Tesla: The Model 3 Moment Has Arrived

After production stabilizes Tesla should begin to implement its economies of scale capabilities coupled with its multifaceted competitive advantage to greatly improve margins and become profitable.

The company registered another record number of VINs in one day recently, and even Bloomberg's estimates have surged to well over 2,300 models per week.



Source: InsideEVs.com

Tesla's Model 3 Moment has Arrived

After months and months of debate, criticism and doubt, the Model 3 moment has arrived. Tesla (TSLA) is finally producing well over 2,000 Model 3s per week, and looks to be on track to meet its end of Q2 goal for roughly 5,000 Model 3s per week. This is crucial, because when Model 3 manufacturing levels out at 5,000 units per week Tesla can begin to impose its economies of scale capabilities, can greatly improve margins, and can finally start to achieve profitability going forward.

Tesla’s iPhone Moment

The Model 3 shares many characteristics with Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. The Model 3, like the iPhone is a very coveted product, has a large consumer following, was highly anticipated and, perhaps most importantly, is living up to its enormous hype. Another thing that makes Apple and Tesla somewhat similar concerning the iPhone and the Model 3 is that both companies created amazing products by doing things in a unique way.

Neither is a breakthrough invention, seemingly the companies are just able to design, package, assemble, and deliver their products in a way that is most appealing to consumers. Yes, I know what a lot of you are saying, “Apple makes so much money and Tesla is losing truckloads”, also, “there is so much competition from established automakers right around the corner, they will eat Tesla’s lunch”.

Well, the iPhone also had plenty of competitors that were right around the corner. By the way, how’s Nokia and Research in Motion doing now? Just because other companies are following Tesla into the performance 100% EV space doesn’t mean they will take the lead in this segment. In fact, I am confident Tesla will continue to lead due to its massive head start, and multiple advantages.

Also, just because Tesla is not profitable now does not mean it will be unprofitable forever. To the contrary, once Model 3 production stabilizes the company will be able to begin implementing its economies of scale capabilities coupled with its multifaceted competitive advantage.

While the two products share many similarities Tesla’s business is much different from Apple’s and requires much more capital to get things going due to its position in the heavily CapEx extensive automotive segment. Once again, this does not mean the company won’t be profitable at some point soon. Simply expecting for Tesla to be profitable at this point in its development process is unrealistic.

Model 3 Production is Finally Taking Off

The takeoff in Model 3 production is becoming more evident by the day. Tesla finished Q1 with a Model 3 production rate of over 2,000 vehicles per week. This is close to the most recent projections calling for 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of Q1. Even Bloomberg is now estimating over 2,300 Model 3s per week are being assembled. Moreover, production appears to be accelerating further with nearly 5,000 new Model 3 VINs being registered in just one day recently.

These developments firmly suggest that most of the bottleneck issues and other setbacks have been addressed and production is steadily improving. Furthermore, the newfound evidence indicates that Tesla can or may even be likely to achieve its 5K Model 3 target by the end of this quarter. This now opens the door to significantly improved margins (up to 25% gross margin for the Model 3 in the intermediate term), and eventual profitability going forward. The 25% gross margin is something Elon Musk feels Tesla can attain within the next few quarters.

Dual Motor Model 3 is Coming

In addition to the improved quality concerning the recent batch of Model 3 vehicles, Tesla is already planning to introduce a dual motor, all wheel drive version of its hit vehicle as early as this summer. Also, I think it’s fair to mention that despite some of the “original Model 3 issues” overall Model 3 owners appear to be extremely happy with their cars. Model 3’s initial quality score came in at over 93%, even higher than Tesla’s prior vehicles.

Source: en.yibada.com

The all-wheel drive, duel motor version is likely to attract a whole new wave of customers as the Model will likely offer superior performance, much better traction in northern regions, as well as several other advantages. It’s somewhat like Apple’s introduction of the iPhone Plus. Different dimensions and options are likely to attract more customers and will eventually lead to a diversified lineup of various products.

2018 Model 3 Production Estimates

If Model 3 production figures stay constant once manufacturing reaches 5K units a week throughout the rest of 2018 Tesla’s results should appear approximately as follows:

Q1: 9,766

April: 2,500 (per week)

May: 3,000

June: 4,000

July: 5,000

August: 5,000

September: 5,000

October: 5,000

November: 5,000

December: 5,000

The reason I used a conservative number of 5K per week for the remainder of the year is because of Elon Musk’s prior remarks that once production hits 5K the company will focus on improving margins instead of ramping production to 10K right away. The CEO also mentioned that he expects the Model 3 to yield a 25% gross margin yearly next year. However, if Tesla can ramp production above 5K this year, naturally the production and revenue figures will be higher than my estimates.

Model 3 Estimates

April through December combined monthly figures = 39,500 x 4.33 (average weeks per month) = 171,035 units + 9,766 (Q1 vehicles) = about 180,801 Model 3 vehicles in 2018. 180,801 vehicles x $47,500 (estimated average selling price per vehicle) = about $8.6 billion in revenues. T

This additional revenue should give Tesla combined revenues of well over $20 billion this year. Roughly $20 billion in sales is the current consensus estimate for this year. However, some analysts’ estimates do go as high as over $26 billion this year.

My Estimates

Model 3: $8.6 billion

Model S/X: About 100,000 units, at an average selling price of about $90,000 = $9 billion

Non-Automotive Sales Revenue: $3.4 - $4 billion

2018 Total Revenues: $21 - $21.6 billion

For those of you saying, hold on, but where are the profits? I will just say that Tesla is still in the revenue growth comes first part of its development cycle. To grow revenues by about 80% annually for several years is no trivial feat. Tesla’s revenues were just $2 billion in 2013, and five years later are likely to be around $20 billion. That’s a 10-fold increase in 5 years, which is incredible, especially considering most of Tesla’s revenues come from the automotive sector.

Tesla: Guggenheim Note

Guggenheim’s Rob Cihra recently introduced a bullish note on Tesla citing various positive developments materializing at the company.

Model 3 finally starting to ramp, production over 2k per week and 4X higher than Q4 exit.

40% Q over Q production growth

5,000K per week now appears doable by end of Q2

Positive operating cash flow in 2H 2018 seems likely

It’s unlikely the company will need to raise capital through debt or stock this year.

The positive note culminates in a $430 near term price target for Tesla. I agree with most of the points mentioned by this analyst and share a similar view on Tesla in general.

Technical Image

Tesla’s stock price retraced all the way down to the $240 - $250 level, a key support level last tested more than a year ago. Now the stock is at another important technical juncture the $300 level resistance. The CCI, RSI, full stochastic and other technical indicators are illustrating that Tesla became grossly oversold over the past few weeks, and a shift to more positive momentum appears to be taking place.

Source: StockCharts.com

Also, let’s not forget that Tesla’s decline was highly correlated with overall market weakness, and was further exacerbated by the relentless onslaught of negative news flow. News cycles change, and so long as the current downturn proves to be a correction rather than a bear market, Tesla shares should continue to recover and are likely to rally into year’s end, barring any further significant negative developments.

Why I Bought Back My Tesla Shares

The bottom line is I believe in Tesla. It’s been a rocky road but the company is demonstrating that it can do amazing things, construct remarkable products, and win over countless consumers. Most importantly right now, is that the all-important Model 3 production is beginning to show signs of real promise and suddenly 5K Model 3s per week seems highly plausible within the next few months.

Moreover, once production levels out at about 5K a week, Tesla can begin to implement its economies of scale capabilities coupled with its multifaceted competitive advantage to greatly improve margins, which should eventually lead to profitability.

I have been an investor in Tesla since mid-2013. I’ve owned the stock throughout most of that time, trading around certain events. My most recent prior entry was back in November 2017, around the lows slightly below $300. The reason why I sold recently is because I knew that if the $300 level gat breached much lower prices were very possible. The breakdown occurred, my position got stopped out. However, I rebought on the vicious rebound and with the fundamental image improving around Tesla I am very content in holding my Tesla stake into the future.

Note: SA has introduced a new feature. Hit the "Like" button if you enjoyed reading my article. Also, feel free to hit the "follow" link to receive updates about my future ideas. Thanks for reading!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

To receive real time updates, and get more information about this idea as well as other topics please visit the Albright Investment Group trading community. Join us and receive access to exclusive content, trade triggers, trading strategies, price action alerts, and price targets. Theses value adding features are available only to members of our trading community, and are not typically discussed in public articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.