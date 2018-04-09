Broadcom: Is It A Bargain?

By Arrow Loop Research

Rick Neaton, founder of Rivershore Investment Research, a subscription-based technology newsletter, shares one of his top technology picks for 2018 with us: Semiconductor company Broadcom (AVGO) which today, April 9, 2018, is trading in the $230 - $235 range.

At the current price of around $234.00, AVGO has a trailing P/E ratio of 12.80 and a forward P/E of 11.30. Its PEG ratio is 0.84 and it pays a 2.85% dividend. During this period of high market uncertainty and following AVGO’s recent failed attempt to acquire Qualcomm (QCOM), AVGO’s share price has been very weak and volatile, making it an attractive speculation for investors who like to take advantage of low prices.

On Jan. 3, 2018 Rick analyzed AVGO's earnings for this year as follows:

“RIR sees AVGO earning $20.25 per share in non-GAAP EPS during its FY 2018. The current buy under price represents a 13.3 x multiple to its expected FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS. We feel comfortable increasing this multiple by about 10% above a normal 12x forward number because of the general guidance and targets provided by management in the last conference call. Management has a history of over-performing its initial guidance. So, we are hoping for about a 5% beat of these initial estimates by this time next year. But, that hope is not factored into the current price target. If management proves this hope valid, then the price target would be increased by another 5% over the next several months. A 5% increase in price based upon a 5% beat of initial expectations would result in a $349.50 price target. “AVGO announced a new interim quarterly dividend of $1.75. This works out to $7.00 annually. Better than expected cash flow synergies propelled this increase. AVGO seeks to pay dividends at a rate equal to 50% of its trailing twelve free cash flow. “AVGO has raised its FCF target from 35% to 40% of revenue. Cap-ex will remain level at 3% of revenue. Operating expenses will be targeted at 17.5% of net revenue. Operating margins will move to 47.5%. They were 43.1% in Q4-FY17. This suggests a new dividend rate in FY 2019 of about $9.60 per share annually ex-QCOM. “There exists a very good correlation between AVGO’s non-GAAP net income and its cash flow from operations. In Q4-FY17, cash flow from operations was 95% of non-GAAP net income. Free cash flow was $1.726 billion on $1.959 billion of cash flow from operations in Q4. In FY 2018, management expects cash flow to increase by about 5% due to organic revenue increases, about 20% due to Brocade’s additions to revenues, and by 8% due to increased efficiencies. This suggests free cash flow of $19.27 per share in FY18 and non-GAAP EPS of $20.25 if AVGO hits the midpoint of its revenue targets.”

After an unusual hostile takeover battle between AVGO and QCOM’s management, AVGO withdrew its final offer to buy QCOM for $79 per share. (QCOM’s management didn't do its shareholders any favors with QCOM’s strategic “win,” as QCOM’s shares are trading at a post-merger drama price of less than $55.) Rick described the unusual end to the proposed acquisition as follows:

“Yesterday, President Trump blocked AVGO’s attempt to unseat the board of directors at Qualcomm and ordered AVGO to end all attempts to acquire QCOM. The order cites national security reasons. The order was specifically issued under 50 U.S.C., Section 4565, which is the CFIUS enabling law."

The order stated:

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom Limited, a limited company organized under the laws of Singapore (Broadcom), along with its partners, subsidiaries, or affiliates, including Broadcom Corporation, a California corporation, and Broadcom Cayman L.P., a Cayman Islands limited partnership, and their partners, subsidiaries, or affiliates (together, the Purchaser), through exercising control of Qualcomm Incorporated (Qualcomm), a Delaware corporation, might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States …"

Even though AVGO was in the process of changing its legal corporate domicile back to the US, the Trump administration was able to use the CFIUS to stop the acquisition because AVGO had not yet completed the change.

Rick's valuation of AVGO never depended on the QCOM merger, though Rick expressed concern about the government's interference:

“Personally, I am concerned about the precedent set by this action. AVGO is de facto a USA company. While its legal address remains Singapore for the moment, its management headquarters are in Silicon Valley. Since the order does not elaborate upon the specific national security concerns that might happen, if they involve the 5G wireless standard, then has the foundation just been laid for the federal government nationalization of all 5G wireless networks? If driverless vehicles are the future, then would the government use the same rationale for interstate highways to nationalize the Internet? It’s the law of unintended consequences that concerns me here. But a more detailed discussion of these concerns is for a different report.”

With the QCOM acquisition off the table, AVGO can now map out another course. We think this company is trading at a compelling price and that it will continue to meet or exceed analysts’ expectations, while providing shareholders with a generous dividend.

With the recent turmoil in the markets, Rick writes,

“The price of an individual stock represents a present value based upon an expectation of a certain amount of future revenue and/or earnings. The calculation of that value is subjective. Even what constitutes a reasonable PE ratio is a subjective calculation. Certain systems make attempts to award values based upon "objective mathematic criteria." In the end, they are no less subjective than the RPI used by the NCAA tournament selection committee to calculate a team's ranking. Charts and other momentum indicators also are subjective attempts to impose objectivity upon a market of emotions. Economic conditions are merely rationalizations used by some investors to make a subjective decision to buy or sell a share of stock at a certain price. The reason that I combine charts with fundamental analysis is that they show me a picture of the range of emotions about a stock at any point in time. For example, they may tell me at what prices, a large group of buyers are less afraid to buy a stock and more afraid so that they sell a stock. Since human nature repeats itself because aggregate human behavior is predictable within a range of probabilities, charts and momentum indicators tell me when the risk of a change in group behavior has increased. This is why I keep emphasizing the perception over the reality.”

Arrow Loop Research's Strategy: We would buy the stock and/or sell a put on AVGO and wait.

By selling a 2020 $240 strike price put, for example, we would either keep the put premium or buy AVGO shares for a cheaper price in the future. With AVGO trading at around $234.00, if we sell the 2020, $240 strike price put, we’d collect approximately $4,450 for agreeing to buy 100 shares of AVGO for a net price of about $195.50 in January 2020. (These prices are moving up and down quickly, so they are approximations.)

Put premium of about $44.50 per share lowers the “if exercised,” worst-case, forced purchase price to just $195.50. That provides a maximum profit of $4,450 per 100-share commitment. Put sellers, on the hook to potentially purchase AVGO at $195.50, receive an extra 16% margin of safety versus AVGO’s $234.00 trade inception price.

In summary, we think people will look back at this period for AVGO as a good buying opportunity. Either buying shares or selling an AVGO put are ways to enter a position in a leading semiconductor company at discounted price.

Uncertainty about political developments and company earnings is putting a lot of selling pressure on AVGO and the markets right now, and it’s impossible to predict when this downturn will end. However, AVGO shares seem cheap at current prices and we are content to wait out the weakness.

From Broadcom’s April 9, 2018 quote, potential reward appears to far outweigh risk.

Rick Neaton, founder of Rivershore Investment Research (RIR), a subscription-based technology newsletter, has been investing and writing about technology companies for over twenty years. RIR covers key technology trends, publicly traded technology companies, and numerous investing themes. (Check out Rick’s RIR newsletter here.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short AVGO puts, long stock.