CBOE Holdings: Volmageddon Creates Opportunity

Since the beginning of the year, the market has seen a significant increase in volatility. One of the beneficiaries of an increase in volatility is CBOE Holdings (CBOE) as they are the provider of VIX futures & options. However, the market has not agreed, the share price is down 12% from the since the beginning of the year and 20% since the closing high at the end of January. Surprisingly, there have been no articles on CBOE this year and with the company reporting earnings in just under a month; I thought it would be a good idea to cover the company given the events that occurred during the first quarter.

VIX Volume

During February, the VIX had what Seeking Alpha called "Volmageddon", where it was noted that CBOE had its best week ever in terms of VIX Futures, VIX Options, and S&P Options. One great thing about CBOE is that they put out monthly reports on the products that they offer. The table below from the February report shows how massive in scale the volume increase was. Options volumes were up 43.1% y/y and futures volumes were up 84.3% y/y.

CBOE February Trading Report

Q1 Volume Overview

Just this past week, CBOE put out its March trading report and within that report, it gives YTD data. If you look at the far right side of the table, its shows YTD data for all the products that CBOE offers. Compared to last year, Option volumes for YTD are up 30.6% and futures volume was up 41.8%. In addition to those important areas, the other business areas for CBOE all showed strong increases.

CBOE March Trading Report

XIV Shutdown Impact

After the massive spike in the VIX caused the popular VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV) to blow up, a common theory was that VIX trading volumes would decline if a large VIX related product closed down. The following chart from YCHARTS with the cursor on February 15th, shows that VIX volumes have been steady. February 15th was the last day of trading for XIV. The risk of low volumes was one of the reasons why J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock in the days following the large spike in the VIX.

YCHARTS

Bitcoin Bonus

With CBOE, you have the added bonus of having exposure to the growth in the popularity of Bitcoin Futures trading. The follow chart shows that volumes for Bitcoin futures have been steady throughout the quarter even though the price of Bitcoin has gone down a lot. Bitcoin futures are not likely to be a needle mover right now, however, in the future; being one of the two futures providers will likely be beneficial if/when there are investment products like ETFs with Bitcoin futures within them.

ThinkorSwim

Technical Outlook

When looking at the technical outlook for CBOE, it looks like CBOE could be near a buying opportunity. Friday was the first day since October 2016 that shares of CBOE closed below the 200-day moving average. Some investors may see this as a bearish sign, however, the cross below the 200-day moving average was not a large volume spike and as you can see in the chart, previous times when CBOE was below the 200-day moving average have been good buying opportunities.

ThinkorSwim

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe CBOE holdings is worthy of consideration at these levels given the record quarter that CBOE is likely to report. There is also the added bonus of Bitcoin futures and the technical outlook, which shows a buying opportunity could be near.

