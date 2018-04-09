Freeport-McMoran: Grasberg Issue Remains On Focus While Copper Rally Outshines It

Image source: Company website.

Investment Thesis

Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE: FXC) has a competitive industry stance and a low cost nature of operations. It is the second largest copper producer globally with an approximate 10% market share. It is also the largest molybdenum producer and an important gold producer. The company is thriving on improving copper prices.

However, a key issue in FCX haunts its stakeholders with regards to the ongoing uncertainty about the final terms of agreement with the government of Indonesia. It involves the ongoing operations of one of its valuable assets, the Grasberg mining complex. FCX has share ownership at Grasberg through its 90.64% owned subsidiary PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI).

The ongoing uncertainty is centered on the following issues:

The ultimate value to be agreed on interest in Grasberg is required to be divested; The use of proceeds by FCX; The position of Rio Tinto, which after 2022 would have a 40% interest in all production; How the funding of the underground development will be undertaken; and Cost and funding for a new smelter.

In August last year, the company and the Indonesian government reached a framework agreement regarding long-term operations within Indonesia, which is still subject to documentation and board approval of FCX and its partners.

In this credit research, we will determine the validity of the market speculation that the Grasberg issue would dampen the outlook of the company. Some analysts have negative views on the company’s credit outlook because of the regulatory risk between the company and the Indonesian government, while some others recommend that its credit rating be upgraded.

Company Overview

Freeport-McMoran Inc. is a Phoenix, Arizona-based mining company that is predominantly involved in copper mining and the related by-product credits from the mining operations. The company's global footprint includes copper mining operations in Indonesia through its 90.64% owned subsidiary PT-FI, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Rio Tinto has a 40% interest through an unincorporated joint venture. The company is listed in the New York Stock Exchange.

Production

The company posted a strong operating performance last year. Outlook for 2018 remains similarly robust with management reaffirming its revenue guidance of copper (3.9 billion pounds) and gold (2.4 million ounces). Cost guidance is modest as marginally higher unit costs in North America will be more than offset by lower net cash costs in Indonesia. This is attributed to increased copper production and higher gold by-product credits.

While waiting for the Grasberg decision, FCX has shifted focus to the development of new projects to augment future copper production. The company has decided to start the development of the $850 million Lone Star Oxide project in Arizona. Capital expenditures associated with the Lone Star project are approximately $250 million in 2018 before increasing modestly to $350 million in 2019. Total capex guidance for 2018 is at $2.1 billion.

Leverage & Liquidity

This will be another year of deleveraging with expected Earnings before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization ((EBITDA)) growth of $7 billion to $8 billion at current copper prices and strong free cash flow generation.

Operating performance has rebounded strongly with almost $2 billion in free cash flow for the twelve months through September 2017. The combination of improved copper market fundamentals and reduced debt levels contributed to a reduction in leverage. As of year-end 2017, gross debt stood at $13.1 billion.

Debt/EBITDA ratio on September 30, 2017 was 3.2X versus 4.7X and 6.6X at the end of 2016 and 2015 respectively. Net leverage was 1.5X at year-end 2017 down from 2.5X at year-end 2016, and this trajectory of deleveraging would continue this year.

The company had a $5 billion cash position by the end of the third quarter of 2017. Full availability of liquidity is visible through the $3.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. FCX also boasts of favorable debt maturity profile following debt redemptions and free cash flow generation capability.

The management would surely focus on its maturities using excess cash, specifically the 6.75%/6.875% for the 2022 to 2023 maturities callable notes. It also anticipates that the $1.4 billion in debt maturing in March 2018 will be paid. Around 65% of the company’s total debt comes due between 2020 and 2023.

Credit rating may be downgraded should liquidity decrease significantly or negotiations with the government of Indonesia not conclude successfully.

Cash Flow

Cash flows remain robust as copper prices trade above $3.00/lb. Management’s 2018 guidance for operating cash flow would generate another $4.0 billion of excess cash flow. Cash balance would be approximately $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion, which is 50% of the current gross debt.

From the end of 2015 through March 2018, FCX has reduced its gross debt by more than $9 billion. Management had targeted to reduce its more than $20 billion debt balance by 50%, and the company is around $1.2 billion away at this point.

Grasberg

Grasberg negotiations continue to progress gradually, but there is no crystal clear path yet. FCX and the government of Indonesia target to complete negotiations before June 2018. Key details have yet to be worked out more particularly on ownership structure and fair market valuations.

The possible outcome would be that the potential sale of Rio Tinto’s stake in Grasberg could significantly cut down FCX’s required divestment in its subsidiary PT-FI. The Indonesian government subsequently is still allowed to own 51% of the project’s economics.

My Takeaway

FCX is poised to be the beneficiary of strengthening global economies and increased spending on infrastructure and construction. Although FCX will be able to benefit from favorable fundamentals such as rising commodity prices, strengthening economies, and increased spending on infrastructure and construction, I believe there is too much uncertainty with FCX’s mine ownership dispute of Grasberg in Indonesia. Grasberg is the largest gold mine and second largest copper mine in the world. About 31% of FCX’s copper and 99% of FCX’s gold are derived from this mine.

I noted the rising prices of copper and molybdenum will lead FCX to yield some 15% revenue growth and increased margins over the next eight years. There will be perhaps more potential deregulation and tax cuts. The Trump administration is eliminating regulations for businesses and trying to promote a reduction in the corporate tax code, and FCX is poised to benefit from these changes due to its industry leadership in the copper market.

In my opinion, copper prices still need to sustainably trade much higher before major producers like FCX will be incentivized to take on the substantial risks of new copper mine development. I noted that political and environmental permitting risks are as high as they have been in decades. Managements of diversified companies like FCX are likely to use very high discount rates when evaluating potential new projects.

Developing new copper mines is nothing like building a new smelter or steel furnace. Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia took 14 years. Safford took 20 years to permit and develop. Rio Tinto has been working on Resolution in Arizona for over 9 years.

FCX has to deal with many government regulations. FCX’s Contract of Work (COW) may be subject to termination if the company is not able to comply with all the contractual agreements. The COW expires in 2021, and it is currently under discussion with the Indonesian government, which is expected to extend the contract to 2041.

The current framework converts the COW to a special license, which would provide PT-FI with long-term operating rights through year 2041. FCX will divest ownership to the Indonesian government so that the latter owns 51% of PT-FI’s shares. FCX will continue to retain control over operations and governance of PTFI.

I also believe that asset sales, including a 13% stake in the Morenci mine, the sale of Tenke Fungurume, the sale of most of the oil and gas properties and a $1.5 billion at the market equity offering in 2016 and stronger free cash flow generation through 2017 all were instrumental in FCX's ability to reduce its debt.

Finally, I’m positive that even if capital expenditures tick higher, I still expect net leverage would continue to drop in line with the rising copper prices, increased production and growing free cash flow as management is keen to reduce further the company’s gross debt.

