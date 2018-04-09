See No Evil: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

After a long holiday break, my return to the topsy-turvy world of markets is predictably perplexing. The dominant coverage references volatility – which has apparently made a big comeback – along with the never-ending debate about whether to buy or sell.

In contrast, I feel nothing but repose. This is not a boast. It just so happens that, as I write, the S&P 500 index lies at exactly where it was when I took my leave. And as I didn’t so much as peek even once at the market “action,” I lost neither sleep nor money in the interim.

Today’s seeming inability of investors to not look at their portfolio performance is a tragic byproduct of the many “conveniences” of our 24/7 world. Even so, it is something investors can and should work towards. You’ll make better decisions, and refrain from real bloopers, with less – or at least less frequent – info at your disposal.

This issue of “looking” was also at the root of a recent conversation I had with an octogenarian retiree in my acquaintance, who expressed anxiety over her advisor’s warning that she may have to eventually sell her home as her main retirement portfolio declines from withdrawals and market declines. The advisor was just putting the client on notice that the issue could arise down the road. The client’s panic was based on the fact that her last monthly statement showed steep losses. Her portfolio’s decline is theoretical, as these are paper losses and only time will tell what the portfolio will look like down the road, but her feelings about her wealth – specifically her lack of tranquility about it – are real, based on her choice to examine these only paper losses.

A strategy that could perhaps help convince ticker watchers or portfolio-statement observers to abandon this unwholesome activity is to strive as much as possible for portfolio balance. In this acquaintance’s case, most of her wealth is in her home rather than her stock portfolio, and she has no cash reserve. Obviously, one cannot just sell their dining room and guest bathroom and move it into stocks, so there is little she could practically do, especially now in her 80s. But investors still building their wealth have a better chance of finding repose if they can shift between equity and cash assets as needed while pursuing a steady pay down of their mortgage towards a rent-free existence.

