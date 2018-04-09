Polar Power: Sales Ramp Is Starting To Show Results

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) has been rolling out its growth infrastructure throughout 2017 in order to expand its footprint internationally. This was the key reason behind its IPO in December 2016. The company's short-term prospects have been negatively impacted as its main customer, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), reduced its spend on Polar's products while also bearing the costs of its infrastructure ramp up. This has weighed on Polar's shares. Beneath a poor year-over-year result, Polar's sales have been diversifying, with the signing late in 2017 of a second Tier 1 telecom customer, with several other prospects potentially going live in 2018, including a third Tier 1 customer.

The market has largely ignored Polar's progress on developing its infrastructure and its growing sales prospects. These efforts, if successful, will swing the company to a strong profit level due to the economies of scale in its business. Q1 2018 results will likely give the market an early hint to the impact of the recent Tier 1 telecom customer win. The company may also have a number potential material customer wins, both domestically and internationally, which could serve to catalyze the share price upward.

Background

Polar designs, develops, manufactures and markets a series of hardware applications backed by Direct Current (DC) power generation. The company has initially targeted customers that require either solid back-up power generation or power generation in isolated locales. For these reasons, the telecom business was a natural target market for Polar’s products. It has significant infrastructure in its cellular towers that cannot afford to have down-time, while having many remote locations as well. Telecoms are continually working towards achieving better coverage in more remote areas, most notably outside of North America where the power grids are often unreliable or non-existent. Polar provides some additional details behind their telecom focus:

Source: Company Presentation

I provided further detail on Polar’s base business in my initial review of the company in July 2017 here. There are other additional applications for their technology, with the military being targeted next by the company.

Recent Performance

The company’s shares have largely traded sideways since I profiled the company, trading in a range between slightly over $4 and just of $6 per share, well below the IPO price of $7:

POLA data by YCharts

The company is still very young as a public entity. The company had been developing this technology privately for a number of years, including several proof of concepts in the telecom industry, both in North America and abroad, which eventually led to a game-changing deal with Verizon in 2013. This led to a successful sales ramp with Verizon with company revenues peaking in 2016 at $22.9m. The company chose to go public in December 2016 at $7 per share to raise the funds to expand its technological offerings as well as its sales and marketing presence.

The company is very tightly held, with the founder Arthur Sams holding over 55% of its outstanding shares:

Source: Company Presentation

The high insider ownership aligns management strongly with shareholders, but the small float definitely makes it harder to market the company. With a small float, the share price often reacts very strongly to material company news.

Polar has done a lot over the last year to advance its business strategy. Management has ramped up its sales presence around the globe with offices/sales staff established in the US, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Dubai, Dominican Republic, Poland and Romania. Its development team also continued to advance its next generation products over the course of 2017. Despite these milestones, Polar’s financial performance for fiscal 2017 did not reflect this progress when compared to 2016. The company acknowledged this performance lag in its corporate presentation with sales, gross profit and operating profit all falling year over year:

Source: Company Presentation

I believe Polar has made better progress than these high level numbers appear to show, exclusive of the operational milestones I noted above. This does require a deeper look at how the company’s results have developed over the last year.

For a company that just went public, a 37% drop in sales year over year would normally be viewed as a disaster for shareholders. If you bought shares at the IPO price of $7, you may feel like it has been with the stock trading just above $5 currently. Polar’s reliance on sales to Verizon at the time of the IPO (91% of sales in 2016 were to Verizon) made them a risky proposition. This reliance made Polar very susceptible to a change in capital plans by Verizon, which happened in 2017 as I detailed here. The Verizon deal was more about proving the commercialization of Polar’s DC power generation products; the fact it was profitable in 2016 was more of a bonus.

In the short run, the Verizon revenue pull back negatively impacted the company’s annual results. Fortunately, Polar has had an eye towards diversifying its revenue base since its IPO, building this goal into its business plan. Several data points in Polar’s quarterly data indicate that this has already begun in earnest.

Less Reliance on Verizon. Polar reported that its percentage of revenues attributable to Verizon continued to drop on a YTD basis. In raw terms, the 2017 revenues for Verizon developed as follows:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Verizon Sales $4.6m $1.8m $2.2m $1.7m $10.3m Non-Verizon Sales $0.4m $0.7m $0.8m $2.3m $4.2m Total Sales $5.0m $2.5m $3.0m $4.0m $14.5m % Verizon 92% 73% 74% 43% 71%

Source: Company 10-Qs, 10-K

Verizon revenues stabilized on a quarterly basis after the sharp drop in Q2. It should be noted that this is year 6 of Polar’s relationship with Verizon and it is only a year removed from doing $20.9m in business with them. There is certainly a chance that sales could rebound, but at worst Verizon is still an important customer for Polar.

The non-Verizon sales have begun to pick up to compensate. Polar’s new Tier One customer provided 14% of Verizon’s revenues in 2017 ($2.0m), with their total non-Verizon revenue totaling $4.2m, up over 100% from 2016’s $2.0m. Although the totals are modest, this is a good start towards reducing its dependence on Verizon.

Normalizing Its Result. I am generally hesitant to “normalize” results, as it can allow a lot of excuse generation. In Polar’s case, it does help to illustrate the impact of its sales drop, as compared to the planned increase in spending on its sales & marketing group and its R&D group. The spending increase from 2016 to 2017 for these line items was $2.0m, which is a pretty big impact for a small cap company, representing over 15% of its revenues. Normalizing the 2016 result for 2017’s spend level gives us the following:

2017 2016 Revenue $14.4m $22.8m Gross Profit $4.8m $10.2m Operating Income ($0.8m) $5.4m

Source: Company Results

The takeaway from this is that the spend level they have ramped up to seems appropriate, especially if management is able to increase sales beyond 2016’s level. This will require sales to monetize their Tier 1 carrier approvals and to make strides internationally.

Increasing Quarterly Sales. Polar’s revenues have been increasing since Q2 2017 on a sequential basis, but the seeds for this began even sooner. This is best illustrated through the concept of order entry. Polar discloses its order book (or backlog) each quarter, along with its sales for each quarter. Order entry is essentially the amount of work the company brings in during a given time period, even if it is not billed in the period. This gives us an idea of how much revenue a company is generating. Order entry, by definition, is the sum of closing order book + quarterly sales - opening order book. We can see this metric began picking up in Q1:

Period Revenue Order Book Order Entry Notes 2016 Q4 $7.3m $3.1m N/A Verizon driven 2017 Q1 $5.0m $1.0m $2.9m 2017 Q2 $2.5m $1.7m $3.2m Verizon slow-down 2017 Q3 $3.0m $1.5m $2.8m 2017 Q4 $4.0m $1.8m $4.3m New Tier 1 customer

Source: Company disclosures, Author calculation of order entry

We can see that even as Verizon revenues fell off in Q2, which the company could see happening and disclosed in advance, Polar’s revenue from other customers increased. At year end 2017, Verizon’s business only made up 44% of Polar’s backlog; the new Tier 1 Customer made up 37% with military work making up a further 14%. This is the most diversified revenue generation the company has had in its public history. The new Tier 1 customer contributed 45% or $1.8m of Q4 revenue. The company also disclosed that this same customer’s revenue run rate in Q1 was 3x the Q4 level:

Source: Company Presentation, April 2018

This trend would lead to potential revenue attributable to this new customer of $5.4m in Q1 alone. The company noted this in its March 2018 presentation, which is almost the entire way through Q1. This gives me comfort that Polar should derive at least $5.0m in revenues in Q1 for that customer, well above Polar’s performance in any quarter of 2017. Polar has negotiated a three year contract with this customer, and during a ramp up phase, I don’t believe it is unreasonable to assume a similar spend level to 2016’s Verizon performance. Q1’s early returns give some credence to this assumption.

Verizon is looking to roll out its 5G network in 2018, which will require increased power generation and larger towers. Polar’s products could be either added on to existing towers in series to boost their power at a more economical cost, or they could be used to swap out older equipment. Polar should benefit either way. For this reason, I believe 2017’s sales levels may be the low point with Verizon in the near-term.

Polar disclosed that it is completing a six month test with a 3rd Tier 1 telecom and is negotiating a three year deal covering 2018 through 2020. Should this contract come to pass, we could assume a similar ramp up sales performance, though it likely would only be realized in the second half of 2018.

The company is also in the final stages of tendering to both the US Army and FEMA, with purchase orders expected in 1H2018 to support the Robotic Mule program and disaster relief. This could provide a further sales boost, though not to the same magnitude as the telecom business.

It is not hard to see that 2018 is setting up quite nicely for Polar. Looking at what we know, 2018’s revenue level could develop as follows:

$20.0m – 2 nd Tier 1 customer (based on Q1 run rate)

Tier 1 customer (based on Q1 run rate) $10.0m – Verizon (based on 2017 results and 5G roll out)

$10.0m – 3 rd Tier 1 customer (rolling out in 2H2018)

Tier 1 customer (rolling out in 2H2018) $2.0m – military initiatives.

With revenue of $42.0m, if we apply a margin of 40% (the midpoint between 2016 and 2017’s levels), we end up with gross profit of $16.8m. Taking off the current expense run rate of $5.5m, we have an EbIT level of $11.3m.

We have to bear in mind how small Polar’s market capitalization and enterprise value is. Fully diluted, Polar is currently trading at a market cap of $51.2m; taking off its cash balance of $14.2m at December 31, 2017, this leaves an enterprise value of just $37.0m. Comparing this to my 2018 revenue and profit projection, Polar is conceivably trading at less than 1x EV/2018 Sales and 3.3x EV/ 2018 EbIT.

Polar doesn't have a true competitor trading in its market cap range with any competitors largely being small divisions of larger companies or private. The company is poised to show significant growth (anywhere from 25% to 200%) off of weak 2017 numbers. There is also the largely un-tapped international market, along with the potential military applications, give Polar some substantial blue sky markets going forward. Discounting for the risk due to their small size, a 10x EV/EbIT multiple seems appropriate. If we apply this multiple, we have an upside target of over $12/share, well above current levels.

In a more conservative outcome, let's say that the 3rd Tier 1 customer fails to materialize, which takes out the $10m back ended revenue in 2018. This would give us a revenue level of $32m, gross profit of $12.8m and EbIT of $7.3m. The multiples are still very inexpensive with EV/Sales at 1.2x and EV/EbIT of 5.1x.

Given that the 3rd Tier 1 customer revenue wouldn’t be realized until the second half of the year, I don’t see it as too far out of line to see revenues of $7.5m in Q1. This would match the company’s revenue from Q4 2016, when the company went public, while being up substantially from Q4 2017.

The Takeaway

Polar has come a long way since I first looked at the company. The company was in the middle of implementing a large roll out of its organization, with an expanded sales presence and a larger R&D spend. The IPO proceeds have given Polar the room to launch their business plan, along with a buffer to withstand the Q2 Verizon sales drop.

Polar is seeing tangible effects of its sales force expansion, already adding one new Tier 1 telecom to its Verizon business, with a third under negotiations. It has several international campaigns underway as well, which may further enhance its financial prospects. The second Tier 1 customer is already contributing to the Polar’s revenues in 2017, with potentially even higher returns in 2018 based on early returns. It is not out of the question that the company could begin to show a substantially higher growth rate. Even if they fall short on the 3rd Tier 1 customer, a record year for revenue appears to be on the horizon for Polar Power, which should bring with it a re-rating of the company’s shares. The small float of shares will exacerbate any market reaction, with over 60% of the shares held by insiders.

The company has made some major strides to reduce its dependence on Verizon revenues, but they still represented a major portion of revenues in 2017. Polar has made significant strides to reduce its reliance on any one customer, as it had set out to do in its IPO prospectus. At this stage, a loss of any of their customers would impair their short-term result, but it would no longer be a fatal blow. Polar’s business plan has started to bear fruit but has yet to reward shareholders, making this a very opportune time to take a stake in Polar Power Inc.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.