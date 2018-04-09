Jane's March Dividend Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts

Jane's IRA's have a slightly different focus because she still has several years before retirement which gives us time to maximize her dividend income.

This is the first month I have officially tracked dividend income (in an article) in Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts. Her combined dividend income totaled $883.70.

Investment Thesis

March marks the first month that I have tracked Jane's dividend income from her Traditional and Roth IRAs. Unlike the taxable account, we did not start making significant changes to Jane's retirement accounts until after the first of the year. Because of this, there are a number of stocks in Jane's retirement accounts that have yet to pay a dividend but this trend will quickly change as more of Jane's stock purchases become seasoned.

I've decided to write Jane's retirement review as a separate series because the approach we are using is different than the approach used in developing the taxable account (more on this in the next section). The goal of this series is still to develop a database that allows for year-over-year (YoY) comparisons that demonstrate the power and simplicity of dividend investing. In addition to documenting the past, I also like to forecast the upcoming month of dividends because I believe it helps keep expectations in check.

The second major difference is that there will be active trading done within Jane's retirement accounts.

As always, I would like to include a disclaimer that this article is based on an actual portfolio for clients' of mine and that all figures and trades stated in this article actually took place (unless otherwise noted).

Traditional and Roth IRAs Vs Taxable Account

As mentioned previously, the reason for writing this article as a separate series is that I dedicate more time to monitoring and making changes to Jane's retirement accounts than I do to her and John's taxable account.

One of the reasons why I spend more time making changes to the retirement accounts is because I do utilize an approach that includes slightly more buying and selling activity (the same concept is true of John's retirement accounts which I will be writing as a separate series in the next few days). I want to clarify that this does not mean that I am constantly buying and selling stocks hoping to generate outsized gains for Jane's retirement but that I am strategically purchasing shares that can be held on a long-term basis or sold if their price target is met. I will provide some examples of trades that I have made later in this article to help clarify my strategy.

Secondly, the taxable account generates consistently increasing dividend income from predictable stocks and so the goal is to continue maintaining this account (unless fundamentals deteriorate to the point where an investment must be liquidated). The retirement account consists of similar high-quality stocks but we are more likely to sell at a certain price target because of the tax-advantaged status.

Lastly, there are far more stocks I am willing to consider in a retirement account versus a taxable account. For instance, I am quite fond of Canadian banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). In a taxable account, all of the dividends paid by these companies would be subject to a 15% Canadian Withholding Tax (which would normally be 25% withholding but is reduced due to a tax treaty) in addition to normal U.S. Taxes. When held within a tax-advantaged account, the Canadian Withholding Tax of 15% drops to 0%. Investors should be aware that every country has its own rules and treaties, therefore, I would like to make it clear that investing internationally is far more complicated than this and that it is always best to consult a tax professional.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

It's worth noting that one of the three stocks, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) that provided increased dividends in Jane's retirement accounts is the same ones that were mentioned in my article John And Jane - March Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account. For this reason, I won't rehash what has already been said other than stating what the increase was.

Archer Daniels Midland: ADM's dividend was increased from $.32/share per quarter to $.335/share per quarter. This represents an annualized increase of 4.7% YoY. This results in a current yield just over 3.09% based on a current share price of $43.37.



Digital Realty (DLR): There's not much to dislike about DLR (or data center REITs for that matter) as it represents a business model that is meeting the demand of the data-hungry world. DLR has leveraged its size and efficiency to create value for shareholders and generate substantial dividend payouts during that process. I am hoping to buy back in at roughly $101/share which would result in a yield of approximately 4%.

DLR data by YCharts

DLR's dividend was increased from $.93/share per quarter to $.1.01/share per quarter. This represents an 8.6% increase and a major YoY increase from $3.72/share to $4.04/share annually. This results in a current yield just under 3.90% based on a share price of $104.30.

Trowe Price (TROW): TROW's share price had been on a tear since April 2017 but has since settled down from its 52 week high of just over $120 per share. Over the last few years, TROW has missed a few earnings but generally speaking, the stock has killed it on its earnings reports and boasts increasing net income and significant free cash flow.

TROW data by YCharts

TROW's dividend was increased from $.57/share per quarter to $.70/share per quarter. This represents a 22.8% increase and a major YoY increase from $2.28/share to $2.80/share in annually. This results in a current yield of 2.68% based on a share price of $104.38.

Trade Examples

As mentioned above, I am willing to engage in select short-term trades with the intent of picking up capital gains. My criteria for choosing when to enter into these trades is somewhat subjective (for example, I don't necessarily require a stock price drop by a certain amount or specific events to take place), however, I do require that the stocks reasonably satisfy the following conditions:

Worthy of being held long-term - Some of these trades can play out over the course of two weeks and others can take months. Because of the risk associated with this process, I will only purchase stocks that I would normally buy on a long-term basis. If the share price drops I don't want to feel the need to sell at a loss and focusing on high-quality stocks mitigates this risk significantly. Pays a Dividend - Stocks that make my list almost always pay a dividend (and so far I have only made trades using stocks that pay a dividend). High-quality stocks with a history of paying a dividend are inherently safer and more stable.

Here are some examples of trades I have made that utilize this strategy. The first example is of Stepan Co. (SCL) which was a trade made during the month of February.

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, this trade played out over the course of 13 days and resulted in a total gain of $669.82. So what made me choose to enter into this trade?

SCL is actually a modestly-sized position in John and Jane's taxable account and although the dividend yield typically hovers around 1% I like the growth prospects, industry diversification, and dividend potential. With a payout ratio less than 20% and 50 years of continuous dividend increases, SCL is one of the safest possible stocks in John and Jane's portfolio.

So when I saw SCL drop to a 52 week low of $68.75 I decided to initiate a position of 75 shares at roughly $72/share. Meanwhile, I decided that I would be willing to sell at $80/share largely because SCL's average price over the last year has typically hovered around this level. Although we could have waited and nearly doubled the profit from this trade I believe it is important to never deviate from the rules (in this case selling at a specific price point unless you have information that suggests otherwise) you establish.

NVidia (NVDA) was another trade we initiated during mid-December after seeing share prices fall from about $215/share down to about $186/share. Here is the transaction associated with this:

While I consider NVDA to be a relatively safe stock I would not put it in the same category as SCL. At the same time, there were no fundamental reasons why NVDA's stock price dropped almost 15% in less than half a month.

We decided to sell NVDA sooner because of concerns associated with revenues that are generated from the cryptocurrency market. Even with the early sales of NVDA, we actually ended up selling shares early at approximately $241/share instead of the $250 price target. Ultimately, selling at $241/share was a wise decision as shares of recently fallen below $215/share.

Needless to say, a more than 21% return in roughly 2 1/2 weeks is something worth smiling about. Here are the additional trades that were made during the month of March:

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

DLR shares had a total average cost basis per share of $102.42 (including fees) and a grand total of 250 shares. We sold 150 shares for $104.88/share resulting in about $370 in capital gains in addition to the additional $151.50 of dividend Jane collected for holding those shares pass the ex-dividend date. This created a total gain of over $520.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

I opportunistically purchased Clorox (CLX) (which is one of the larger holdings in the taxable account) after seeing shares hit a new 52 week low. The chart for Clorox shows that there is reasonable support around the $125 range (which results in a yield of approximately 3%). This resulted in total capital gains of $205.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

I opportunistically purchased Inter Parfums (IPAR) after seeing the stock hit a three month low and strong support around $41 per share and resistance around $48/share. With this in mind, we were able to add another $250 of capital gains over the course of a month.

Because this article is focused on dividend income I will not be focusing on the capital gains generated from these trades and their impact on monthly income generated. I will, however, continue including these trades in my monthly summary. It is likely at some point I will produce a quarterly or semiannual article that will track realized gains from stock sales.

March Income Chart and April Estimates

I have created the following charts to assist with keeping track of John and Jane's retirement portfolios, with the intention of maintaining a database that can be compared on a month-to-month and YoY basis. Green is used to show when dividends were actually received while yellow represents dividend estimates that haven't occurred yet (estimates).

Here's Jane's Traditional IRA:

Here's Janes Roth IRA:

Below is a chart that shows the total dividends received in the Traditional and Roth IRA accounts for the first three months of the year.

Here's Jane's Roth IRA:

As you can see, Jane's retirement accounts have investments that still need to season before their dividend income will become trackable. Because of this, I expect it will take at least three more months before we have a complete understanding of the type of dividend income her portfolios generating. What makes this more difficult than the taxable account is the fact that there will be buying and selling of stocks which is likely to distort the dividends and balances associated with these accounts.

In addition to this, there are a number of positions where dividends have already been received but the position has been added to which means that some stocks will make larger payouts than they did in the previous quarter.

Conclusion

Jane's retirement portfolio is still in its infancy and so it will take time before she will have the stalwart and consistent portfolio she is looking for. All things considered, the dividend income has been reasonably high even though many of the stocks have not recorded their first dividend payment. Between both her Traditional and Roth retirement Jane's retirement accounts, I expect her March dividend income to be approximately $1070 in total.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the available investments out there so I would love to hear some feedback in the comment section about any investments you think would be beneficial for John Jane's portfolio. My last article had some great suggestions for the taxable account!

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA's they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: (ADM) Archer Daniel Midland, (BMRC) Bank of Marin, (BNS) Bank of Nova Scotia, (CBL+D) CBL Properties, (CLX) Clorox, (CM) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, (CMI) Cummins, (DLR) Digital Realty, (DUK) Duke Energy, (EAFAX) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A, (ETN) Eaton Corporation, (OTCPK:EMRAF) Emera Inc., Gramercy Properties Trust (GPT), Hershey's (HSY), Intel (INTC), (IRM) Iron Mountain, (JCI) Johnson Controls, (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson, (MSB) Mesabi Trust, (O) Realty Income, (PFBC) Preferred Bank, (PFE) Pfizer, (POL) Polyone, (RY) Royal Bank of Canada, (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlets, (SNX) Synnex Corp, (SPG) Simon Property Group, (TD) Toronto-Dominion Bank, (TROW) Trowe Price, (USB+H) US Bank Preferred H-Series, (VZ) Verizon, (WBA) Walgreens, (WPC) WP Carey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, TROW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I recently sold a number of stocks I was previously long on in order to pay off a significant amount of debt and increase my cash-flow available for investing going forward.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.