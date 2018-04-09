2 Biotech Stocks Whose Rallies Should Continue

In the paragraphs below, we detailed why these rallies could continue in the weeks ahead.

However, two biotech stocks managed to push upward despite the downward tilt of the market.

After a promising start to the week, biotech turned over and went down with the overall market at the end of last week.

Today, we look at two small biotech stocks that bucked last week's downward tilt in the market to head higher. Both rallies could continue in the months ahead as each stocks seems to have an attractive risk/reward profile at current trading levels.

First up is Clovis Oncology (CLVS). This member of the Holding Pen within The Biotech Forum portfolio had a nice week in a down market. In mid-February I singled out the stock as one of two oncology names that looked oversold when the shares traded at ~$50.

The name has moved up more than 10% since then despite the volatile market. The shares had a good week and rose Friday despite the market losing over two percent on the day thanks escalating global trade tensions and a weaker than expected Jobs Report.

What helped the shares rise against a dismal market backdrop was a positive FDA ruling. The government agency granted its lead drug Rubraca an label expansion for second-line or later maintenance treatment in patients with the cancer. Importantly, the extension came with a "clean label." Rubraca will compete in this indication against Lynparza from AstraZeneca (AZN), which has a label warning for pneumonitis, as well as Zeluja from Tesaro (TSRO), which warns for blood toxicity and cardiovascular events. First year sales of Rubraca totaled just over $55 million in FY2017 with its limited third-line BRCA-mutant ovarian cancer treatment label.

Not surprisingly this "win" brought about some positive analyst commentary on Friday. Suntrust Robinson ($90 price target) and Credit Suisse ($86 price target) both reissued their Buy ratings on this oncology name. I would expect more analysts to chime in with their own positive views on Clovis in the week ahead given this victory.

Clovis Oncology has also been a frequent target of buyout rumors. This FDA decision certainly does nothing to undermine its desirability as a purchase by a larger suitor as it removes uncertainty around the investment case on Rubraca -- the key asset for Clovis.

Rubraca will also have several Phase 3 trials going on this year in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) blockbuster oncology drug Opdivo. Three different trials for this combination should commence by mid-year 2018. Also in its extensive pipeline for expanding uses for Rubraca is one to treat castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Topline Phase 2 data from this study TRITON2 should hit this fall.

This week's trading action could be the start of a larger rally for this mid-cap (~$2.8 billion market cap) oncology stock. The current median analyst price target on CLVS is just north of $85.00 share, implying just over 50% upside from current trading levels. The company ended 2017 with over $550 million in cash and marketable securities. The company burned through some $260 million in cash in 2017, but cash burn should lessen as Rubraca sales continue to ramp up.

Next up is Intrexon (XON) which was up some 10% on the week. The stock is now up some 30% since its CEO bought one million additional shares in the company on January 19th (which is why I always watch insider buying in this sector closely).

In addition, the company posted some impressive fourth-quarter results on March 1st. Intrexon posted a loss of 23 cents a share. However, this was nine cents a share above the consensus. More importantly, it was accomplished by a much better than expected 67% surge in year-over-year revenue. It should be noted that revenue included a one time $29 million bump on revenue recognition. However, overall licensing sales did grow 32% year over year.

Intrexon is a complex holding company which one can ascertain by reading the first page of the company's press release that accompanied the better than expected fourth quarter numbers. The market also seems to rewarding Intrexon's evolving business model that is articulated well within a recent interview with the company's CEO.

Due to the company's complexity, the company gets sparse analyst coverage despite an over $2 billion market capitalization. The only analyst ratings I can find on Intrexon over the past six months are a reissuance of a Buy rating by Northland Securities ($17 price target). Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating ($39 price target) just over five months ago.

The company ended 2017 with some $75 million in cash on the books. It added just over $85 million to those holdings through a second carry stock offering in January. This addressed any near- and medium-term funding needs.

As you can see from the above chart, Intrexon was once much more highly thought of by the market. Sentiment does seem to be shifting into a more positive direction in recent months, however. I think investors should take the time to read through Intrexon's latest conference call transcript to get a feel on how many businesses this holding company has its hand in. After that, I think longer term investors should become comfortable with this name's attractive risk/reward profile and myriad "shots on goal."

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS,TSRO,XON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.