A Bad Start To Q2 For Ethanol Producers

Bad news has abounded for U.S. ethanol producers so far in Q2, reversing a slight upswing in investor optimism that had appeared in late February. The price of gasoline has rebounded from its Q1 lows and remains well above where it was a year ago (see figure). That is about the only good news that producers are encountering, however, and even that is not having the hoped-for effect on producers' outlooks.

The result has been falling share prices for most U.S. ethanol producers in 2018 to date (see figure). Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) has once again led the pack in terms of volatility, but Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), REX American Resources (REX), and The Andersons (ANDE) have all struggled mightily in recent weeks. Only diversified producer Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) has managed to achieve any sort of stability.

The biggest development to impact the sector in recent weeks is the news that ethanol producers have been caught up in the growing trade war between the United States and China. U.S. ethanol producers have often benefited from the status of the Corn Belt states as swing votes at the national level, a characteristic that has historically resulted in strong bipartisan support for pro-ethanol policies such as the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. This political reality has backfired in recent weeks, however, as China has targeted products of Corn Belt states with import tariffs as part of a targeted retaliation against the Trump administration's own decision to impose tariffs on many imports from China. While the Chinese tariff on U.S. ethanol is not new, the move to increase its value by 50% is expected to reduce import volumes over at least the short-term.

The tariff increase is bad enough for U.S. ethanol producers, but its timing is especially difficult. The rapid growth in the export of U.S. ethanol to China that occurred between 2014 and 2016 made that country's market an increasingly-valuable pressure relief valve for an American market that is still largely limited to 10 vol% of gasoline consumption. (While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] began allowing blends of 15 vol% to be used in newer vehicles several years ago, consumer acceptance has been very low to date.) U.S. producers such as Green Plains, Inc. have made substantial recent investments in coastal ethanol terminals in recognition of the importance that the export market will have to their operating outlooks in the years ahead.

Unfortunately for U.S. producers, it currently appears that the sector is already in the process of becoming increasingly reliant on export markets in order to maintain demand. Bloomberg reported last month that, after consecutive years of growth in response to low gasoline prices, U.S. gasoline demand fell slightly. Gasoline demand in 2018 to date is roughly comparable to last year's level over the same period. The ability of the U.S. economy to increase demand for fuel ethanol without exceeding the so-called 10 vol% "blend wall" is diminishing even as U.S. producers are losing access to foreign demand.

One effect that reduced demand growth expectations is having on the ethanol production outlook is lower ethanol prices, both on an absolute basis and relative to gasoline prices. A gallon of ethanol has only 67% of the energy content of a gallon of gasoline, yet the price of ethanol has at times been 50-75% higher than that of gasoline on a volumetric basis (see figure). This ethanol price premium has insulated producers from poor operating conditions in the past. The premium disappeared in Q1, however, and ethanol has traded at something close to parity with gasoline for the last few weeks.

This lack of a price premium has prevented U.S. ethanol producers from benefiting from the recent rally in gasoline prices. Instead, the crush spread has moved below its already-low levels as the ethanol price has declined even as the gasoline price has increased (see figure). While it remains in positive territory, this is only due to stable corn and natural gas prices over the same period. Both could turn against production margins if the recent cold snap that has taken hold across much of the country, including the U.S. Midwest, persists.

Finally, U.S. ethanol producers have also been beset by yet another round of RIN price volatility and RFS2 uncertainty following the EPA's recent decision to waive the requirement for many small refiners to participate in the biofuels blending mandate. Other things being equal, high RIN prices drive demand for ethanol since RINs can only be generated by the blending of biofuels with refined fuels prior to retail. Low RIN prices, on the other hand, weaken demand for the same biofuels. RIN prices have fallen sharply in the past only to rebound at a later date, so the current low prices should not be taken as a guarantee that ethanol demand will weaken under the RFS2 moving forward, but recent policy developments in Washington D.C. have done nothing to improve the operating outlook for ethanol producers.

Ethanol production economics are notoriously fickle given that they are function of, among other things, national politics, the weather, and international trade. Conditions can improve rapidly (and have done so in the past). Given all of the negative developments that have occurred of late, however, quite a bit will need to change before the share prices of U.S. ethanol producers are likely to recover.

