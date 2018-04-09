Seadrill: Vote Confirms Restructuring Plan

Seadrill (SDRL) just announced voting results for its Chapter 11 restructuring plan. As per the company’s statement, the plan received approval from every single class of creditors and holders of interests entitled to vote. Among creditors, 99.8% voted to accept the plan. Now the plan will have to be approved on a confirmation hearing scheduled for April 17, 2018. As a reminder, here’s the plan as seen in the latest disclosure statement (docket 1002):

If the plan is approved on the confirmation hearing (I fully expect this), current Seadrill shareholders will get a post-dilution 1.9% stake in new Seadrill shares. Here’s what the company’s shareholders should keep in mind.

First and foremost, common equity survived and will not be wiped out. The worst-case scenario was not realized. For those who followed Seadrill’s story closely, this is not a surprise as Seadrill has previously reached consensus with its unsecured creditors, and the vote just confirmed total support of the new plan from all creditor groups.

The stock market is attentive to headlines, so I’d expect some initial positive reaction to the news. The sole fact that common equity’s survival was confirmed by a vote should serve as a positive catalyst for short-term traders.

However, from a valuation perspective, Seadrill remains overvalued at $0.20. With a market capitalization of $105 million at this price, the post-restructuring Seadrill is valued at $5.5 billion. This valuation level is above even the most optimistic estimates. For example, Seadrill’s financial advisor Houlihan Lokey valued the reorganized company equity value at $3.3 billion - $4.7 billion. I’d argue that this valuation estimate is aggressive given the amount of bank debt that Seadrill will carry following the restructuring and the current state of the offshore drilling market.

Also, we can look at market valuations for other big players in the offshore drilling segment who have big fleets, like Transocean (RIG) ($4.6 billion) or Ensco (ESV) ($2.1 billion). It’s hard to imagine that post restructuring Seadrill will start trading with a capitalization bigger than Transocean, the industry leader by backlog.

There's another important point that I’d like to mention. When comparing current Seadrill’s capitalization to Seadrill’s post-restructuring capitalization, we are talking about a comparison between today’s prices and the price at Day 1 when new Seadrill shares start trading. The value of a 1.9% stake in Seadrill may easily be much higher than now sometime in the future, but we should only compare it with a potential valuation at Day 1 for a simple reason: An investor or trader who is willing to bet on the company can either buy Seadrill shares now or wait until Day 1. The difference between today’s valuation and valuation at Day 1 is a loss that could not be recovered, assuming that the 1.9% stake in new Seadrill will be valued lower than $105 million as I fully expect.

To sum it up, the result of the vote is surely positive for Seadrill shareholders as they will get a 1.9% stake in the post-restructuring company. This is a positive outcome because Seadrill’s unsecured creditors’ interests have been impaired and, according to the first priority rule used in bankruptcy, common equity was entitled to nothing, and any recovery is de-facto a gift from higher-ranked classes. Shares may see a temporary speculative bump but they remain fundamentally overvalued. I fully expect that the 1.9% stake in post-restructuring Seadrill will be valued lower than $105 million at $0.20 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.