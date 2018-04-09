Beyond The Chinese E-Tailers

What risks does ZTO face? There are several risks and I'll touch on the most prevalent ones.

The rapid growth in the Chinese e-commerce market is well known to investors. The major players such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are the most well-known and well-covered primary Chinese e-commerce merchants. But beyond these common names, I find ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) to be an opportunity for investors to have complementary exposure to the Chinese domestic e-commerce market but without the level of risk involved of owning one of the primary merchants.

Who is ZTO Express?

ZTO Express is a domestic Chinese express delivery service provider. It provides shipping and logistics for online merchants, traditional brick/mortar merchants and tailored logistics management services. ZTO Express operates the line haul and network sorting segments of parcel delivery. The company has a network of 76 self operated sorting hubs and 6 partner operated sorting hubs connected by a 4,800 truck fleet. About 3600 of these trucks are self owned and of high capacity. As of the end of 2016, the ZTO Express network covered 96% of all Chinese cities and counties.

The first and last mile segments of parcel delivery are the most costly. ZTO Express operates these segments by leveraging local delivery service providers (partners) to handle these segments. By partnering, ZTO maintains lowered fixed costs through economies of scale and minimizes the seasonal and local customer demand fluctuations. The company describes itself as operating "a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China."

How is ZTO Express doing? How is their growth and performance?

Let's take a look at some basic operating metrics as of Q4 2017 earnings presentation, page 11:

We can see that for the past 3 years total parcel volume has been increasing sharply YoY. Percent YoY parcel growth has been coming down, however I believe this is in part due to geographic limitation of market coverage. Remember above that ZTO covered 96% of all Chinese cities and counties as of 2016. There is not much more of the domestic China market remaining to cover.

Revenue growth for the past 3 years has been steady. YoY percentage growth of revenues have been declining, however this is a sign of market saturation and again the geographic limitations. That is an acceptable trend as long as we see continued margin growth. If the company has fully covered its geographic area, then future revenue and earnings growth must come from margin expansion for said area.

One manner in which to increase margins is by raising prices. ZTO announced that it's implementing certain increases in prices of its delivery services, effective Oct. 10, 2017​. A company with pricing power has a degree of market control and an advantage over competitors.

Page 12 of ZTO's Q4 2017 earnings presentation shows the margin expansion:

Healthy margin expansion is occurring and I do not see this diminishing anytime soon. Beyond pricing power and to further grow margin expansion, ZTO is investing in advanced automation and Artificial Intelligence to continually improve operating and fixed costs at its sorting facilities and to improve route optimization.

The reduction in Q4 2017 margins was a one time event and is attributed to the consolidation of the China Oriental Express acquisition. This was specifically addressed in the Q4 2017 earnings call.

One item to look at in the next earnings release for Q1 2018 is cash and cash equivalents. I noticed a remark in the Q4 2017 earnings transcript from CFO James Guo, "As of Dec. 31, 2017, the company had approximately RMB10.65 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short term investments, a decrease from about RMB11.3 billion at the end of last year." There was no analyst question specific to this remark nor any explanation given that I saw. I am willing to let this go as a one time event, but I want to see stabilization of cash and cash equivalents for Q1 2018. I am speculating that this drop in cash can also be attributed to the China Oriental Express acquisition.



Overall, I find ZTO Express to be a financially healthy company.

How is ZTO, the stock?

ZTO Express had its IPO on Oct. 27th, 2016. Personally it is rare for me to participate in an IPO, especially on the first day of trading, but I made an exception and purchased a speculative amount of shares. The first day of trading was marred by the overall market's slide at the end of October.

Since the IPO, ZTO has been trading in an established upward channel since March 10, 2017, which was the all time low price of $11.14/share. The channel has about $3.00 of vertical difference between top and bottom lines. On the six-month daily chart above, ZTO has made 2 attempts to break through a sideways trading range with resistance around $17.50 share. Recently, the Trump tariff talk and overall market corrections have forced ZTO down to a support area of about $14.70/share.

I find that now is a good opportunity to add to or start a position in ZTO as I have added further to my long position via selling April 2018 $15 cash covered put options during the recent market swoon.

What are the risks?

The risks to this company and stock are the usual suspects. Competition is always nearby and there are many companies such as STO Express, YTO Express, SF Express, EMS and Yunda Express. Competition is fierce and no holds are barred in China. The Chinese domestic economy is still expected to grow at an annual 6.5% pace in 2018. That growth rate is always a bit suspect and that could directly impact ZTO Express. Customer diversification is a consideration. In 2015 and 2016, of the approximately 3 billion parcels that ZTO delivered, 75% were originated by Alibaba. I see its reliance on Alibaba to be a risk factor. I am long BABA, but we need to see other customers added to the list.

One final risk is the current litigation initiated by the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System. This pension fund is suing ZTO Express and IPO underwriters both from the USA and China. The rift is about whether or not ZTO gave false earnings and profit information prior to the IPO. Specifically, it is an accounting debate over whether ZTO should have included its local partners on its books or not. Including the local partners would be an earnings negative because those partners handle the first/final mile delivery segments and those segments are the lowest margin. We will have to wait and see how the court rules.

What's in the future?

ZTO is working upon growing its network to include rapid transport. The company announced exploring partnership opportunities with airlines. I have no information about which airlines, but I would speculate that they are discussing using domestic airlines to deliver time sensitive items. I would not be surprised to soon find ZTO partnering with high speed rail service to augment their line haul network.

Increased automation and use of Artificial Intelligence is also being applied its sorting hubs and to where ever it can to lower both operating and fixed costs. I would not be surprised to hear of autonomous trucks being used soon.

Recently, ZTO declared its first dividend of $.19/share with ex-dividend day of March 22, 2018, with pay out date of March 29, 2018. This special dividend is a sign of good cash flows and company confidence its future. I hope to see a pattern of regular dividend payments in the near future.

Final thoughts

I see ZTO as a way to diversify a portfolio beyond the usual online Chinese merchants. I am already long BABA and JD.com (JD) and this coincides with my general bullishness for the Chinese e-commerce market without the direct risk of an online retailer leaving me to sleep well. The current possibility of a trade war between the U.S. and China does not sway my bullish conviction for ZTO. A majority of their deliveries are within domestic China so I believe that ZTO Express has some insulation from the market noise keeping in mind that any large market swoon can strand all ships.

Patience is required, and at times some Rolaids. I would appreciate all comments. I will make my best effort to answer any questions.

