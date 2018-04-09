Walmart - Is It Cheap Enough Yet?

We would be more comfortable if the stock pulls back to below 14 times P/E ($70), or demonstrate that it can arrest the margin decline.

Despite the pullback, Walmart still trades at 17.5 times P/E, which is at the high end of its historical range, and above peers such as Target and Kroger.

Despite the pullback, Walmart is not cheap. The stock broke out of its traditional range of 13-18 times and traded to as high as 24 times P/E in late 2017.

Walmart has fallen from $110 to $87, dragged down by disappointments over the slower-than-expected e-commerce sales growth in Q4 2018.

Walmart has been sold down

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has fallen 21% from $110 in February to $87 currently. The sharp correction was due to its disappointing Q4 2018 results, and a lawsuit from an ex-employee which alleged that the company "issued misleading e-commerce results." The overall market weakness due to the escalating U.S.-China trade wars also did not help.

E-Commerce concerns

The key concern lies with Walmart's e-commerce revenue growth in the U.S. After posting strong growth of 60-63% in the first half of 2018, and 50% in Q3 2018, it slowed sharply to 23% in Q4 2018. The strong growth earlier was propped up by its $3 billion acquisition of online retailer Jet.com. Management also attributed the poor showing in Q4 2018 to execution issues and poor sales mix.

Still not cheap

Despite the pullback, Walmart is still not cheap. The stock went through a strong rally in September 2017 after registering several quarters of stellar e-commerce growth. Investors started to believed that Walmart has repositioned itself successfully in the online business like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and re-rated the stock above its traditional P/E range of 13 to 18 times, to as high as 24 times. Currently, Amazon still trades at 17-18 times P/E, which is not cheap by historical standards.

Source: Bloomberg

Trading above peers

As seen below, Walmart at 17.5 times P/E is still more expensive than its peers such as Target (NYSE:TGT), at 14 times P/E, and Kroger (NYSE:KR), at 11.5 times P/E, despite not having much higher growth. Costco (NASDAQ:COST) trades at a P/E of 27 times, but it has better growth and higher ROEs.

Walmart has guided for its e-commerce sales growth in U.S. to hit about 40% in FY 2019. But investors will most likely need to see proof of execution first.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

For Walmart to be considered attractive, we would be more comfortable if it drops back to below 14 times P/E. Based on consensus EPS of $4.95 for FY 2019, this works out to below $70, which is 20% below current levels. While this may look drastic, remember that just 12-15 months ago, this was where Walmart was trading at. Note that earnings have not improved in the past year, hence the rerating that we saw last year may be premature.

Walmart is investing heavily to grow its e-commerce business, and this has taken a toll on its operating margins. From 5.0% in FY 2016, it has fallen to 4.7% in FY 2017 and 4.1% in FY 2018. If margins do not recover soon, Walmart might find it tough to deliver the earnings growth to justify the high P/E.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.