PHI Triples If The Market Wakes Up, Doubles If Management Gets There First

PHI (NASDAQ:PHII) is a helicopter operator with two main segments, Oil and Gas (O&G) and Air Medical (AM), each of which generates about half of PHI’s revenue. Earnings in Q4 2017 were obscured by merger related costs which can reasonably be estimated at about $10 million. Without these costs, the company would have generated a normalized free cash flow (FCF) run rate of almost $9 million in the quarter, or about $35 million annualized, and a better than 20% yield at the current $160 million market cap. The market does not understand that these costs exist and the stock is very cheap as a result. Merger related expenses will continue into Q1 2018, but by Q2 they will be in the rear view mirror and the company’s full earnings power will be on display for everyone to see.

In addition to this, NONE of the cash flow from the acquired company, the former HNZ offshore segment (HNZ), was included in the Q4 2017 numbers. HNZ was acquired for cash that PHI already had on its balance sheet, so that no new debt was required to complete the purchase. And since HNZ had no net debt at the time of purchase, all EBITDA (less CAPEX) from the acquisition will be incremental to PHI's pre-tax FCF. MY analysis here uses pre-tax FCF, but note that PHI has substantial tax assets, including $297.2 million of Federal NOLs, so they can earn more than twice their current market cap before taxes become an issue. The normalized FCF run rate by Q2 2018 is likely to be about $50 million, a greater than 30% FCF yield at the current price.

Given the troubles in the sector, it’s no surprise that the O&G segment is struggling. The AM segment, on the other hand, is very healthy and gushes cash. PHI has two public competitors, BRS and ERA, both of which also serve the O&G space but neither of which have a meaningful air medical segment (BRS does have a search and rescue segment which is profitable, but this is nowhere near as large a factor for BRS as AM is for PHI). This gives PHI a huge advantage compared to BRS and ERA. Despite this, the prices of PHI, BRS, and ERA are 27%, 36%, and 45% of book value, respectively. PHI is by far the cheapest of the 3 on this basis, but by the second quarter it will have by far the strongest earnings. When this becomes clear PHI should go from having the lowest price to book value to the highest.

I previously wrote about PHI (Article 1 and Article 2), and in those earlier articles, I outlined the case that PHI’s O&G segment had hit rock bottom in Q1 2017 and was on its way back from heavy losses. CEO Al Gonsoulin had been reluctant until then to take painful downsizing measures necessary to avoid losses in the segment, relying instead on an expensive voluntary retirement program and on the strong AM performance to keep the company in positive FCF territory, all the while hoping for a short O&G downturn. But by Q1 2017 the company began the necessary restructuring to return the segment to positive FCF by the middle of 2018. With the O&G segment at break even or better, all of the earning power of the AM segment will drop to the bottom line, resulting in a huge FCF yield at the current depressed stock price. PHI’s stock is at less than one quarter of the $45 high in 2014, yet HALF the business is doing great. As long as the other half isn’t a huge negative, PHI’s stock is very much underpriced. And since I expect low but positive FCF from O&G in 2018, the underpricing appears even more extreme. This thesis appeared to be playing out exactly as expected in Q2 and Q3 before seeming to reverse course in Q4 after the company announced the HNZ acquisition:

Note: numbers are in thousands of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash from operations excluding working capital fluctuations -7,579 7,692 9,463 -679 Seasonal adjustment to AM 2,500 -2,500 -2,500 2,500 Normalized for AM seasonality -5,079 5,192 6,963 1,821 Normalized MCX (non-growth CAPEX) 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Normalized FCF -8,079 2,192 3,963 -1,179 Annualized normalized FCF -32,316 8,768 15,852 -4,716 FCF Yield -20.2% 5.5% 9.9% -2.9%

PHI’s stock price, which had rallied from a low in the $8 range in early 2017 to as high as $13 as the recovery appeared well underway, pulled back to under $10 following the release of Q4 earnings. Looking at the table it’s easy to see why, as the FCF yield rose from -20% in Q1 to as high as 10% in Q3, but then reversed course to go negative in Q4.

But what the table doesn’t account for is the expenses associated with the HNZ acquisition, which closed December 29 2017. Here is what PHI said on page 44 of its Q3 2017 10-Q:

“We expect to incur substantial expenses related to the acquisition of HNZ’s offshore business. We expect to incur substantial expenses in connection with completing the acquisition of HNZ’s offshore aviation services business and integrating certain of HNZ’s offshore operations, networks, systems, technologies, policies and procedures with ours. While we have assumed that a certain level of transaction and integration expenses would be incurred, there are a number of factors beyond our control that could affect the total amount or the timing of these expenses. Many of the expenses that will be incurred, by their nature, are difficult to estimate accurately at the present time. Due to these factors, the expenses associated with the acquisition of HNZ’s offshore business could potentially exceed the savings that we hope to achieve following the completion of the acquisition. As a result of these expenses, we expect to take charges against our earnings before and after the completion of the acquisition, although the aggregate amount and timing of such charges are uncertain at present.”

I estimate these expenses at $9.9 million in the quarter. If we add back merger expenses, the positive trend established in Q2 and Q3 CONTINUES into Q4 with a FCF yield of about 20%. Here is what the first table looks like after adding back merger expenses:

Note: numbers are in thousands of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash from operations excluding working capital fluctuations -7,579 7,692 9,463 -679 Seasonal adjustment to AM 2,500 -2,500 -2,500 2,500 Normalized for AM seasonality -5,079 5,192 6,963 1,821 Normalized MCX (non-growth CAPEX) 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Merger expense 0 0 0 9,900 FCF adjusted for seasonality and the merger -8,079 2,192 3,963 8,721 Annualized fully adjusted FCF -32,316 8,768 15,852 34,884 FCF yield -20.2% 5.5% 9.9% 21.8%

Estimating the Merger Costs

Although PHI clearly states they are incurring substantial merger related expenses, they don’t give a number for these, and instead leave it up to investors to figure it out. Here’s how I arrive at $9.9 million. Any merger related expenses will be included in the financial reporting in one of two places: unallocated SG&A, which is a catch-all of corporate expense; and the O&G segment. Estimating the former is easy enough, just look at the recent trend in unallocated SG&A:

Note: numbers are in thousands of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Unallocated SG&A 8,105 8,993 6,779 10,194 Severance 1,600 1,300 300 0 Special project 600 700 200 0 Unallocated SG&A ex special items 5,905 6,993 6,279 10,194 SG&A merger expense? 0 0 0 3,802 Unallocated SG&A ex all items 5,905 6,993 6,279 6,392

In the table, the bottom right entry of $6,392,000 is the average of the first 3 quarters. If the Q4 number excluding the merger costs is equal to the average of the first 3 quarters, then the merger cost included in unallocated SG&A must be about $3.8 million.

The second place to look for merger costs is in the O&G segment, and here we get another clue from page 45 of the Q3 10-Q:

“Following the acquisition of HNZ’s offshore business, we may be unable to retain key employees. Our success after the acquisition of HNZ’s offshore aviation services business will depend in part upon our ability to retain key PHI and HNZ offshore employees. Key employees may depart either before or after the acquisition because of issues relating to the uncertainty and difficulty of integration or a desire not to remain with us following the acquisition. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that we will be able to retain key employees to the same extent that we or HNZ have been able to in the past.”

This suggests that in order to retain key employees PHI may have paid retention bonuses or in some other way be subject to abnormally high merger related employee costs. The acquisition closed December 29 2017, so that any end of year retention bonuses at either company would have made it into the Q4 O&G segment employee expenses even though only two days of HNZ employee expenses are included.

The following is an estimate of ongoing employee costs, so I eliminate severance costs reported by the company. With that in mind, here is my estimate (in thousands of dollars) of O&G segment employee expenses going back to 2014:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2014 46,600 46,700 48,300 49,100 2015 48,300 46,200 45,200 40,600 2016 42,200 39,400 37,500 37,200 2017 37,900 35,000 34,500 40,600

With the exception of Q4 2017, this table is about what you’d expect. Rising employee costs in the good times of 2014 are followed by declining costs as the O&G segment shrank. But Q4 2017 is a clear outlier, a full $6.1 million greater than the previous quarter. If you ascribe this excess cost to merger expenses and add the $6.1 million to the $3.8 million of excess unallocated SG&A expense, you get a $9.9 million estimate of merger expenses in the quarter.

While I don’t want to get too much into the weeds, I note that PHI doesn’t report O&G segment employee costs, though it does report total employee costs, and it also reports the year-over-year change in O&G segment employee costs. In every quarter, the year-on-year cost savings grow substantially except Q4 2017, which shows higher costs than the previous year. Here is a table with that information as reported by the company (but with severance costs removed as noted above):

Cumulative reported O&G segment employee cost change Note: numbers are in thousands of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2015 1,700 -500 -3,100 -8,500 2016 -4,400 -7,300 -10,800 -11,900 2017 -8,700 -11,700 -13,800 -8,500

This allows you to back in to O&G segment employee costs for any year by using a clean starting year (I use 2013 and 2014, both of which give very similar answers) assuming that O&G segment employee costs are in the same proportion as O&G segment total costs. Once you have a starting point, you can compute O&G segment employee costs for any quarter using this table. No matter which starting year you use, Q4 2017 remains a major outlier in the data.

The HNZ Acquisition

In a deal that closed on December 29 2017, HNZ agreed to be acquired by PHI and by HNZ’s then current CEO, Don Wall, for C$242 million. PHI paid C$161 million for HNZ’s offshore segment and Mr. Wall bought the rest, including a Canadian based air medical unit, helicopter repair center, and air firefighting unit, for Can$81 million. HNZ had zero net debt at the time of purchase and, like everything related to O&G offshore services, was trading at a meaningful discount to book value. In late 2016 and early 2017, HNZ signed new large 5-year offshore contracts that would radically improve its fortunes in 2018 and beyond. We know this is true from the Management Information Circular, or MIC, filed on November 23 2017 with the Canadian regulatory authority SEDAR: HNZ Management Information Circular November 23 2017. Despite this major development, HNZ’s stock limped along as if nothing had happened.

HNZ's CEO Don Wall saw this huge increase in business developing into 2018 and decided to take the company private. Mr. Wall would be able to secure a great deal for himself and have his shareholders thank him for it because he was about to offer a 70% premium to the then current share price, but he needed a partner with a lot of money to make it happen. PHI, which had enough cash on hand to fund the deal and with whom he was already doing business in a joint venture, was the obvious choice.

A deal was struck wherein Mr. Wall got the Canadian and US business and PHI got the offshore segment. How good a deal did Mr. Wall get? Based on the numbers in the MIC and assuming the total EBITDA is split in proportion to the price paid by each party, he put up C$14 million of HNZ stock (the rest was debt financed) and will receive pre-tax FCF of C$7 million at his now wholly owned private company, a 50% yield! This example may be relevant to PHI if CEO Al Gonsoulin decides to follow in Mr. Wall’s footsteps, a prospect which I discuss below.

The offshore segment at HNZ has undergone a very substantial expansion but there is no way to know the full extent by looking at trailing financial data. The MIC, however, gives the details starting on page 130 of KPMG's 2018 estimates for HNZ which they were required to file by the Canadian regulator SEDAR ahead of the proposed sale of the company. This estimate includes C$36.1 million of EBITDA. HNZ has also previously estimated its own non-growth CAPEX level at Can$8 million (for example, see page 7 here: HNZ Q4 2016 Press Release).

Since HNZ had zero net debt at the time of the acquisition, this forecast implies 2018 pre-tax FCF of C$28.1 million, or about $22 million in USD at an exchange rate of $0.78 per Canadian Dollar. HNZ was therefore purchased at an 11.6% FCF yield with no leverage. The purchasers, in my view, got an absolute bargain. PHI’s piece of the action, assuming it was split in proportion to the price each party paid, would therefore be FCF of about $15 million starting in 2018. And since the acquisition was financed with cash on hand, no new debt issuance was required and the FCF is essentially all incremental.

$31 Valuation at 10x FCF

I estimate the annualized FCF run rate by Q2 2018 at about $50 million. To get this we can start by adding the Q4 2017 run rate of $35 million to the $15 million of incremental FCF from the HNZ acquisition. Then we need to add the remaining elements of the restructuring that we know about, which include an upcoming base closing which should save the company about $3 million per year, and new contracts in 2018 outside PHI’s legacy Gulf of Mexico operations for 4 S92 heavy helicopters and from 3 to 6 medium helicopters, which should add another $5 million. Finally, they will have to refinance $500 million of debt which is currently at a 5.25% coupon and is due in 2019. While it’s not clear what rate they will refinance at, we have recently seen competitor ERA refinance bank debt at 3.5% plus LIBOR, and PHI bonds currently trade at about a 7% yield. If we assume a refinance at 7%, that will add about $9 million of incremental interest cost. Put it all together and you get a FCF run rate of $49 million.

At $49 million of FCF, and if PHI should trade at 10x FCF, the implied fair value of the stock would be $31.20. There are no obvious ways to compare PHI to other helicopter operators based on FCF multiples, because the two large air medical operators are private, and the two large competitors in O&G trade at meaningless FCF multiples because FCF is barely above zero in the case of ERA and negative in the case of BRS.

Other points to consider include the fact that this FCF is pre-tax, and the company will be levered at about 5.25x debt to EBITDA, both of which might argue for a lower fair value. On the other hand, PHI has a substantial tax shield available to it, including $297.2 million of Federal net operating losses, so that it will probably be able to earn more than twice its current market cap before it has to pay any taxes. And as I discuss in more detail below, it has substantial future cost savings baked in through high priced lease expirations that will add roughly another $25 million to the pre-tax FCF run rate over the next 7 years.

$29 Valuation Based on Book Value

A 30% free cash flow yield speaks for itself, but the case can also be made using book value. As I write this, the stock trades at 27% of book. About one-third of PHI's book value is in the AM segment, and this segment is in great shape. The largest air medical helicopter operator in the U.S. is Air Methods, which at year end 2016 had a book value of about $15 per share. The low stock price for Air Methods from 2015-2016 was $24.75, a 64% premium to its $15 book value, and in early 2017 the company was acquired in a private equity transaction for $43, roughly a 185% premium to book value. The AM segment book value is about $13 per share. If we use Air Methods as a comp, the AM segment is worth about $20 at the low end of its 2015/2016 trading range all the way up to $37 in an acquisition.

The O&G segment book value is about $25 per share. O&G is distressed and all operators are trading at meaningful discounts to book. If we value PHI’s O&G segment at 36% of book value, equivalent to that of BRS, then the O&G segment would be worth $9. Thus, using straightforward comps PHI is worth at least $29 as a publicly traded company and as much as $46 in an acquisition. Note that $29 is still only 76% of book value.

$10 NPV of Cost Savings from the Return of Leased Aircraft

While PHI owns most of its aircraft, it has also leased 17 S92 heavy O&G configured helicopters. These aircraft are very expensive machines at about $30 million each when new, and they were leased during the good times of 2014 and earlier when pricing was much higher than it is today. They are paying north of $2 million per year each to lease 7 S92 heavies that are idle and earning no revenue, and $20 million more to lease another 10 S92 heavies that, while they are flying missions and generating revenue, could be leased today for far less than PHI is currently paying. The bad news is that this is costing them a fortune, but the good news is that over time the leases will expire, and they will be able to return the idle helicopters to the lessors and negotiate a lower price for the ones they want to keep.

Net Present Value of Savings from Lease Expense at a 10% Discount Rate and a 10x FCF multiple. Note that other than per share numbers, the numbers here are in thousands of dollars 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Helicopter leases 35,700 31,200 27,400 27,300 26,800 26,700 10,000 Cumulative annual savings 0 4,500 8,300 8,400 8,900 9,000 25,700 Incremental annual savings 0 4,500 3,800 100 500 100 16,700 Incremental NPV 0 37,190 28,550 683 3,105 564 85,697 Cumulative NPV per share $0.00 $2.37 $4.19 $4.23 $4.43 $4.46 $9.92

In the table above, "Incremental NPV" is computed for each year by capitalizing that year's incremental savings at 10x and then computing its net present value by discounting it back to the present at 10% per year. Obviously, I don’t know what price they will be able to lease helicopters for in 2024, but in the table, I assume that if business conditions stay at the current level, it might be about half the current rate. If business conditions improve, they won’t be able to save quite as much, while if business conditions worsen, they will actually be able to save more, up to the full $35.7 million.

While the NPV of these cost savings adds substantially to the value of PHI stock, my view is that because the lion’s share won’t be realized until 2024, the stock price is unlikely to reflect the 2024 savings for some years to come. However, the market may be willing to give at least some credit to the $8.3 million 2020 run rate savings, which amount to an NPV of about $4 per share.

Will the O&G Segment Recover?

The worldwide offshore helicopter fleet is comprised of heavy, medium, and light models. Mediums comprise perhaps 1/3 of the total industry offshore fleet by value and the bulk of the rest are heavies, and both types are oversupplied to the market right now. Light helicopters are only a small fraction of the total fleet by value, perhaps 5% or so, and are not oversupplied.

Offshore configured helicopters are oversupplied relative to demand for exactly the same reason that oil rigs are. In the heady times of 2013 and early 2014, before the full power of shale was understood, oil companies greatly overestimated their demand for offshore services and helicopter operators responded by ordering far too much supply for the demand that actually manifested after the price of oil collapsed in late 2014. Like oil rigs, helicopters have to be ordered years in advance, so that new helicopters that were put on order years ago are still arriving and being paid for today despite the oversupply. Of the 3 largest operators, PHI and ERA have completed their order book and BRS will still be paying for newly arriving aircraft for some years to come.

I think it’s safe to say that if helicopters go from being oversupplied as they are now to being undersupplied, then EVERY helicopter operator stock will sell at a premium to book value, in the case of PHI $40 seems a given and $50 or even $60 is not unreasonable. I have no idea if offshore drilling will rise from its current low level, ever, so in this article I have assumed in all calculations that the offshore market will continue to drag along where it is today. But while I have no opinion on the future price of oil – and if you can do better than the futures curve, good for you – and while I don’t know if offshore drilling will recover, it’s probably fair to say that it will take a much smaller recovery to drive the offshore helicopter market into undersupply than it will for offshore drilling rigs.

The first reason for this is that the fleet of medium offshore helicopters can be sold or leased into non-offshore use. Offshore configured helicopters are typically more expensive than ordinary helicopters due to more capable avionics and other features that make them safer to operate in potential bad weather over the ocean with no place to land if something goes wrong. Selling medium helicopters into non-offshore use often means selling them at some discount to book value, but given the level of oversupply it is, in fact, actually happening. Second, a helicopter can be salvaged for spare parts, with a rule of thumb salvage value equal to 40% of the purchase price of the aircraft when it was new. In the past 9 months PHI’s largest competitor, BRS, reported disposing of roughly 10% of the most oversupplied models in their medium fleet. Over the past two years PHI has sold and salvaged 25% of its medium fleet, and they recently announced that they would be leasing another roughly 10% of the medium offshore fleet into other use as high end luxury corporate transportation in 2018.

For these reasons, the supply of medium helicopters (again, that’s 1/3 of the industry’s fleet by value) will decline over time as order books of new aircraft are completed and excess aircraft are either sold into non-O&G use or salvaged. What about the heavy aircraft? These cannot be sold into non offshore use at anywhere near their book value because unlike the mediums there are not enough natural roles for heavies outside of offshore use to absorb anything close to the level of oversupply. Heavies can be salvaged for parts, and although I have never heard of that happening for a modern heavy, it’s possible that it might if oversupply persists for long enough.

But for heavy helicopters there is a special circumstance that has meaningfully reduced oversupply. There are two models of modern heavy helicopters, the Airbus H225 at about 30% of the fleet and the Sikorski S92 which makes up the rest. PHI's only heavy helicopter model is the S92. After a number of incidents culminating in the tragic loss of an H225 in June of 2016 over the open ocean that cost the lives of 13 people, the H225 is no longer being flown by oil majors or in OECD countries for offshore work. Lawsuits are ongoing, claims have been made that the flaws are inherent in the design and unfixable except through an uneconomic degree of inspection and maintenance, and many industry participants believe this aircraft will never return to offshore work in large numbers. This has left the level of oversupply of heavy helicopters dramatically lower than it had been before the tragic accident.

So while offshore helicopters are in oversupply, the level of supply does have a natural reason to decline over time as long as the oversupply persists because the helicopters can be monetized through salvage or sale for a meaningful fraction of their value. And the oversupply is nowhere near as bad as it is for oil rigs. If drilling were to increase by 50% that would be great for drillers, but the rigs are there and the market could handle it. But the same increase in drilling would leave the offshore industry bidding for more aircraft than currently exist.

Can CEO Al Gonsoulin Resist Making an Offer to Take the Company Private?

Al Gonsoulin owns a majority of the voting (PHII) shares at PHI and for better or worse outside investors have to rely on him to make good decisions for shareholders. Fortunately, his share ownership is about 21% of the stock, so his interests are well aligned with ours. I think Mr. Gonsoulin is a VERY sharp and rational businessman.

Mr. Gonsoulin, age 75, sold Sea Mar, a company he founded, and used the proceeds to buy control of PHI in September of 2001. During his tenure PHI has been widely regarded by its customers as an extremely well-run company, and in that time he built the AM segment into the third largest air medical company in the United States. Like everyone else in the industry, he was blindsided by shale, and if you want to you can hold that against him, though I personally don’t. Shale surprised everyone, but of all of the helicopter operators only PHI was strong enough to avoid radical cost cutting, and instead relied on a very gentle and expensive voluntary early retirement program. That generosity cost shareholders some money, and you could argue that maybe he shouldn’t have done it, though I am personally fine with it. Finally, he patiently waited for an opportunity to present itself where he could use his powerful balance sheet to make a superb acquisition, and in my view he succeeded.

As part of that acquisition, Mr. Gonsoulin witnessed his counterpart at HNZ secure an absolutely fantastic deal for himself, which I argue above is paying him a 50% pre-tax return on his investment. It makes me wonder, as I think it must make Mr. Gonsoulin wonder, just what kind of deal he can secure for himself if he similarly tried to take PHI private. Let’s consider the economics of a hypothetical $20 per share offer, or $315 million for the equity of the company, in which Mr. Gonsoulin sells the AM segment and uses his PHI shares to buy the O&G segment.

As the owner of 20% of the stock, Mr. Gonsoulin’s stake would provide $67 million of the purchase price (based on 3.364 million shares at $20 each), and leave $247 million of equity and $550 million of net debt left to be resolved, for a total of about $797 million. Any deal by management to buy the company would probably have to be facilitated by selling the AM segment to private equity. The AM segment (with its proportionate debt of $135 million) has about $205 million of book value. If it could be sold for the same 2.85x book that Air Methods was sold for in 2017, this would supply about $720 million of the $797 million, leaving $77 million of debt at the acquired O&G segment.

In the event of a recovery in offshore drilling the O&G segment would generate more than $100 million in EBITDA, depending on how robust the recovery was. But assuming no recovery, I estimate O&G segment EBITDA at a run rate of $53 million by Q2 2018, so that with $77 million of net debt the segment would be levered at roughly 1.5x EBITDA. Assuming $10 million of non-growth CAPEX and $5 million of interest expense would mean that Mr. Gonsoulin’s now private company would earn $38 million of FCF on his $67 million investment, a 57% rate of return in year one. But because of the lease returns this would rise substantially so that by 2024 Mr. Gonsoulin would earn $68 million on his investment (assuming he uses some of the FCF to pay off the debt), or 100% annual rate of return! In all, he could pocket about $230 million of cash (pre-tax) and by 2024 own a debt free company worth $680 million if valued at 10x FCF, a $910 million fortune which you can compare to the current market value of his stock of about $35 million. And this presumes NO recovery in offshore drilling. If there is a recovery Mr. Gonsoulin would become an instant billionaire, a prospect he probably wouldn’t mind in the least.

Conclusion

PHI is in the middle of a robust recovery of its earning power as measured by FCF, with a 30% yield coming by the second quarter of 2018. The price as I write this is about $10, yet the air medical segment alone is worth twice that as an operating company and more than 3 times(!) that amount if valued at the 2017 acquisition multiple of Air Methods. And the O&G segment, although not without risk, is nevertheless still worth a great deal more than zero.

The market doesn't "get it" - yet - because the company's earnings are obscured by temporary costs, and instead values PHI as if it were a pure play offshore O&G services company with negative FCF. O&G is only half the company, and FCF will be robust once the temporary costs are behind them. PHI trades at an astonishing 27% of book value compared to 36% at money losing BRS and 45% at barely FCF profitable ERA, so that the company with by far the best 2018 FCF is trading at by far the lowest price to book multiple. Importantly, the temporary expenses will end soon, and when that happens the full earning power of this company will be on display for everyone to see.

If the market doesn't wake up and properly value PHI, then there is every reason to think that PHI might be the target of a management led buyout. The math is extremely compelling even at twice the current price, and the recent windfall at HNZ serves as a clear example of what might happen.

Appendix: CAPEX at Helicopter Operators

In my experience, the GAAP treatment of CAPEX at helicopter companies is confusing to a lot of people, so I will take a moment to discuss it here. CAPEX is normally thought of by investors as “maintenance CAPEX”, which I will call MCX, and “growth CAPEX”. Note that MCX has nothing to do with providing maintenance for helicopters. It’s just the financial term for CAPEX that is necessary to sustain the business in its current configuration with steady revenue and profits. My estimate for MCX at PHI is $16 million per year, which includes $4 million for HNZ (using HNZ’s own estimate for its ongoing MCX level) and $12 million for PHI’s legacy operations. MCX is used to maintain bases and headquarters, while growth CAPEX is used to buy new helicopters or upgrade the capability of existing aircraft.

The basic rule of thumb at helicopter companies is that CAPEX used for aircraft is growth CAPEX. The reason for this is because helicopters have very long useful lives, and because GAAP, in a counter-intuitive tour de force, mandates that all helicopter maintenance is expensed rather than capitalized, INCLUDING installed new parts. For example, if a ten year old helicopter has a brand new engine installed (a very expensive item) the engine is fully expensed and immediately written to zero and the helicopter’s book value is NOT increased.

Have a look at a slide from PHI’s competitor ERA taken from their Q3 2015 earnings presentation which is included at the bottom of this write-up. As is typical in the industry, ERA depreciates helicopters ratably over 15 years to a salvage value equal to 40% of the original purchase price. Note the feature where market value tracks book value for the first five years, but then book value continues to decline while market value increases. This happens because after about five years helicopters require new parts. These parts are required by law for safety reasons and the helicopter is not legal to fly unless they are installed. Since the new parts are expensed rather than capitalized, the helicopter's book value continues to go down at 4% per year in a straight line, but since new parts have been installed, the helicopter's market value actually rises. You can see clear evidence on the slide that the helicopter’s market value doesn’t decline because they are able to sell older helicopters for more than they originally paid for them, and for substantially more than book value.

If supply and demand are normal, older helicopters have a market value well in excess of their book value, so that helicopter depreciation, much like land depreciation, is essentially an accounting fiction. Since older helicopters are really just older airframes with young parts, an older aircraft will serve just as well as a young one most of the time.

In the current environment, O&G configured helicopters are significantly oversupplied, which puts tremendous pressure on offshore helicopter operators EBITDA and on the market value of their helicopters. This has nothing to do with the helicopter’s age and everything to do with supply and demand. The fact that older aircraft don’t age out of usefulness is both a blessing and a curse for the industry. The good news is that there is no need to buy more O&G configured helicopters, so that O&G related CAPEX will be much less than D&A for many years to come. The bad news is that excess capacity tends to stick around a very long time.

CAPEX beyond the $16 million annual rate of MCX is likely to be either a one-time item due to the merger, or an investment aimed at growing the AM segment. PHI has estimated its 2018 CAPEX at $29 million, and unfortunately I don’t know to what extent the excess is due to the merger or whether they see an opportunity to expand at AM. My hope is that it’s the latter. Since the AM segment is worth at least 65% above book value, any CAPEX used to profitably grow book value at AM is money well invested. On the other hand, as long as the current offshore environment continues, any CAPEX in the O&G segment should be held at the minimum MCX level necessary to maintain the current operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHIIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.