Now Is The Time To Buy Oracle

After hitting highs of over $52 a few weeks ago, Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) stock lost around 15% of its value and currently trades at $44.8. The decline came after the company announced its 3rd quarter results, which many considered unimpressive. On top of that, fears over a possible trade war with China and privacy issues have negatively impacted the technology sector. This dip has created an opportunity to buy Oracle, the fourth largest software company in terms of sales, at a discount price.

ORCL data by YCharts

Q3 Results and Cloud Computing

On March 19th, 2018, Oracle announced Q3 total revenues were up 6%, totaling $9,771 million. Total revenue for the first 9 months was $28,579 million, also a 6% growth compared to this point last year. Their most impressive growth came in the cloud revenue, which grew by 32% to $1.6 billion this past quarter. For the first 9 months of FY 2018, total cloud revenues are $4,552 million, which represents a 42% growth compared to last year at the 9-month mark. For a well-established company such as Oracle, 6% of growth is a good indicator, and the accelerated growth in cloud revenues is a great sign considering the company is banking heavily on its development.

In the earnings call, Larry Ellison, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, explained the importance of their cloud services and what to expect:

Oracle's fully autonomous self-driving database is now available in the Oracle cloud. No other cloud provider has a fully automated database. One that automatically and immediately applies security of assets without requiring any scheduled downtime. Oracle's autonomous database features are absolutely unique. There are more autonomous cloud services to come. Over the next few months, we expect to deliver autonomous analytics, autonomous mobility, autonomous application development and autonomous integration services. Oracle's new suite of autonomous PaaS services delivers an unprecedented level of automation and cost savings to our customers. Our highly automated suite of autonomous PaaS services reduces cost by reducing human labor and improves reliability and security by reducing human error. No other cloud provider has anything like it.

Cloud computing allows greater integration of networks and flexibility, with automatic software updates and immediate application of security measures. Oracle's new cloud services will give customers the opportunity to transition several of their procedures to the cloud, reducing the amount of human work needed and costs. With management aiming to transition the 85% of customers that don't use their cloud services yet, and a continued rise in demand and adoption of cloud services, Oracle is well positioned to continue their fast growth in cloud services.

Some other important notes from the earnings call:

Guidance for Q4 has revenue growing by 1-3% in USD, while their cloud services (including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS) growing between 19% to 23%.

For the full year, apps ecosystem will grow around 10% and the tech ecosystem will grow around 5%.

Q4 Non-GAAP EPS are expected to be around $0.92-0.95.

The company had a one-time net charge totaling $6.9 billion related to 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For FY 2019, the expected tax rate is 19.5%.

Fundamental Indicators

At the moment, Oracle has a price over earnings ratio of 18.04. For comparison, Red Hat (RHT) (71.03), VMware (VMW) (31.59), SAP (SAP) (27.04) and Salesforce.com (CRM) (259.15) all have considerably higher P/E ratios. This means the company might be undervalued compared to its competitors. Also, of all the companies mentioned above, only Oracle (1.7% dividend yield) and SAP (1.26% dividend yield) distribute dividends.

One thing that worries investors about Oracle is its high degree of debt. At the moment it has a 1.15 LT Debt/Eq. For comparison, Salesforce.com (0.15), RedHat (0.53), Sap (0.2), VMware (0.51) and Tableau Software (DATA) (0) all have significantly lower long-term debt to equity ratio. While this situation is not ideal, I don't believe it will be a problem going forward. Considering Oracle has a P/C ratio of 2.55, the company seems well positioned to pay off any debt without trouble. Their Quick Ratio of 4.3 indicates Oracle could repay 4.3 times its short-term debt using only its most liquid assets. However, it also indicates the company has too much cash sitting in its reserves, which could mean they are not making effective use of it to grow the business. Their large amounts of cash could be used to repay debt, acquire other companies, increase dividend payouts or invest in new projects. (Ratios from FINVIZ)

(Chart taken from Finbox.io)

In the chart above we can compare Oracle to its peers and sector. Their net profit margin of 25% indicates that for every dollar of revenue, around 25.5 cents end up as earnings. This is a great indicator, especially when considering it is over six times the average of its competitors. Oracle's ROIC (9%) and ROA (7.6%) are also both very high, and they show the company is good at allocating capital and resources to generate earnings. Finally, their ROE of 18.9% is over 17 times that of their peers and almost 5 times the average of the sector. This also shows the company is efficient at allocating shareholders equity.

(Chart taken from Finbox.io)

Above are projected EPS for Oracle for the next 10 years. For 2022, EPS are expected to be around $3.78, which would represent a 11.33% CAGR for the next five years. For 2027, EPS are expected to more than double to $4.82, which implies growing at a 8.1% CAGR for 10 years.

Price Targets and Fair Value Estimates

(Chart taken from Finbox.io)

Using 12 different models, Finbox.io calculated Oracle's average fair value at $54.23, which represents a 21% upside. In the chart above we can also see that the average price target for Wall Street analysts is $55.35 (25.69% upside). Lastly, the market shows us the range of prices the stock has traded over the past year. As it's clear, the actual price is near the lower end ($43.6), which suggests the stock is trading at a discount compared to previous weeks and could see a rebound.

TipRanks consulted 16 analysts, out of which 9 recommended buying and 7 holding. They also calculated the average price target at $56.57, which represents a 26.19% upside. This average is very similar to the one calculated by Finbox. The low projection in Tip Ranks is $53 (18.22% upside) while the high is $61 (36% upside). Lastly, Finviz has Oracle's price target at $55.54 (23.9% upside).

Conclusion

The recent decline in Oracle's stock price has created the perfect opportunity to buy a well-established company at a discount. Oracle is still producing massive revenue, with the potential to keep increasing its sales through their new cloud offerings. Their financial indicators all look great, especially when compared to similar companies; and analyst are expecting the price to climb to the $55 range. Overall business looks good for Oracle, and I believe once the market stabilizes, Oracle will rise high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.