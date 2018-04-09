Tesla Credibility Remains Questionable

While the markets are soaring on Monday, one stock that is not into the rally is Tesla (TSLA). The Chinese portion of the recent recall was announced, and CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet about the Model 3 again brings into question the company's production targets. For shares to hold the $300 level over the long term, Tesla needs to improve its credibility.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk was involved in an exchange on Twitter regarding the Model 3 seen below, specifically the dual motor version. Many deposit holders are waiting for other versions of the vehicle to go into production, like the standard battery one, but they continue to wait. Musk tweeted that before Tesla can add complexity that would hurt the production ramp, it needs to achieve 5,000 units per week.

(Source: electrek article discussing Musk's tweets)

The fact that Musk says "probably July" means that it is not definite that the new version will come out then, also meaning that it's not guaranteed Tesla will hit its 5,000 a unit week target by the end of Q2. As we know from many of Musk's previous statements, saying "probably" usually means not likely, because the Model 3 launch was "probably most likely" going to occur in 2016. Of course, his most famous recent statement using the phrase was in regards to full self-driving features, and as Bloomberg detailed, nothing was close at that point:

When Musk, was asked in January [2017] at what point Full Self Driving features would noticeably depart from Enhanced Autopilot features, he replied, via Twitter, “3 months maybe, 6 months definitely.” Nine months later, it has yet to happen.

I bring this up because of the company's latest quarterly production miss. While the Model 3 was supposed to be at 2,500 units per week at the end of Q1, Tesla was only a little over 2,000 units in the final seven working days of the quarter, and that involved a lot of help like moving workers from the Model S/X line. The company also said in its guidance that it continues to target "a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months."

We are almost a third of the way through April, so has Tesla even hit the 2,500 per week level yet? If so, we haven't heard from the company, and even if they did, was it just a one-week push or is it sustainable? On Monday, bullish Tesla analyst Trip Chowdhry stated that Tesla has easily surpassed this goal, likely producing 2,600 to 2,700 vehicles in the past week.

Of course, Trip was also on the record in mid March saying that the company would easily hit its 2,500 per week target by the end of Q1, and even Tesla management admitted in the most recent statement that it wouldn't even be there, only expecting to produce 2,000 in the next seven days (and that was April 3rd).

Many will also bring up credibility in regards to the statement in the quarterly release that Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year apart from standard credit lines. There is still an expectation that the company will raise capital this year, given all of its expansion plans that will be needed for the Model Y, Tesla semi, etc. Three analysts last week stated that they see a raise of at least $2.5 billion coming, probably in Q3 of this year. While Tesla management has quite often in the past struck down the ideas of future capital raises, we all know that many soon followed.

Even if Tesla only uses credit lines for funding, there is a major headwind that will continue to hurt the company's financials. As you can see in the chart below, and this is something I continue to discuss, the 3-month LIBOR rate continues to jump. This is a key funding rate that a number of Tesla's variable rate (but partially hedged) debt facilities depend on. Since the start of Q4 2017, this rate is up more than 100 basis points, a lot more than the 70 basis-point increase in the six previous quarters since the Model 3 was unveiled.

(Data sourced from St. Louis Fed. 3-mo. LIBOR page. *Increase so far in Q2. Check current rates here)

So even with the markets soaring on Monday, Tesla shares crossed into negative territory just after 12:30 PM. I believe this is because investors are again questioning the company's credibility, especially in regards to Model 3 production rates and the need for a capital raise. As a result, it would not surprise me if the company announces a push-back of its 5,000 per week target at the upcoming earnings report and the potential for another capital raise. Even if it doesn't detail these two items, Elon Musk's track record doesn't exactly give us confidence that they won't happen anyway.

