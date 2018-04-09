AMC Enertainment: Premium Pricing Strategy Masking Cash Flow Potential

AMC's stock (AMC) has been beaten down in the past year for reasons that have been well documented, most notably, a period of weak box office performance that AMC did not navigate smoothly. This has given investors concern over both the future of both AMC and the theater industry as a whole. In this article, I will explain why the future looks bright for both from an investor's point of view.

The narrative around the theater industry is that it is in secular decline, however the reality is more nuanced. It is true that theater attendance has been on a downwards trend, but this has more than been made up for by higher movie ticket prices as can be seen in the charts below:



The North American theater industry has gone through significant consolidation in recent years (which AMC has taken a leading role in) and there has been a small net decrease in the number of theaters from 5,545 in 2007 to 5,398 in 2017. The four largest players captured 65% of U.S./Canada Box Office revenue in 2017 compared with 35% in 2000. These industry dynamics generate more leverage for exhibitors to maintain pricing power and receive equitable treatment from studios.

The big players in the exhibition industry are now AMC (AMC), Cinemark (CNK), Cineworld (LON:CINE) and Cineplex (TSE:CGX) (in that order by revenue). When analyzing an industry for investment opportunities I think it makes sense to spend most of one's time focusing on two companies: 1) the best managed, and 2) the cheapest. Cinemark is clearly the best managed company out of the big four. The Cinemark leadership team has done a superior job of managing costs, allocating capital and delivering consistent results in what is a seasonal business with high fixed costs and low variable costs. That said, due to where AMC is trading right now (the cheapest out of the four, even after accounting for the debt load), it presents significantly more upside over the next few years as the exhibition industry transitions back into the low capex business it traditionally has been.

Essentially, what's been happening in the theater industry, is there has been a drive to improve the customer experience through capital intensive projects such as installing recliner seating and premier audio and visual equipment. These projects experience high rates of return for the large chains that have the capital available to implement them. They are also non-recurring investments. Once an exhibitor spends millions of dollars converting a theater into the proven, modern format, that theater can run smoothly for several years with very minor further capital investment.

AMC and Cinemark have both been embracing this improved customer experience through recliner seating and great audiovisual technology, but AMC shareholders have the most to gain as these investments begin to roll off. This is best explained through the two tables below:

Capex/Current Market Cap 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 AMC 15% 15% 19% 23% 35% CNK 6% 6% 8% 8% 9%

Operating Cash Flow/Current Market Cap 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 AMC 20% 17% 26% 24% 31% CNK 7% 11% 11% 11% 12%

The bulk of AMC's capex is devoted to these non-recurring theater renovations. This capex has been eating through all of AMC's operating cash flow, which has the effect of making the business appear to be less attractive than it really is, when you account for the fact that capex at these levels is an unusual and temporary phenomenon for the industry. Capex has also likely already peaked for AMC, as they are guiding slightly lower for 2018 and will likely drop off in a significant way in the next few years as the bulk of the chain's theaters will have already experienced transformational changes in the past 3-5 years.

Once this happens, the operating cash flow generated by this business will be freed up to reduce debt, issue dividends and buy back stock. If you have the patience to look into your crystal ball 2-3 years from now, imagine a chain with a fully modernized fleet of cash flow positive theaters that require little capex to run, it's hard to believe that the company will still be trading at 3x operating cash flow, once a healthy fraction of that cash flow is available to distribute to shareholders.

AMC's valuation metrics will begin to normalize as this capital intensive, transitional period comes to a close, and the cash flow potential of this business is recognized by the markets. For that reason, AMC presents a solid investment opportunity for the longer-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.