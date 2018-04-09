WD-40: An Ideal Buy And Hold

While a better price would be preferred, we still stand by our call that this is an ideal buy and hold over time.

The WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) remains one of our absolute favorite household names and it has just reported earnings and that necessitates that we follow-up on our long thesis. As you may recall, we consider this American staple a buy-and-hold success story. We have predicted substantial upside for the company, albeit, slowly. We believe that despite the present quarter being a bit light on certain aspects of sales and margins, the fundamental long-term buy and hold thesis remains intact. We are buyers on meaningful pullbacks. Let us discuss.

Recent price action

Since our last buy call reiteration, shares have appreciated another 4%, even after pulling back a few points following this earnings release and the general market malaise we have experienced in recent sessions:

We still believe new all-time highs are likely this year, barring continued volatility in the broader global financial markets. While the headline numbers were below consensus expectations (on the top line), and this along with margin concerns drove shares lower, there were still key positives to be aware of. Fundamentally, the story is intact. WD-40 products have staying power, and we trust in management to work out any and all weaknesses. The company will always have a market for its flagship multi-purpose maintenance products under the WD-40 brand, but we still need to focus on the key fundamentals to ensure the stock is healthy, which we believe it is.

Top line commentary

One of the key issues we are looking for are steadily increasing sales. When the top line shows stagnation, or worse, contraction, we become concerned. That said, take a look at the last few Q2 sales results:

As you can see, growth in sales continues, like clockwork. There is simply consistency from the company. While there is the occasional downside surprise, or the occasional impact from currency issues on international sales, we believe the trajectory of sales are incredibly strong.

This is exactly what we want to see out of a long-term buy and hold recommendation like WD-40. Now, sales for the quarter were impacted positively by currency issues. On an absolute basis, sales for the third quarter were $101.3 million, which was actually up 5% year-over-year. This was essentially in line with our expectations for the quarter of $101.5 million. Our expectations were slightly more conservative than analyst consensus, and consensus estimates were missed slightly by $1.2 million. These results suggest our annual expectations for $398 to $405 million in sales is on target.

With the international lines of business, the company is continuously exposed to currency issues. Depending on exchange rates, currency can weigh, or in this quarter's case, be a benefit. If we look at the sales on a constant-dollar basis, net sales for the quarter would were a touch lower. Controlling for currency, sales were $97.0 million overall, which was still a strong 4% rise. The more international sales the company registers, the more it will be impacted by currency issues. So where are the sales?

Sales growth internationally

Currency exchange issues can complicate forecasts, but we firmly believe that one of the key strengths of the company is international growth. Opening up new lines of business overseas and bringing the company's effective and innovative products to new markets solidifies this company as a quintessential long-term holding. As you can see, the growth over the last three years has been strong looking back at the last three second quarters:

Net sales by segment for the quarter were 44% in the Americas, 39% in EMEA and 17% in the Asia-Pacific region. This continues a trend of higher international sales. Last quarter, sales in the Americas were 47% of total revenues. Five years ago, they were over 50%. Now this is not because sales are falling in the Americas. Generally speaking, they have been on the rise longer-term, although have stagnated slightly in recent second quarters. Net sales in the Americas were essentially flat from a year ago.

Sales in the Americas saw a touch of weakness thanks to lower sales of home care and cleaning products, but maintenance products offset almost all of this weakness. We have no concerns over these sales, as the company's products are so far reaching and constantly in demand. We do however want to see new and innovative products come to market to supplement the company's already impressive sales of its established maintenance product sales in the United States, Latin America and Canada.

We are also encouraged by the trajectory of net sales internationally. Sales in EMEA increased 9% in the quarter on the back of solid maintenance product sales in the European direct sales market, but there was some pressure from an 8% decline in the distributor markets. Of course, the direct sales were up a whopping 18% in that division. As the year progresses, we continue to expect increasing sales in EMEA in both lines. Further, international sales were also bolstered by sales in Asia-Pacific, which increased a strong 9%.

Sales in the key market of Australia were up a solid 13%. Further, sales were also incredibly strong in China, rising 19% as the economy continues to improve there and the company has done an amazing job penetrating these markets. One negative here is that a higher level of promotional activities were indeed necessary to achieve these sales. Still, expenses were surprisingly well managed to drive these sales as whole, and as such earnings were propelled significantly higher.

Bottom line commentary

So, we have some color on what is driving sales, but what is going on with the earnings picture? We want to reiterate that the bottom line has continued to be strong as earnings have generally met or beat our estimates over the last 3 years. While the company saw some weakness to end 2017 and start 2018, here in this quarter we saw WD-40 once again surpass our estimates, which is impressive because our earnings projections were more liberal than the Street consensus. We felt sales were about what we expected, but believed earnings would benefit from multiple cost savings initiatives. On the back of strong fiscal discipline, earnings were strong. Take a look at the trajectory of earnings in the last few second quarters:

Despite some pain last year, the trajectory has remained positive. This is strong. Net income was $14.8 million, up 20% compared to last year's quarter and earnings per share came in at $1.05. This more than surpassed our projections by a solid $0.06 margin, as we expected solid cost controls. However, gross margins actually took a hit. While overall expenses were well managed, helping deliver strong earnings, the heavy promotional activities and higher commodity costs did weigh a bit on margins, as they fell to 55.1% from 56.4% last year. This is one concern we have moving forward.

While margins were under pressure, and sales were up moderately, why were earnings so strong? Earnings rose thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as favorable currency. Favorable currency boosted the bottom line by $0.06, while the tax impact was roughly $0.04 per share. The favorable currency was much higher than expected. If we look at performance on an EBITDA basis, growth was still present. EBITDA was $21.1 million versus $20.5 million a year ago. This is still a 3% increase. So, what can we expect going forward?

Updating our expectations

For the first time in a long time, foreign currencies are benefiting earnings. That is a very bullish sign. Further, the company continues to demonstrate organic growth as sales of both multi-use and specialty products continue to grow. We are further encouraged by the international growth we have witnessed. We continue to suspect that this growth will continue. After Q1 we provided estimates for the year. We are revising slightly below, but our 2018 numbers remain bullish, and likely more so than others. Thus far our bullish outlooks have been surpassed mostly surpassed.

For the year, we see net sales growth of 6%-8% (up from 5-7%). We see net sales coming in between $402 million and $412 million (up from $398 to $408 million). We see this as likely given better than expected international growth and favorable currency exchange rates. While margins contracted a bit this quarter, we see them remaining strong, but are revising expectations lower thanks to higher input costs, now approximating 55%-56% (down from 56 to 57%). This revision accounts for our expectations for expense growth of 2.5%-3.5%, with advertising and promotional spending representing 5-8% of sales. Despite our slightly revised expectations lower for margins, the higher top line and expected tax rate of 22-23% has led us to increase expectations for the bottom line. We see net income coming in at between $55.8 million and $57.0 million (up from $54.6 to 56.0 million). This translates to roughly $3.99 and $4.11 per share, depending on share count.

Advice on the stock

So, what should you do here? Our revisions are mostly bullish, but we think the Street reacted by selling the news thanks to the margin pressures. Further, even with our bullish outlook, shares are somewhat expensive on a forward earnings basis of 31 times earnings. Still, shares have been considered 'overvalued' for many years. The same overvalued argument has been made since we initiated coverage.

While a better price would be preferred, we still stand by our call that this is an ideal buy and hold over time. We would not buy here but remain bullish. Given the current market climate, an entry below $123 for adding shares is ideal as this would put forward earnings back under 30, a level the stock has had no issues expanding from.

While long-term entry at current levels will pay off, we try to maximize returns for our followers. Sales are rising on a currency neutral basis. Earnings are rising. There is no denying that the company continues its slow and steady growth. The fundamental story has not changed in many years. Coupled with the growing dividend, and share repurchases, the name is simply a winner. We like winners, and as such, we like WD-40.

