Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where does the decay come from?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 4/9/2018

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -4.41% 0.00% 0.00% 12.73% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -14.13% -0.90% -0.30% 31.52% -6.67% -2.22% -3 SPXU 12.17% -1.06% -0.35% -33.09% 5.10% 1.70% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT 2.84% 0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 8.15% -0.37% -0.12% 1.15% -5.75% -1.92% -3 TMV -8.28% 0.24% 0.08% -9.92% -3.02% -1.01% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ -7.13% 0.00% 0.00% 19.71% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ -22.01% -0.62% -0.21% 52.64% -6.49% -2.16% -3 SQQQ 20.17% -1.22% -0.41% -47.95% 11.18% 3.73% DJ 30 1 DIA -3.44% 0.00% 0.00% 18.47% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -11.61% -1.29% -0.43% 51.23% -4.18% -1.39% -3 SDOW 8.88% -1.44% -0.48% -43.02% 12.39% 4.13% Russell 2000 1 IWM -3.85% 0.00% 0.00% 13.38% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -12.25% -0.70% -0.23% 32.66% -7.48% -2.49% -3 TZA 10.13% -1.42% -0.47% -37.12% 3.02% 1.01% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 0.95% 0.00% 0.00% -0.59% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 1.04% -1.81% -0.60% -13.61% -11.84% -3.95% -3 ERY -5.30% -2.45% -0.82% -10.99% -12.76% -4.25% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 1.30% 0.00% 0.00% -5.10% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 2.56% -1.34% -0.45% -22.12% -6.82% -2.27% -3 DRV -5.24% -1.34% -0.45% 9.05% -6.25% -2.08% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 2.32% 0.00% 0.00% -5.25% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 6.39% -0.57% -0.19% -36.85% -21.10% -7.03% -3 DUST -8.28% -1.32% -0.44% -10.16% -25.91% -8.64% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -3.33% 0.00% 0.00% 21.52% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -11.45% -1.46% -0.49% 59.34% -5.22% -1.74% -3 EDZ 7.75% -2.24% -0.75% -51.34% 13.22% 4.41% Gold spot 1 GLD 0.53% 0.00% 0.00% 5.66% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 0.78% -0.81% -0.27% 9.06% -7.92% -2.64% -3 DGLD -1.76% -0.17% -0.06% -17.32% -0.34% -0.11% Silver spot 1 SLV -0.64% 0.00% 0.00% -10.91% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -3.41% -1.49% -0.50% -40.16% -7.43% -2.48% -3 DSLV 1.38% -0.54% -0.18% 24.48% -8.25% -2.75% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 3.10% 0.00% 0.00% -8.12% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 5.36% -0.84% -0.42% -16.72% -0.48% -0.24% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -12.53% 0.00% 0.00% 24.24% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -35.30% 2.29% 0.76% 54.98% -17.74% -5.91% -3 LABD 42.21% 4.62% 1.54% -63.59% 9.13% 3.04%

BDCL is an Exchange-Traded Note. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The largest decays are for inverse leveraged ETFs in Energy (ERY) and Emerging Markets (EDZ), with a drift about -0.8% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure.

The highest positive drift is in short Biotechnology (LABD) due to a steady short-term downtrend. The drift is about +1.5% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. This is a rare case of strong positive drift combined with strong gains (42%) for an inverse ETF.

In 1 year:

The two worst decays have been in leveraged miners, long (NUGT) and short (DUST). Large swings and daily moves in gold and related assets have resulted in a negative beta-slippage on both sides.

The highest positive drift is for the Emerging Markets inverse leveraged ETF (EDZ). The inverse Dow Jones leveraged SDOW is not far behind.

The inverse leveraged ETFs in the Dow Jones (SDOW), S&P 500 (SPXU), Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) and Russell 2000 (TZA) have a yearly positive drift. As a result, the inverse leveraged stock index ETFs have been cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings taking into account the systemic risk. The positive drift of SPXU normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure is 4.35%. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. However, the drift has become negative on the last 3 months with the return of volatility.

I expect SPXU, SDOW, SQQQ, TZA to show a decay in yearly time frame within 2 or 3 months if volatile market conditions continue. This decay should remain moderate. If you are using them heavily for hedging, switching to a lesser leveraging factor like SDS, or to futures (for large accounts) may limit or avoid the beta-slippage. Be careful of other sources of decay when holding and rolling other products (CFDs, options,...). Be also aware that shorting the market for a trade or a hedge may have a hidden decay whatever the instrument: inflation. Shorting an asset is being long a currency.

Note of caution: The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here.

