Seadrill Reorganization Obtained Near Full Support From Creditors

Investment Thesis

Seadrill (SDRL) remains a highly volatile stock that presents an excellent trading opportunity but should not be considered as an investment potential, at least until the company emerges from bankruptcy late this year. Hence, right timing and continuously following the legal situation attached to this Chapter 11 saga is of paramount importance.

On September 12, 2017, Seadrill finally filed for bankruptcy protection. For more than a year and a half, the company and John Fredriksen have been negotiating with the lenders and bondholders to restructure a total of $12.81 billion in liability.

Existing shareholders will only receive equity if unsecured classes at Seadrill Limited vote to accept the plan Current shareholders to receive 2% of reorganised equity in Seadrill Limited (before Structuring Fee and management incentive plan dilution)

Since then, the skepticism remained high, and the outcome depended upon the approval of the amended Restructuring Support Agreement [RSA] by the unsecured creditors which is what has been approved almost unanimously today.

If the Court confirms the amended restructuring plan in June, 2018, then shareholders will get ~1.9% (after deducting some residual) and get the opportunity to continue to participate in the new company Seadrill. Seadrill is now expected to exit Bankruptcy early August 2018.

SDRL data by YCharts Apparently, the breakthrough in the February talks came after Seadrill agreed on claims from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering ("DSME") and Samsung Heavy Industries under Seadrill-guaranteed newbuild contracts for four drillships. The two South Korean companies had previously claimed a total of $1.7 billion in contingent liabilities.

Today's News

On Monday, April 9, the company announced the voting results for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Seadrill said on Monday:

The voting results demonstrate the broad-based support by creditors and shareholders of the Company's reorganization transaction, which provides more than $1.08 billion of new capital, defers all secured credit facilities' maturities by approximately five years, and provides significant covenant relief. A confirmation hearing on the Plan is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2018.

Of the 530 ballots cast by creditors voting on the plan, 529 or 99.8% of all voting creditors aggregated across all creditors classes, excluding ballots cast by holders of interests, voted to accept the proposal.

The company noted that the plan received approval from every single class of creditors and holders of interests entitled to vote, far exceeding the required thresholds.

The voting results demonstrate the broad-based support by creditors and shareholders of the company’s reorganization transaction, which provides more than $1.08 billion of new capital, defers all secured credit facilities’ maturities by approximately five years and offers significant covenant relief.

The question is: What will be the value of your SDRL shares after the company completes the restructuring?

Yes, I know it is very complicated and trying to understand in-depth the legal mechanism is an exercise that many authors and few shareholders like very much. But, is it really important? I mean does it make you a better trader? The answer is no. It is more confusing than anything else.

The right mechanism that should be analyzed is the "trading mechanism" or how the market is likely to react?

Hence, the question that should be asked first -- because we all know that the value of the old shares of SDRL will be very low -- is how low?

0.30, 0.20, 0.10 or less, we can always assume a value but the market will surprise us and we know that this is a futile exercise, to begin with. Time is precious in the trading world and to waste it is not an option.

Note: As a gamble, I have accumulated a medium position below 0.22 recently and I will probably take profit on any rally this week, which is likely after the news today.

what we know is that the restructuring plan is on its way to being confirmed by the Court and Seadrill will emerge from bankruptcy in August 2018. We knew it for over a month now and the stock always drops, just before an important vote and consequently rally when the news is announced. I expect to see this trading pattern this week as well, and I will not keep my position.

However, we know now for certain that it will be a recovery for common shareholders and the new company that emerges from the bankruptcy will be a strong one, which means that it could be a good idea to add to your losing position when SDRL starts to trade after emerging from Bankruptcy.

Do you remember how many "gurus," told us that I was wrong thinking that the old SDRL will survive this ordeal and old SDRL will NOT be likely canceled?

Furthermore, SDRL is still trading in the NYSE and I expect the stock to stay listed but with an important caveat; a large reverse split 1:75 or even more depending on the shares outstanding of the new company, will be a necessary step. The reason is simple, the NYSE requires SDRL to trade above $1.

Thus, I recommend adding to your position only after this all process has been completed successfully. No hurry here and plenty of time to act. I recommend adding because the new Seadrill will be stronger financially and own a very competitive fleet that will eventually perform well assuming an offshore drilling recovery starting in H2 2018.

Looking at the chart, we may eventually re-test the line resistance at $0.30 (sell flag).

