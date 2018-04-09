Wheaton Precious Metals: What To Do Now

Wheaton Precious Metals: Q4 Earnings Analysis

WPM data by YCharts

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) recently provided its fourth quarter 2017 financial results. I give my thoughts on the company's earnings and outlook below.

For some background, I covered Wheaton's Q3 earnings and have called the stock a sell throughout 2017 as it underperformed peers. The previous quarter was a pretty disappointing one in my opinion, with the company reporting a 20% decline in cash flow compared to its previous year's quarter and a fall in net earnings. This was mainly due to a decline in gold production and a slight drop in silver production.

This quarter was actually a nice improvement from Q3. But while the company reported decent results, I continue to have mixed feelings on the stock.

Wheaton's Q4 Earnings and Asset Updates

Wheaton says it produced 7.21 million ounces of silver and 96,474 ounces of gold in the quarter. For 2017, it exceeded its production guidance of 28 million ounces of silver and 340,000 ounces of gold.

The company benefited from a higher gold price of $1,277 in Q4, while silver prices fell slightly to $16.75/oz. This led to operating cash flows of $165 million or $.37 per share, a 5.5% decline from last year but a big improvement over the $129.121 million reported last quarter.

The overall results for 2018 look less impressive, however.

Wheaton reported operating cash flow per share of $1.22 in 2017 compared to $1.36 in 2016, as cash flow fell and shares outstanding rose. Its net earnings per share fell from $.45 to $.13 this year, mainly due to a $229 million impairment charge taken this quarter on its Pascua Lama stream. So, on a per share basis, the company did not create much value for shareholders in 2017.

Barrick Gold (ABX) is now evaluating an underground mine plan at Pascua-Lama in Argentina instead of an open pit mine in Chile-Argentina. This at least gives the miner some chance to extract value from this operation, which has been on the shelf for quite some time now.

Barrick has reclassified Pascua-Lama's reserves of approximately 14 million ounces of gold, which are based on an open pit mine plan, as measured and indicated resources. As a result, Wheaton has also reclassified its 151.7 million ounces of silver reserves associated with Pascua-Lama as resources. This does not come as a big surprise, however, given the well-known issues with Pascua-Lama; any output from this stream would be a bonus at this point.

The big news this quarter was the termination of the existing San Dimas silver stream (100% silver up to 6 million per year, 50% excess) and a new precious metals purchase agreement, following the First Majestic Silver (AG) takeover of Primero.

The new agreement entitled Wheaton to purchase 25% of the gold produced at $600/oz and an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the silver produced. As I explained in my previous coverage on the deal, this would result in less ounces and cash flow than what Wheaton was getting previously, but it should result in a more stable operation for First Majestic as it looks to re-start operations at the troubled mine.

Wheaton also gained 20.9 million shares of First Majestic in the deal, which are currently worth approximately $128.2 million (down from $151 million when the deal was announced). First Majestic's stock has struggled this year and has declined following the deal with Primero.

As for its balance sheet, net debt is falling which is a positive for the company. It currently stands at $671.48 million, down from $784.09 million in Q3 and down from $1.068 billion in Q4 2016. With its $1+ billion in available credit and strong cash flow, Wheaton has more than enough firepower to complete more deals.

Wheaton's 2018 Outlook and Guidance

The outlook for Wheaton in 2018 leaves a bit to be desired, especially for silver bulls.

Wheaton is forecasting production of 22.5 million ounces of silver and 355,000 ounces of gold, which would represent a 6-million-ounce decline in silver ounces produced (due to the San Dimas mine re-structuring), but an 18,000-20,000 increase in gold ounces produced.

Wheaton's estimated average annual attributable production over the next five years is anticipated to be approximately 25 million ounces of silver and 370,000 ounces of gold.

Questions remain

My main issue here is there appears to be no resolution yet with Wheaton's ongoing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency. There was no mention of it in the company's earnings release.

(Details of the CRA's reassessment for 2005-2010 tax years. Source: Wheaton PM corporate presentation)

The CRA is stating that C$715 million of income that Wheaton earned by its foreign subsidiaries from 2005-2010 from mines outside of Canada should be taxable in the country on the basis of transfer pricing. This is a big deal because it would result in Wheaton paying just over $161 million (C$200 million) in income taxes, plus penalties and interest of C$126 million, for a total bill of C$399 million, according to Wheaton's corporate presentation.

It doesn't stop there, however. If the CRA were to re-assess Wheaton's taxes for 2011-2015, it would seek to impose another $347 million (C$435 million) in taxes based on Wheaton's income of $1.6 billion during that timeframe, according to the company.

For the 2005-2010 tax years, Wheaton appealed in the tax courts back in January 8, 2016, but timing of the resolution is still uncertain. For the 2011-2015 tax years, the CRA audit began on January 19, 2016, and the timing to complete the audit is currently unknown. Hopefully, Wheaton can get this issue resolved before year's end, but the timing and final outcome are both uncertain.

Note: Following initial publication of the article, Wheaton's CEO commented on the tax dispute, saying he feels "incredibly confident about our position... if we do settle it, it's going to be for a number very close to zero." The outcome and timing of a possible resolution remain uncertain, however.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Performance-wise, Wheaton has mostly lagged behind peers, and the tax issue is likely the main reason for this. The stock is down 3.57% over the past year compared to a 1.13% gain in Franco Nevada (FNV), a 6.36% gain in Sandstorm Gold (SAND), and a 20.99% gain in Royal Gold (RGLD).

While the stock has the highest yield (1.79%) in the group, I view Wheaton as a hold currently. While I think the stock could perform well over the long-term (especially with higher gold/silver prices, given the leverage its business model provides), I would keep a close eye on the CRA tax issue and wait for Wheaton to report its next quarterly earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, FNV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.