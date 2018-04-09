Applied Materials: Major Growth Driver Overlooked By Management

If given more priority and resources it can become a major growth driver within the next five years.

The emergence and rapid growth of disruptive technologies such as the Internet of things, big data, AI, VR, smart assistants and self driving cars will ensure that the semiconductor industry will continue to experience healthy growth and demand over the next few years. The smart assistants market on its own is expected to grow at a CAGR of well over 30% between now and 2023, according to Markets and Markets. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a segment which is ready to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Changing Market Environment

When an industry experiences rapid growth, such as semiconductors in 2017, it's bound to attract many market entrants eager for their own slice of the cake.

However, it is extremely difficult for market entrants to undercut market leaders and even more so to offer an improved product or service (see Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) vs. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD)). If a company manages to do either of those, it won't be able to sustain its momentum, because larger companies tend to have massive cash reserves enabling them to fund multiple R&D projects. It would be just a matter of time before they are able to bring a superior product, that's competitively priced, to market and reclaim any market share newcomers gained.

Another problem is that the semiconductor industry is highly competitive and rapid technological change is common, meaning that innovation is critical in order to stay ahead, but it's rather expensive. So what are these market entrants, whom have no significant experience or funds, to do?

Applied has been spending massive amounts on RD&E recently - averaging 15% of net sales in RD&E over the last five years. In 2017 RD&E alone amounted to just over $1.7B. Applied is required to spend these large amounts in order to remain a market leader in the semiconductor systems segment of their business.

Why not leverage all this research and experience? Providing consulting services to this myriad of market entrants could enable Applied to recover most of the R&D expenditure. Consulting services would entail activities such as helping customers, through discoveries from R&D, in optimizing fab productivity to achieve substantial cost savings and higher yields. They also would be able to assist customers in solving production problems associated with attempts to produce an improved product.

Working with Applied would allow smaller and newer companies to capture market share at a fraction of the cost. Also beneficial is the fact that Applied currently has 90 locations which are in close proximity to customer sites. The result is that Applied would not have to spend large amounts of cash to take advantage of the emerging demand. A few tweaks to their current setup can ensure long-term and sustainable growth for investors in the form of a bigger and less volatile market.

Therefore Applied could benefit from the semiconductor boom and continued demand in a much easier and less costly way by positioning the AGS segment as outlined above.

Proof Of Rising Demand

The percentage of Applied's sales in the United States has declined during the past three years, but Asia Pacific has been picking up the slack. Notable customers include Samsung Electronics (OTC: OTC:SSNLF) (23% of total sales) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) (15%).

This makes the push for the local manufacture of semiconductor products in Asia evident. Korea and China are experiencing massive growth in customers, suppliers, and competitors to Applied Materials. Their respective governments could impose restrictions or regulations that would require the use of local suppliers, or partnerships with local companies. The chances of this becoming a reality are much more likely. China already has a thriving semiconductor sector due to investment from the government’s National IC Industry Investment Fund. If such restrictions or regulations are implemented it may turn out to significantly affect Applied's business, especially in semiconductor systems. One thing that these newer, local companies do not have however is the technical know-how stemming from years of experience and significant R&D. This is what Applied is failing to notice.

In the most recent earnings call, Applied mentioned that China is a market where its penetration in service is very high as they assist global and local companies with the ramping of new fabs in multiple locations. With demand for AGS definitely healthy, why isn't management focusing more on it?

My guess would be that since Applied already has put so much money into display, they are giving this segment increased attention in an attempt to avoid failure and limit financial loss.

The Neglect Of AGS

Looking at senior management, the first signs of neglect start to emerge. The semiconductor systems segment has Prabu Raja as its SVP. The display and AGS segments have to share a SVP, Ali Salehpour. I'm not challenging Mr. Salehpour's ability, but it simply cannot be expected of either of these segments to perform as well as semiconductor when it needs to share resources.

This didn't affect the AGS segment however, as it surprised management in Q1 by growing revenue 30% YoY. Still, it seems, management isn't impressed. In the Q1 earnings call it was said that Applied is committed to shifting money from lower to high return areas before increasing R&D.

Obviously this is not the case as money is continually poured into display which is said to be the next "major growth driver" for Applied. A quick look at Q1 results shows that display net sales grew a mere 8%, but operating income is down 12% YoY. This is proof of management's large investment into this redundant segment. It also indicates lack of commitment to their own view of shifting money to higher return areas - if that were true more funds would've been allocated to AGS which grew by much more.

Arguably the most frightening thing about Applied's display segment right now is news of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) beginning to move display in-house. This will put pressure on management as they start worrying about the future of this segment which has received massive investment to date. That's only the start of the display segment problem, because it's also receiving a lot of competition from Asia.

Final Thoughts

I'm not sure whether Applied's management is purposely ignoring the demand and future potential of the AGS segment or if they are simply too busy with their thriving semiconductor systems segment to notice. Either way, if the opportunity isn't realized and resources allocated soon, Applied will be affected negatively.

It's only a matter of time before the restrictions mentioned are brought on by the Chinese government, especially now with the recent trade friction between the United States and China. The result is that local fabs would be forced to use semiconductor equipment made by local companies, whom are funded by the government, instead of Applied. The only option to remain competitive in China would be to shift focus away from the display segment and start positioning AGS as the "go to" for the growing number of new companies requiring assistance and consulting services.

AGS provides a unique opportunity for growth at low cost, but unfortunately it remains unnoticed.

The booming semiconductor industry seems to keep hiking Applied's share price to new highs, but as soon as China announce anything remotely similar to our discussion above, the price won't remain so favorable. Hopefully the next earnings call will shed some light on management's medium-term strategy and how they plan to address the issues mentioned throughout the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.