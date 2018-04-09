Agricultural Commodities Pre-WASDE

It’s that time of the month again, and tomorrow the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report. The April WASDE will provide concrete data on this year’s South American crops. While drought conditions caused Argentina’s crops to suffer, Brazilian production should be abundant.

When it comes to the 2018 crop in the United States, we are at the very beginning of the planting season. Each year, as the seeds go into the ground, the USDA tends to make projections with rose-colored glasses. The weather will be the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices of grains, but the USDA will make its assumptions on positive conditions across the fertile plains of the U.S. over coming months. The big question will be if 2018 will be the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops that will feed an ever-increasing global population. The current planting year is different than past years in that this year the market faces the potential of tariffs that could impact U.S. exports. Tariffs tend to distort prices, and we could see a lot more volatility in agricultural prices in coming weeks and months as the uncertainty of both weather and protectionist policies impact markets.

The April report comes as planting is underway

The USDA will release its April WASDE report on Tuesday, April 10 at noon EST. Spring has sprung and the seeds are going into the ground all over the northern hemisphere.

Grain markets tend to move in post-WASDE trading based on the USDA’s data compared to pre-WASDE projections by market analysts. As we head into the report, the consensus estimates for corn, soybeans, and wheat are around these levels:

Source: Farmlead

The prices of the primary grains are going into the April report on a positive note. Demand continues to grow because of demographics, but the price action will be the result of the deviations between consensus estimates and the numbers released tomorrow.

Soybeans reject tariff-related selling

May soybean futures have been particularly volatile over recent weeks after reaching highs because of the dry conditions in Argentina.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, May futures rose to a high of $10.825 per bushel at the beginning of March. The tariff issue pushed the oilseed down to the low of $9.8350 on April 4, but they bounced right back and were trading at the $10.49 per bushel level on Monday, April 9 in pre-WASDE trading.

One factor to keep in mind as the USDA makes its projections on Tuesday is that the new crop November soybeans vs. new crop December corn spread is trading at the 2.52:1 level. Over the past four decades, the average for the price relationship is around the 2.4:1 level, and when it is above, farmers typically plant more soybeans than corn. If the U.S. crop puts in its sixth straight year of bumper output, more beans than corn could mean support for corn compared to the price of the oilseed. However, since the U.S. is the world’s leading producer of both, tariffs could limit exports, particularly if production around the year turns out to be abundant.

Corn sits near recent highs

Like soybeans, May corn futures rose to a high at the start of March at $3.9525 per bushel.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, corn futures are going into the April WASDE close to recent highs as they were trading at $3.9175 on April 9. Strength in corn is coming from the uncertainty of the 2018 crop season in light of ever-increasing demand supported by demographics. Additionally, with gasoline prices trading at close to $2 per gallon wholesale, demand for corn-based ethanol has been buoyant.

Wheat strengthens

The price of wheat rallied to a high of $5.185 on March 2 and then corrected to a low of $4.415 on March 29.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of CBOT May wheat futures shows, the primary ingredient in bread has since rallied and was trading at just under $4.90 per bushel on April 9. Moreover, the spread between KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat was trading at a 35 cents premium for the KCBT wheat on the day before the April WASDE report. Over recent weeks, the premium for the KCBT wheat has been rising which is a sign that consumers are buying and hedging more of their requirements that in past months as we head into the crop year. I typically define strength in the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread as a bullish sign for the price of the grain.

Cotton strength while meats just off lows

The tariff issue is likely to be a factor that contributes to the price volatility of all of the three major grains, but it will also cause lots of action in the cotton and animal protein markets in the coming weeks.

Source: Barchart

In the March WASDE report, the USDA told markets that cotton production and inventories were lower and export demand was rising. Cotton had traded to its most recent high at 86.60 cents per pound on March 6. However, the potential for protectionist trade policies caused the fiber to drop to lows of 78.62 on April 4. Cotton has recovered in the days before the USDA’s April report and was trading at just over 83 cents per pound on April 9 as the market awaits the news on global supply and demand.

The prices of animal proteins have tanked over recent weeks. The rise in soybean prices was the result of an explosion in the price of soybean meal, a primary ingredient in animal feeds. Higher feed prices caused producers to take cattle and hogs to processing plants early this year causing a glut in the markets. Recently, both cattle and hog prices have suffered under the weight of rising supplies. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding tariffs could cause domestic supplies to swell as export demand suffers when it comes to shipments to China.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of June lean hog futures displays, the price has declined consistently since January from almost 86 cents per pound to lows of just over 70 cents before the most recent bounce took them to the 75.55 cents per pound level on April 9. On the nearby April futures contract, lean hogs had declined to 50.475 cents, which was the lowest level since the post-grilling season lows in 2016 at 40.7 cents per pound.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, June live cattle futures fell from $1.1890 per pound at the end of January to recent lows of 97.075 cents before bouncing to just over $1.03 per pound on April 9. The low, like in hogs, was at the lowest level since October 2016. The grilling season, which is the season for peak demand each year, begins on the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. Animal proteins are going into the high season with a bearish tone.

Source: Barchart

DBA is one of the most actively traded agricultural ETF products. DBA went into the March 8 WASDE report trading at $19.52 on March 7. This month, on the day before the report, the price of the ETF was at the $19.03 level and will likely move in response to the report that will come out in less than 24 hours.

