues; however, DKS' stock price has depreciated close to 45% since 2016 as a result of the rising popularity of online retailers. This article expounds upon DKS' key business weaknesses and reinforces a sell or avoid rating on the stock.

But before diving into the business disadvantages it is worthwhile to note that a lot of investment appeal comes from DKS's 2.67% dividend yield and the fact that the company's current share price of $33.76 is moderately valued in comparison to the future cash flow value of $39.74.

Business Risk Assessment

Digital vs. In-Store Buying

The most preeminent concern facing DKS is falling sales and market share erosion due to online apparel sales from AMZN and clothing manufacturers. Although the U.S consumer buying culture is deviating toward online buying, the apparel and footwear category appears moderately resistant to digital market share erosion (one thing I'll give DKS). Below is a graphical representation of online vs. in-store buying preferences in the United States.

Source: Statista

Items such as books, toys, games, cameras, and computers require little personal interaction with merchandise to execute a purchase decision. E-books are readily available as PDFs online, toys and games can conveniently be purchased online by parents, and items such as smartphones (iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, etc.), tablets, and computers are often viewed in-stores and purchased online for better prices. However, bulls make the case that footwear and apparel purchases are more conducive to traditional retail buying. Athletic shoes are expensive, often in the $100-$200 range, compelling buyers to visually examine the shoes in the store prior to making a purchase. Additionally, shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and other apparel may want to be worn in the store to ensure they fit and look good. But the reality is that in-store buying advantages are slowly but surely dissipating.

Consumer purchasing decisions are ultimately guided by price, convenience, and buyer experience. The main advantages of buying clothes and apparel in stores are visualization, immediate purchase gratification, and convenience in finding the right article of clothing. As it currently stands, buying clothing and shoes in stores is temporarily preferable to online ordering. Companies like Amazon (AMZN) are making great strides to mirror in-store buying experiences. I anticipate large improvements in the efficiency of product delivery (AMZN's products already arrive in 2 days), AMZN is undercutting competitor pricing, and great convenience can be taken from ordering everything from your phone or laptop. Additionally, I think Millennials are most apt to utilize online ordering, everything can be returned at no charge, and once someone gets a feel for their shoe fit, shirt size, and brand preference there is no additional need for trying things on in a store. Although price disparities are currently marginal between AMZN and DKS, AMZN likely will continue to push lower pricing. Furthermore, if we look at the chart, the reality is not very comforting as books have been almost completely replaced by digital PDF's, ToysRus went bankrupt, who buys physical DVDs anymore, and clothing and apparel are the next steps in this down spiraling progression. Already Macy's (NYSE:M), J. Crew, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C Penney (NYSE:JCP), Ralph Lauren, Under Armour (UAA) etc. are closing stores due to decreasing sales volumes.

DTC Sales

Online competitive pressures will be further exacerbated by direct to consumer sales. Direct to consumer sales enable manufacturers to fetch retail pricing for their goods. DTC sales have the potential to substantially erode market share. Nike (NYSE:NKE) intends to increase direct e-commerce sales by approximately $5 billion by 2020 which would account for 30% of targeted revenue growth. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) also aims to increase online sales by around $3.5 billion by 2020, a figure comprising 40% of targeted revenue growth. The bar graph below demonstrates NKE's revenue growth in its DTC sales segment. The results illuminate the fact that DTC sales pose an increasing competitive threat to mass merchandise retailers.

Source: Statista

Decreased Sports Participation

Further pressures are being imposed on DKS due to decreasing youth sports participation. Youth sports participation has declined in lieu of generational changes ranging from increased technological absorption whether it be games, television, movies, etc. as well as the economic burden imposed by sporting activities. Almost 45 percent of children ages 6 to 12 played a team sport regularly in 2008, however, now only about 37 percent of children participate in a sporting activity. To expand on that, increasingly young kids are likely to focus on one sport instead of multiple ones as a result of cost reservations. If you look at just playing lacrosse you're talking at least $350 in gear not even including league and travel fees. Although not the most prescient concern, difficulties in the company's youth market is still a noteworthy development as youth sports are an integral revenue source for DKS.

Decreasing Bottom Line

DKS’ gradually diminishing bottom line is especially problematic for investors. A changing consumer spending climate and the increasingly problematic retail landscape is placing a burden on DKS's operating environment. For the industry as a whole, online retailers gaining market share has resulted in lower brick and mortar store sales volumes initiating price markdowns to maintain sales. This creates a much more competitive retail environment as margins must be dragged lower to stay competitive. DKS' margins have gradually slid lower in order to drive traffic, increase sales, and move slow inventory.

DKS Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Poor Managerial Execution

DKS CEO Edward Stack's decision to become the corporate face of gun control would be the first item on the list (like are you kidding me it's an outdoorsman store). In one fell swoop, Stack effectively alienated a large portion of the store's clientele base. DKS stopped firearms sales to anyone under 21 at any of its 845 Dick's and Field and Stream stores, stopped selling assault-style weapons at Field and Stream as well as Dick's stores. Now the only guns you can buy at Dick's are shotguns and rifles. I don't understand why management would assume a political position, although a step toward stricter gun control may be the ethical or moral high ground, management should conceptualize that a sizable portion of shoppers are gun enthusiasts, resulting in both decreased sales and potential customer loss over this very personal issue. Besides the gun issues, management displayed a very unconvincing and generic last conference call. DKS alluded to investing in stores, in people, and in new ad campaigns but neglected to illuminate the pathway to future long-term success. Although the company has been pushing its own private label, I am not overly optimistic that this will garnish great results. DKS is supposed to be a premium outdoor equipment retailer, not producing generic product rebrands like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) (not to bash on Costco, just saying).

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

In spite of business deficiencies, DKS displays a moderate balance sheet. Although the company displays vulnerabilities in low liquidity, DSK only has a marginal debt accumulation (DKS' total debt accumulation of $65 million comprises only 3.4% of the company's net worth of $1.9 billion). Furthermore, DKS' current holdings of cash and other assets cover short-term and long-term obligations. However, it is important to note that debt levels have significantly risen in comparison to prior years, DKS actually exhibited moderate debt decreases, up until 2017-2018, in which debt levels rose substantially from 4.68 million to 60.8 million. In addition to rising debt, the company has experienced liquidity levels trending in a downward direction.

DKS Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Income Statement

DKS displays an adequate income statement. Although the company has experienced increasing top-line revenue, this has been accompanied by escalated revenue costs, increased SGA expenses, as well as margin compression. DKS has decreased gross margins and profit margins in order to counteract digital and physical retail competition. Also, DKS has experienced increased debt interest expenses; debt interest expenses rose from 4.01 million in 2016, to 5.86 million in 2017, and 8.05 million in 2018. DKS' net income has historically remained about $3 billion, whereas total revenues and gross income has generally increased over time.

DKS Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts DKS Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation/Dividend

DKS is priced at a more reasonable valuation. The company's PE ratio of 11.77 is below the moderate benchmark of 15, DKS' price to book ratio of 1.89 is on the lower side, and the company's PEG ratio of .65 is also reasonable (under 1). Furthermore, based on intrinsic cash flows, DKS' current share price of $33.76 is below the future cash flow value of $39.78 and the company's dividend yield of 2.67% is sustainable as it accounts for only 22% of net profits.

Source: Dick's Sporting Goods intrinsic value based on future cash flows

Conclusion

In spite DKS' business deficiencies, some may focus on the company's moderate valuation and dividend yield. However, my response to this would be that poor capital appreciation or significant capital depreciation can offset any gains realized through the dividend. Unfortunately, DKS is facing significant competitive pressures originating from direct to consumer sales, margin compression, fierce digital competition, changing youth proclivities, and a disadvantageous political alignment. DKS is a high-risk investment that best be avoided.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.