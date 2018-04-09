Buy Brandywine Realty Trust

REITs as an asset class have been toxic for your portfolio over the last few months; there's no getting around that.

REITs have a strong correlation with bonds and often times trade as if they are more volatile versions of bonds, all because the big institutional money managers treat REITs as if they are underwriters of corporate property (which, to be fair, in many cases they are). In addition to this, the decline of traditional retail at the hands of e-commerce has taken another bite out of retail REITs, which are a major part of this asset class.

If bond yields are going to climb higher and higher, then REITs are probably going to go lower, that's the unfortunate bottom line. However, judging from the broader action of REITs as an asset class, illustrated by the above chart of the Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), it looks as if REITs as an asset class may have bottomed from their February lows, as those lows have since been retested three times.

Those interested in dipping into REITs should generally avoid brick and mortar retail and stay out of high-yielders that would be especially hurt if rates continue to rise. Stick to growth-oriented REITs that are behind good structural trends, and ones that can raise their dividends every year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) fits the bill for this very well. Brandywine in a Philadelphia-based developer that owns over half of the "trophy" assets in the Philadelphia central business district. Brandywine is first and foremost a developer, and much of its focus is in mixed use buildings in central business districts in both Philadelphia and Austin, Texas, the latter being a faster-growing market. The company owns 14 million square feet of additional space that it can develop in the right conditions, which equates to potentially an impressive backlog of future development that could last for years.

Philadelphia's economy has rebounded over the last decade, and over the last 10 years, it has experienced significant gentrification and 1.5% annual job growth. Philadelphia has a diversified economy and a fast-growing education and health sector. Brandywine is in an excellent position to capitalize on that, and it makes for a compelling investment. As with most REITs these days, Brandywine has pulled back significantly.

Brandywine is down, and just about at its 52-week low, despite having a lot going for it. Shares now yield a very nice 4.7%, and the company raised its dividend from 16 cents to 18 cents earlier this year; a hike of 12.5%. On the surface, big dividend hikes are often a side of a healthy company, as is the case here.

Brandywine expects 5-7% cash flow growth to 2021, although funds from operations, the more important metric for REITs, are expected to grow by a more modest 4%. Nevertheless, Brandywine has a long runway of growth, and that is likely because of the tremendous portfolio of land that can be developed in both Philadelphia and also Austin, Texas.

Courtesy of Brandywine Property Trust Investor Relations.

Brandywine has several major projects in its pipeline. In Philadelphia that includes the Schuylkill Yard project and 500 North Gulph in King of Prussia, a nearby suburb. The Schuylkill Yard renovation will not be complete until 2020, but 500 North Gulph redevelopment is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of this year. In Austin, Brandywine's primary projects are Four Points and Broadmoor. Broadmoor building 6 was completed in Q4 2017, and Four Points building 3 should be finished by Q1 of next year.

What makes Brandywine attractive in this environment is that, as a REIT, its success relies largely on the regional economies of Philadelphia and Austin, and also the quality of the location and developments the company is working on. Readers should have a high level of confidence in both of those things.

A few years ago, Brandywine was a significantly different company than what it is today. It was spread out over several geographies, was more suburban focused, and had higher leverage. Brandywine has been steadily removing all of its non-core holdings in other areas such as Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland, and has also been steadily delevering. Right now debt is 6.2 times trailing EBITDA, and Brandywine expects to bring it down to 6.0 times by the end of the year.

Valuation

In a previous article written on January 21st, I recommended waiting on Brandywine to possibly pull back. At the time, shares were at $17.63. Today shares go for $15.34, a difference of 13%. That, coupled with the dividend hike, makes Brandywine a pretty strong buy.

Valuation wise, Brandywine is more than reasonable. Since Brandywine became a REIT, it has averaged 18.1 times trailing AFFO, but today shares trade at just 16 times, an 11.6% discount to its average valuation. All things considered, this is a fantastic opportunity to add shares or open a position in Brandywine. That's not to say that Brandywine isn't affected by all the volatility associated with REITs and broader bond yields, because the company's share price is affected by this. However, BDN is not tied to macro trends of retail, apartments, hotels or offices. Instead, this is a concentrated play on the economies of Philadelphia and Austin, Texas. For this reason, income investors should really like Brandywine at this valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.