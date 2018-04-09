Tesla Powerwall Will Surprise

Several announcements in just two months have led me to reconsider my projections.

Tesla (TSLA) bulls and bears are focused, rightfully, on Model 3 production rate. VIN trackers are popping up everywhere, as if how many units Tesla produced in the first few months of an exponential ramp has any bearing on how many Tesla will sell in 2019, 2020 and beyond, which is really what will matter to the company's intrinsic value. Always keep in mind that the stock price is about the future - not yesterday, not today, but the future. Yesterday matters only to the extent that it helps us predict the future. This is true, not just for Tesla, but for all companies.

So let us look at the future.

Tesla Energy

Stationary storage is a subject I struggled to understand for some time, so if you are feeling the same, you are not alone. Cars, I see every day. Lithium-ion batteries with a nickel, manganese, cobalt oxide cathode for use in increasing grid flexibility among several other purposes, not so much.

Institutional investors, however, know that stationary storage is an important opportunity for Tesla. The following is from a recent Bloomberg article:

We think what Tesla has achieved so far is pretty remarkable, but there’s more they can do in not just automotive, but the energy markets.

The words above belong to Tom Slater, a partner and fund manager at Baillie Gifford, one of the world’s most active technology investors, which owns about 7.6 percent of Tesla's shares.

There are three main components of Tesla Energy, Solar Roof, Powerpack, and Powerwall. And today, we will focus on Powerwall.

Recent News

In addition to the recent flurry of Powerpack news (here, here, here, here, here, here), which I had expected following Tesla's success in South Australia, there also have been a flurry of Powerwall news, which caught me by surprise:

Liberty Utilities is planning to launch a pilot program that would offer about 300 homeowners subsidized prices on Tesla’s Powerwall home battery units. Liberty expects to spend $7.3 million to install the Powerwalls and to save $700,000 a month, while its customers with Powerwalls should save about $1.8 million over 10 years in electricity bills. Green Mountain Power has received 2,000 Powerwalls and has installed more than 10 percent of them already. In February, Tesla deployed more than 300 Powerwalls in Hawaiian schools to cool down hot classrooms. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency announced $7.7 million in funding for Simply Energy to build a second virtual power plant across Adelaide: the $23 million project will deliver Tesla Powerwall 2 home batteries to up to 1,200 Adelaide households. The outgoing South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill had announced a deal in early February that 50,000 homes in the state would be fitted with 5 kW solar arrays and 13.5 kWh Tesla Powerwall 2 battery systems to create the biggest virtual power plant in the world. According to Electrek, the new Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall, a member of the Liberal party who just replaced the Labor party, threw some cold water on the project, which is so far still going forward with the first 1,100 installations, but it could face some red tape for the other 49,000 installations.

The above list is a subset of news that popped up in just the last two months, and I expect the flurry of news around Powerwall to accelerate in the coming months.

Supply Was Limited

Demand for Powerwall is not the bottleneck, but its supply has been an issue, because Powerwalls are manufactured at Gigafactory 1, which had struggled to ramp.

This, however, may be changing. In the last investor letter, Tesla signaled that the supply of stationary storage batteries may be tied to Model 3 battery pack production rate:

2018 will see major growth in Tesla energy storage deployments, as the production ramp of our storage products is just as steep as with Model 3.

In other words, while everybody has their eyes on weekly Model 3 production rate, the supply stationary storage products also may be ramping at a similarly exponential rate. This is important for investors.

What Do I Expect?

In the most recent multi-year forecast by product line that I periodically update for Value Portfolio subscribers, I had kept my expectations for 2018 low:

As I explained in Tesla: Expectations Are Low, the current stock price incorporates only small revenue contribution from Tesla Energy in the upcoming year.

Given the flurry of recent news, however, I'm more than doubling my expectation for 2018 and slightly increasing my units estimates for 2019, while keeping 2020 the same, which together reduces the ramp risk:

I expect Tesla Powerwall to remain supply constrained until subsequent Gigafactories start coming online, but still contributing $1.5 billion of run-rate revenue and $300 million of run-rate gross profits by 2020, and more than $10 billion of revenue and $2 billion of gross profits annually by 2025.

Risks

First, many of the announcements listed above represent plans for the future, which may not materialize or materialize at favorable terms to the company. The recent political change in South Australia and the subsequent uncertainty around the massive virtual power plant project is a good example of this risk.

Second, the profitability level of Powerwall is still not visible on Tesla's historical financial statements, so all we have is the management guidance that Tesla Energy's long-term profitability will approximate that of Tesla Automotive. Market participants will likely wait for Tesla to show tangible signs of improving profitability around Tesla Energy in the coming quarters, before pricing in its substantial growth rate.

One More Thing

Tesla recently increased the price of its 13.5 kWh Powerwall by 7 percent from $5,500 to $5,900, excluding the hardware cost of $600, for a total price of $6,500 per unit. Each customer may choose to buy several units depending on their needs.

This is yet another sign, at the heels of higher-than-expected Model 3 option prices, which seemingly has not caused reservation holders to run for the hills, that Tesla may be increasingly prioritizing profitability, as I have long argued for here and here.

Bottom Line

The recent flurry of project news around Powerwall point to increasing demand, while analyst expectations for the product remain low. If Tesla can ramp Powerwall supply just as quickly as Model 3, and deliver at the recently higher price, then Powerwall's contribution to Tesla's top and bottom lines may surprise both bulls and bears alike.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.