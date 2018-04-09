Daily State Of The Markets: Best To 'Ride It Out' (For Now)

However, this appears to be a news-driven environment and as such it is best to stay calm.

There can be no denying that there are issues for traders to wring their hands over here. The possibility of a trade war with China is front and center, which, most assuredly, will go beyond tariffs and include items such as currency devaluation, a reduction in U.S. bond buying, etc.

Next is something affectionately referred to as the latest iteration of a "tech wreck." Concerns over privacy and regulation are hitting names such as Facebook (NYSE: FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). And the pullback in the high fliers is, of course, spilling over into the rest of the sector.

Then there are the worries about the economy, the Fed, inflation, etc. Economists note that the latest batch of data on the economy has come in on the punk side, with Friday's Jobs report being a poster child for the theme. Some analysts worry that one of the primary underpinnings for the bull case - synchronized global economic growth - may be faltering.

Then when you factor in the fact that the algos are in control of the game here and the potential weekend headline risk over trade, well, Friday happens.

To be sure, the bulls (and the market technicals) have taken a hit. And some argue that our heroes in horns are wobbling here. However, I believe we are experiencing what is called a news-driven environment (aka a "bad news panic"). And yes fans, we have seen this before. One need look no further than the adventures with Greece and the European Debt Crisis to see how this game is played.

What I've learned about this type of environment is that it generally pays to "do less" when the headlines are driving the tape. Algos react to every news event with fervor, but at the same time, they don't tend to have much of a memory from one day to the next. As such, the overriding objective is to try and stay on the correct side of the prevailing market cycle and "ride it out."

This is not to say that a bear market couldn't develop. For example, two of my favorite Primary Cycle models have issued sell signals recently. This alone tells me to stay alert and be on the lookout for a change in the environment.

But for now at least, the "State of the Tape" and "Desert Island" models remain positive. Therefore, my take is that while the tape is clearly fraying at the edges, the bull trend has yet to break down.

Finally, I'll be paying close attention to both the earnings parade and the bond market in the coming weeks as I believe both will be important inputs. For the record, the bond market action has been unusual during this corrective phase as the "flight to safety" move that usually occurs during times of market stress hasn't materialized to the degree that would be expected.

As for the earnings season, EPS for S&P 500 is expected to grow by 15-18% over the year-ago period. However, this "good news" has likely already been baked into the cake for some time. So, disappointments and outlook commentary that is less than stellar could be punished while outperformance could go unrewarded. Stay tuned as the "narrative" from the earnings parade should play in important role at this juncture.

Thought For The Day:

A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it. - Jean de La Fontaine