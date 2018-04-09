Disney's Gem Is Growing Value Nicely

Parks and Resorts will continue to add value for the foreseeable future and is, alone, one of the main reasons investors should entertain a stake in the business.

Despite a dip in some of its metrics in 2016, 2017 looks to have been robust and sales and profit continue to rise materially.

Disney is seen as a lot of different things, but it's undeniable that the core of the business is its Parks and Resorts segment.

When people think of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), it's common for them to think about the movies and cartoons the business is known for, and some investors may even think about the company's Media Networks segment, which consists largely of its ownership of ESPN and other networks. Of nearly comparable value to the company’s Media Networks, though, and certainly more visible, is Disney’s Parks and Resorts segment. Not only is the segment large and well-known, it’s also growing at a nice clip and adding significant value for shareholders over time.

Disney’s Theme Park business is big and growing

When it comes to theme parks, Disney has a near-monopoly. According to the Themed Entertainment Association, the top 25 theme park operators worldwide in 2016 (2017 figures don’t come out for another two months) brought in 438.27 million attendees. Of these, an estimated 140.40 million, or 32%, visited a park either owned by or branded with the name of Disney. As you can see in the image below, Disney's parks account for 4 of the top 5 most visited parks in the world, make up 7 of the top 10 worldwide, and make up 12 of the top 25.

*Taken from the Themed Entertainment Association

In addition to traditional theme parks, another big winner for the company is its ownership in water parks. In the image below, you can see that, in 2016, the company held the number 2 and number 3 spots for the top 10 water parks in the world, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach at Disney World, respectively, accounting for an impressive 4.37 million visitors per year combined.

*Taken from the Themed Entertainment Association

On the whole, 2016 was a positive year for Disney from an attendance perspective, with figures showing an increase of 1.8% compared to 2015 when they received 137.90 million visits. However, this growth was chalked up to the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort, which saw 5.60 million visitors. Stripping this out, the company’s attendance would have declined 2.2%, or 3.1 million. According to the Themed Entertainment Association, this drop was driven in large part by strong competition (thanks to Harry Potter) by Universal Studios, which is owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and by management’s emphasis on investing in Asia. In France, where attendance dropped 14% for the year, the issue stemmed from a mix of economic and political events, poor weather, and “overdue re-investment” in the company’s Disneyland Paris resort.

Although the Themed Entertainment Association hasn’t provided 2017 numbers yet, Disney’s 10-K does show that its troubles are likely behind it. As the graph below shows, park attendance growth in 2017 compared to 2016 was an impressive 13%. If the aforementioned attendance figures are correct, this would imply around 158.7 million visits for the year, up 18.3 million year-over-year. Management attributed the bulk of this rise to a 47% increase in international attendance thanks to Shanghai Disney Resort posting its first full year of results.

*Created by Author

The graph does show, unfortunately, that guest spend contracted modestly for the year, falling by 1%. This appears to have been driven by lower ticket prices at the company’s new resort in Shanghai and, in fact, results improved at Disneyland Paris as well as domestically (which grew by 2%). Once management nails down the right pricing in China, year-over-year growth should resume, but unlikely at the pace seen in prior years.

Financials are robust

With Disney’s large footprint comes significant opportunities for revenue and earnings growth over time. What the company has demonstrated time and again is that they have the right mix to bring in the business. Take a look, for instance, at the graph below. In it, you can see Park and Resorts’ revenue, segment profit, and profit margin. Sales between 2013 and 2017 expanded by 30.7% from $14.09 billion to $18.42 billion, while profit soared 70% from $2.22 billion to $3.77 billion. In all, this led to margins growing nicely as well. In 2013, the segment profit margin for Parks and Resorts was 15.8%. Last year, that number stood at 20.5%. Like revenue and profits, the firm’s segment profit margin for Parks and Resorts only shows improvements, even in times when the company’s attendance metrics are poor.

*Created by Author

Breaking out the numbers a bit, we can conclude that one area that has been particularly attractive for Disney has been its theme park admission revenue. In the graph below, you can see that this number has risen by 38.2% over the past five years, soaring from $4.70 billion in 2013 to $6.50 billion last year. Even in the difficult period of 2016, sales managed to expand 7.6% year-over-year, thanks to higher ticket prices more than offsetting lower attendance.

*Created by Author

One other noteworthy measure here has got to be Parks and Resorts’ return on assets. Over the past five years, significant investments by management into the business has sent the segment’s assets rising from $22.06 billion to $29.49 billion. This acts as a drag on return on assets, but even so the figure expanded nearly every year over the past five. What was 10.1% in 2013 has soared to 12.8% in 2017. This shows that even as management had to put money into growth and maintenance, that they found a way to improve how they do it nearly every year.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

It’s clear that the theme park operations owned by Disney are, by most every measure, a success and they provide a tremendous amount of value to the company as a whole. Of course, in the event that we see some sort of global economic downturn or even regional downturns that impact attendance and pricing/guest spend, this could prove a short-term bump in the road for Disney, but in the long run it's highly probable that these operations will continue to add tremendous value to the company and its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.