Mereo BioPharma Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

Management has an unorthodox approach to its pipeline selection and development; it may limit the firm's risk but also future upside.

The firm is developing a wide range of drug candidates in-licensed from major pharma companies.

Mereo BioPharma has finalized its planned share sale for a U.S. IPO and concurrent European private placement.

Quick Take

Mereo BioPharma (OTC:MREO) intends to raise $70 million from the sale of 4 million ADSs in a U.S. IPO and European private placement.

The company is developing a pipeline of in-licensed drugs from Novartis (NVS) and AstraZeneca (AZN).

MREO is taking an unorthodox approach to development which may limit its upside in the event of a trial success.

Company

London, UK-based Mereo BioPharma was founded in 2015 to ‘optimise the commercial value of programmes by entering into partnering deals at key value inflection points or, for selected opportunities, commercialising products itself.’ The company joined the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in June 2016.

Management is headed by CEO and co-founder Dr. Denise Scots-Knight. Prior to Mereo, Scots-Knight was a Trustee and Member of the Council of the British Heart Foundation from 2005 - 2012 and Managing Director of Nomura Phase4 Ventures from 1999 - 2010. Scots-Knight also serves as the Managing Partner for Phase4 Ventures.

Mereo aims to allow large pharma and large biotech companies to capitalize on their R&D investment, as well as reduce P&L pressure and develop and commercialize unfunded or deprioritized programs.

Investors in Mereo BioPharma include Woodford Investment Management, Invesco, Novartis (NVS) and Hargreave Hale.

Technology

Mereo BioPharma is building a strong pipeline of innovative medicines focused in rare and specialist disease areas. This pipeline is from through the acquisition of validated, mid-stage development programs from large biopharmaceutical companies.

Below is a brief overview graphic of osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic and chronic bone disorder that Mereo’s BPS-804 seeks to treat:

(Source: Mereo BioPharma)

Mereo accomplishes this by providing requisite financing for the considered product candidates, the skills need to develop the products in a cost-efficient company structure, taking on multiple or single assets, and enabling companies to turn these assets to their P&L advantage.

In July 2015, Mereo acquired an initial portfolio of three pipeline product candidates from Novartis. In October 2017, Mereo in-licensed a product from AstraZeneca.

Below is the current status of Mereo’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Mereo)

BPS-804 (a human monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin) is being developed for the treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (a rare genetic disorder). BGS-649 (a novel once-weekly oral aromatase inhibitor designed to normalize testosterone levels) is being developed for Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism (a clinical syndrome that results from inadequate levels of testosterone). These are the most advanced product candidates within the Mereo pipeline.

The two other product candidates include AZD-9668 and BCT-197. Each of Mereo’s four programs come with both pre-clinical and initial Phase 2 data. 83 subjects have received BPS-804 including subjects with moderate OI. Trials have shown statistically significant improvement on BMD and bone biomarkers in OI. 271 obese men with HH have currently been tested in Phase 2B trials for BGS-649 with positive results.

Market

Mereo is developing a pipeline of candidates in a variety of markets. The two most advanced candidates are in Osteogenesis Imperfecta (BPS-804) and Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism (BGS-649)

According to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, OI is a rare condition which affects a minimum of 20,000 people in the US and 32,000 in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the UK.

Per management, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of OI in the US or EU.

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the Global Male Hypogonadism Market is projected to reach $3.2 million at a CAGR of 3.1%during the forecast period of 2014-2022.

Major factors driving growth include the increase in incidence of hypogonadism, a rise in awareness about hypogonadism & its treatment option, and growth in infertility rates.

By region, North America held the largest market share (more than three-fourths share) in 2015 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that are developing similar product candidates include:

Amgen (AMGN)

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Bone Therapeutics (OTC:BNZPF)

Grifols

Shire (SHPG)

CSL

Kamada

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SPHDF)

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Merck (MRK)

Clarus

Lipocine

Allergan (AGN)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Ferring

Management believes that the key competitive factors affecting the success of BPS-804, AZD-9668, BCT-197 and BGS-649, if approved, are likely to be their efficacy, safety, dosing convenience, price, the effectiveness of companion diagnostics in guiding the use of related therapeutics, the level of generic competition and the availability of reimbursement from government and other third-party payers.

Financials

MREO’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with multiple drug candidates in various trial stages of development.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

(Source: Mereo F-1/A)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $217,000 in cash and $48 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MREO intends to sell approximately 2.8 million ADSs representing four underlying shares of common stock each and 4.54 million ordinary shares to European investors, with an expected price of $17.62 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $70.48 million.

Existing shareholders with at least 3% of company stock include Woodford Investment Management (42%), Invesco Asset Management (26.9%), Novartis Pharma (19.5%) and Hargreave Hale (4.0%).

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $383 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to advance the clinical development of BPS-804 for the treatment of OI in adults and children, which we expect will be sufficient to complete our ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial in adults that we initiated in May 2017 and to initiate our planned Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of BPS-804 in children in 2018 approximately $10.0 million to advance the clinical development of AZD-9668 for the treatment of severe AATD, which we expect will be sufficient to complete our planned Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial approximately $15.0 million to advance the clinical development of BGS-649 for the treatment of HH in obese men, which we expect will be sufficient to complete our ongoing Phase 2b six-month extension study and to commence further late-stage clinical development; the remainder to fund general research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the costs relating to entering into any third-party strategic relationship for development and commercialization of BCT-197.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cowen, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, JMP Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

