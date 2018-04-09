Surface Oncology Proposes IPO Terms

IPO valuation is rich for this early stage biopharma although it has enthusiastic support from existing investors.

The firm is developing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of various cancers.

Surface Oncology wants to raise $84 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Surface Oncology (SURF) aims to raise $84 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company has a pipeline of cancer treatment drug candidates focused on affecting the tumor microenvironment.

SURF’s lead candidate is still in Phase 1 development stage and management is asking for a high valuation at IPO, so investors should tread carefully with this IPO.

Company

Cambridge, MA-based Surface Oncology was founded in 2014 to develop next-generation therapies to assist cancer patients through specialized knowledge of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

Management is headed by CEO Jeff Goater, who has been with the firm since 2017. Prior to becoming CEO, Goater served as CBO from 2017 - 2018. Goater also served as CFO of Voyager Therapeutics from February 2016 to December 2016 and SVP of Finance & Business Development of the same firm from 2013 - 2016.

The goal of Surface is to become the leading TME [Tumor Micro Environment] company, developing next-generation immunotherapies for patients suffering from a variety of cancers.

Investors in Surface Oncology included Atlas Ventures (23% ownership pre-IPO) New Enterprise Associates (16%), Lilly Ventures (16%), Novartis (16%) and F-Prime Capital Partners (10%).

Technology

Surface Oncology is developing next-generation immunotherapies targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company’s programs reactivate both the innate and adaptive immune responses.

Below is a brief overview video of how tumor microenvironment study may improve cancer therapy:

(Source: Baylor College of Medicine)

Surface is using its understanding of the tumor microenvironment (TME) biology to target factors and cells that suppress patients’ anti-tumor immune response. The company aims to use its broad attack on the TME to convert patients’ non-responsive ‘cold’ tumors into immune-active ones.

The company’s programs are attacking suppressive metabolites, macrophages, regulatory T cells, and natural killer cells. Programs include SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, and SRF388, as shown in the pipeline graphic below:

(Source: Surface Oncology)

Surface’s lead product candidate is SRF231 which targets a protein called cluster of differentiation, CD47 (overexpressed by multiple tumor types and functioning as an immune escape mechanism). The CD47 signal is blocked by SRF231, making tumor cells vulnerable to macrophage attack.

In preclinical studies, Surface found that SRF231 exhibited potent inhibition of CD47 binding to its primary target, resulted in robust macrophage infiltration into the tumor, increased killing of tumor cells, and was well tolerated.

Management believes that the promising preclinical data supports the clinical potential of SRF231 as a monotherapy, as well as combined with other cancer therapies.

SRF231 began a Phase 1 clinical trial in February 2018. Initial clinical results are expected in the first half of 2019. Depending on the trial data, Surface intends to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the program in combination with other cancer therapies in patients.

The company has a strategic collaboration with Novartis. Surface is also supported by leading healthcare investors, including Atlas Venture, NEA, F-Prime, Lilly Ventures and Amgen Ventures. Management expects collaborator Novartis to advance SRF373 into clinical development in 2018.

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global immuno-oncology therapy market is expected to reach $42.97 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of around 14.6% between 2017 - 2022.

The main factors driving growth include the continued increase in the number of deaths from cancer every year. The improvement of treatments and reduction in recurrence of cancer post-chemotherapy is a focus of healthcare providers and is pushing the growth of the immuno-oncology therapy market globally.

The immuno-oncology therapy market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, cancer vaccines and others. Over the forecast period, monoclonal antibodies are expected to grow at the fastest rate.

By region, North America is expected to remain the leading region over the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence of cancer and increasing ease of access to modern therapeutics coupled with an expanding geriatric population.

In addition, the Asia Pacific is projected to show a very high growth rate in cancer immunotherapy adoption, driven by the rising incidence of the disease and in turn, rising mortality rate.

Competition

Surface Oncology faces competition from major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, governmental agencies, and public and private research institutions including:

Alexo Therapeutics

Arch Oncology

Aurigene

Blink Biomedical

Celgene (CELG)

Forty Seven

Novimmune

OSE Immunotherapeutics (OSE)

Sorrento (SRNE)

Synthon Holding

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Innate Pharma (IPH)

Palobiofarma SL

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Genentech (DNA)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche (RO)

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Sanofi (SAN)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO)

Pfizer (PFE)

Surface also competes with traditional cancer therapies such as chemotherapy.

Many patients do not benefit from ground-breaking therapies such as immunotherapies targeting inhibitory checkpoint receptors. Surface believes that a critical reason for this is the tumor microenvironment. Management believes that medicines such as SRF231 that change the suppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment can expand the number of patients that benefit from cancer immunotherapies.

Financials

SURF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue from its Novartis collaboration

Increased operating losses

Uneven cash flow

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Surface Oncology S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $12.8 million, 94% increase vs. prior

2016: $6.6 million

Operating Losses ($)

2017: ($46 million)

2016: ($18 million)

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $12.4 million cash used in operations

2016: $41.4 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $22.5 million in cash, $40.9 in marketable securities and $100.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

SURF intends to sell 6 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $84 million.

Certain of the firm’s major stockholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $25 million of company stock at the same price as the IPO. This is a positive signal for new investors and is typical of biopharma firms that successfully IPO.

Additionally, Novartis has agreed to purchase $11.5 million in shares of its common stock at the IPO price in a private placement. This is a positive signal for prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $370 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to advance SRF231 through initial Phase 1 clinical trial results, which are expected in the first half of 2019; approximately $35.0 million for ongoing research and development activities related to our other product candidates and additional programs; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which will include hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Evercore ISI.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

